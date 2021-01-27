What to Watch in The New Year: Jan 27

Red Folder Steppenwolf Theatre Company A ten-minute play written, directed and illustrated by Rajiv Joseph and narrated by Carrie Coon. The red folder belongs to a first grader. It is the source of all his woes. Years later, he seeks vengeance.

Available along with five other virtual productions this season with the purchase of a $75 Steppenwolf NOW membership. ($50 for Students, teachers, essential workers, “including arts workers”)

2:30pm: Lungs By Old Vic Last July, stage and screen stars Claire Foy and Matt Smith reunited for a string of socially distant performances of Lungs at the Old Vic in London.

Now, the ticketed production, directed by Matthew Warchus, back for a live playback.

In Duncan Macmillan’s Lungs, Foy and Smith, who co-starred as Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip in the first two seasons of Netflix‘s The Crown, portray a couple grappling with the decision to bring a child into today‘s world.

The streams are available to watch internationally via Zoom. After purchasing a ticket, a login is sent at least 24 hours in advance of the live streamed performance.

3pm: Mustard (Origin 1st Irish Theatre Festival) Award-winning playwright & performer Eva O’ Connor’s one-woman play about heartbreak, madness and how condiments are the ultimate coping mechanism.

Produced by Fishamble (Jim Culleton artistic director), Mustard premiered in the 2019 Edinburgh Fringe.

Aenid Moloney in “Yes! Reflections of Molly Bloom”

3pm: Yes! Reflections of Molly Bloom Theatre@Home Winter Festival at Irish Rep. Aedin Moloney performs her and Colum McCann’s adaptation of the last chapter of James Joyce’s novel Ulysses — the famous/infamous Molly chapter — the one that ends “….I put my arms around him yes and drew him down to me so he could feel my breasts all perfume yes and his heart was going like mad and yes I said yes I will Yes,”

6pm: Who is the Caribbean in America Today? s (African Caribbean Mixfest 2021) Atlantic Theater Company is bringing back MixFest, its annual free reading series exploring and celebrating the abundance of diverse stories in the theatre.

Hear from experts as they address this question through the lens of Caribbean history and the critical issues facing the African Caribbean community today, such as sex tourism, the effects of general tourism, and environmental concerns. Our panel of thinkers will also explore matters of leadership and the role of art in Caribbean culture. Alisha Espinosa moderates.

African Caribbean MixFest will kick off with a group panel discussion. Learn more about the festival writers, their creative process and what inspires their work!

6:30pm: New Student Master Classes with Betty Buckley Performer Betty Buckley will offer weekly virtual master classes designed for singers and actors who have not previously worked with the Tony winner.

Texas native Buckley, recently seen in an acclaimed performance as Dolly Gallagher Levi in the national tour of the Tony-winning revival of Hello, Dolly!, won a Tony Award for her performance as Grizabella in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cats, later earning another nomination for her work in the musical Triumph of Love.

She starred in both the London and New York productions of Sunset Boulevard, earning an Olivier nomination for her take on the ill-fated silent-screen star Norma Desmond. London audiences have also enjoyed Buckley’s work in Promises, Promises and Dear World, and her other Broadway credits include Carrie, Song & Dance, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, and 1776.

7pm: Those Winter Sundays Theater of War productions

This special collaboration with the PBS series Poetry in America will present live readings by the actors Moses Ingram and Bill Murray of Robert Hayden’s 1960s sonnet “Those Winter Sundays,” as a catalyst for a guided discussion about the everyday struggle of surviving, thriving, and connecting during this incredibly difficult winter. The event will also feature a recorded reading of Hayden’s poem by President Joe Biden, helping frame crucial dialogue between diverse communities about economic hardship, family dynamics, parenting, domestic violence, racism, and American identity during this divided and fractured time.

7pm: The Homebound Project: Sixth Edition available until Sunday Jan 31. Given the prompt “2021,” the following performers will appear in short works by the following playwrights:

Christopher Abbott and Dylan Baker and Becky Ann Baker in a work by David Lindsay-Abaire, directed by Paul Mullins

Jojo Brown in a work by Cece Suazo, directed by Jenna Worsham;

Michael Chernus in a work by Adam Rapp

Dalia Davi in a work by Ren Dara Santiago, directed by Jenna Worsham;

Nicholas Gorham in a work by Brian Otaño, directed by Tatiana Pandiani;

Emily Kuroda in a work by Kate Cortesi, directed by Jenna Worsham;Eden Malyn and Catya McMullen in a work by McMullen

Carolyn Ratteray in a work by Bekah Brunstetter

Stacey Karen Robinson in a work by Sharon Bridgforth

Paul Sparks in work by Brian Watkins, directed by Danya Taymor

Babak Tafti in a work by Colette Robert, directed by Taylor Reynolds

Daigi-Ann Thompson in a work by Julissa Contreras;

Special guest appearance by Amanda Seyfried musical performance by Sting.

7pm: The Black Queen Screen Tests, Act 1 By The Tank Created by Jerome A Parker. An ALL-BLACK, virtual, workshop production of “The Black Queens, or House of Dinah” built to elevate the theatricality and explore the “live.” On November 20th, 2020 – after a series of in-house workshops – the Tank hosted a live stream of our experiments. But most importantly, this endeavor was created and entirely run by a 20+ team of BLACK creative artists, artisans and technicians.

This absurd musical, which taps into the art of drag, mixes lip-syncing and live moments of dance and music to tell an intergenerational BLACK, QUEER story of self-reliance, resilience and survival. Songs from jazz legend, black/queer icon Dinah Washington’s catalogue were celebrated here – and new, hybrid, virtual theater positions were created and built by an ALL-BLACK TEAM!

The cast of The Black Queen Screen Tests includes Amanda Moreau (Wilhelmina), Joshua Josey (Lady), James Edward Becton* (Felicia), Joyia D. Bradley (Gladys), Suzanne Darrell*† (Tamika), Theodore Alexander (Wilhelmina Double) and Marcus L. Braggs (Lady Double).

7pm: Torched! A People Ignited SHARE TORCHED! is a new work-in-progress by Pregones/PRTT about the now legendary Bronx fires of the 1970s. TORCHED! alternates between New York in the 1970’s and present day, and shifts between historical fact and poetic fiction to lift the voices of the victims, residents, workers, and firefighters who bravely dispute the fabrications of the actual perpetrators and accomplices whose actions resulted in the ruination of an entire community.

TORCHED! is written and directed by Pregones/PRTT Artistic Director, Rosalba Rolón, with original music by Pregones/PRTT Musical Director, Desmar Guevara. TORCHED! features Pregones/PRTT’s Latinx ensemble cast and a four-piece music band.

7:30pm: Metropolitan Opera The legend of Faust, the aging philosopher who sells his soul for renewed youth and earthly delights, has inspired many operatic adaptations, but none has proved as popular as Gounod’s rich, elegantly Gallic interpretation, which was the very first opera ever performed at the Met in 1883

Des McAnuff’s thrilling 2011 production that places the mythical and timeless story in an early 20th-century setting, starring Marina Poplavskaya, Jonas Kaufmann, and René Pape, conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin. From December 10, 2011.

8pm: Stars in the House It’s Guest Host Week! Join host Liz Callaway for a Baby Reunion with Richard Maltby, Jr., David Shire, Todd Graff, Beth Fowler, Catherine Cox and Martin Vidnovic!

8pm: 18 Voices: A Liberation Day Reading of Young Writers’ Diaries From The Holocaust The Museum of Jewish Heritage–A Living Memorial to the Holocaust presents 18 Voices: A Liberation Day Reading of Young Writers’ Diaries From The Holocaust.

The virtual event commemorates International Holocaust Remembrance Day and the 76th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.

Narrated by Tony winner Liev Schreiber, the evening will feature actors and public figures reading diary excerpts, including Skylar Astin, Andréa Burns, and Mandy Gonzalez.

Kelli O’Hara, Renée Fleming, More Sing Adam Guettel’s Myths & Hymns (Episode 1) By MasterVoices The central project of MasterVoices’ 2020-2021 season will be a virtual rollout of award-winning composer Adam Guettel’s theatrical song cycle, Myths and Hymns, in an online staging conceived by Ted Sperling. Inspired by Greek myths and a 19th-Century Presbyterian hymnal, the 1998 cycle is a kaleidoscopic collection of musical genres as it explores the nature of faith and longing in a secular world. New short musical films will illustrate the protagonist’s attempt to seek answers in four ways – through Flight, Work, Love, and Faith. The four chapters of this personal voyage will be released in free digital installments throughout the winter and spring.

Molly Sweeney Lantern Theater Company through February 14. This Philadelphia company’s newly filmed performance of Brian Friel’s gentle tale from the shifting perspectives of Molly Sweeney, her husband Frank, and the surgeon who values his skills above his patients.

The Niceties Forward Theater through February 7. In this Wisconsin theater company’s production of the play by Eleanor Burgess, Zoe, a Black student at a liberal arts college, is called into her white professor’s office to discuss her paper about slavery’s effect on the American Revolution. What begins as a polite clash in perspectives explodes into an urgent debate about

Cathy Belton, Derbhle Crotty, and Aisling O’Sullivan portray three women, two of them sisters, who have drifted apart and are now catching up over coffee. Over the course of three conversations spanning five years, we learn that they have allowed relationships with their partners to come between their relationships with each other. Gradually, a common secret of tragic consequence is revealed.

Bernadette Peters, David Hyde Pierce, More Star in Jerry Herman Tribute From Pasadena Playhouse Pasadena Playhouse will pay tribute to the late composer of Hello, Dolly!, Mame, and La Cage aux Folles with You I Like: A Musical Celebration of Jerry Herman.

Conceived and music directed by Andy Einhorn, the revue will be available to stream January 10. A live virtual opening night will also take place that night, with guests including Bernadette Peters and David Hyde Pierce.

Available to stream through February 7.

The Haunting of Alice Bowles A new theatrical production streaming online from Original Theatre Company (Apollo 13: The Dark Side of The Moon) debuts.

The Haunting of Alice Bowles by Philip Franks, based on M.R. James’ short story The Experiment, stars Janie Dee, Max Bowden, Stephen Boxer, Jack Archer, Alexandra Guelff, Robert Mountford, Poppy Roe, and Tim Treloar.

In 1918, the recently widowed Alice Bowles is left destitute as she seeks to solve a mystery left by her late husband Francis. Moving to 2020, YouTube urban explorers Matt and Caitlin uncover a mysterious grave in an abandoned churchyard. What starts as harmless entertainment turns darker when their discovery begins to unwrap a mystery which has lain dormant for over a century.

The digital production is co-directed by Philip Franks and Alastair Whatley, designed by Adrian Linford, and edited by Tristan Shepherd, with sound design and original music composed by Max Pappenheim.

Ham: A Musical Memoir Sam Harris’s sensitive and prodigiously talented boy survives the Bible Belt through talent and moxie, which lead to fame and fortune, but when the rocky road of desperately seeking acceptance finally reaches a dead end, he is forced to confront the internal demons that haunt him.

Encores! Inside the Revival: Tap Dance Kid New York City Center. Directed by Kenny Leon (A Raisin in the Sun) dives into the 1983 Tony-nominated musical The Tap Dance Kid, centered around the life of an upper-middle class Black family and a ten-year-old’s dream of being a professional tap dancer despite the challenges posed by his lawyer father and society. Leon, alongside book adapter Lydia Diamond, will give audiences an up-close look at the percussive heart of the story with the help of choreographer Jared Grimes and cast member from the original Broadway production Dulé Hill.