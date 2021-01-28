What to Watch in The New Year: Jan 28

11:30pm: August Wilson Postage Stamp Ceremony The U.S. Postal Service, along with Constanza Romero and Sakina Ansari, will honor August Wilson with a commemorative Forever stamp in the Black Heritage series.

6pm: Classic Conversations: Chris Martin By Classic Stage Company Classic Stage Company continues its free, online version of their discussion series Classic Conversations, hosted by Artistic Director John Doyle.

6pm: Tigress of San Domingue (African Caribbean Mixfest 2021) Atlantic Theater Company is bringing back MixFest, its annual free reading series exploring and celebrating the abundance of diverse stories in the theatre.

The second of France-Luce Benson’s Haitian Revolution trilogy continues the journey of Cécile, an enslaved African healer turned rebel soldier, and Valentine, a French expat caught between two worlds.

7pm: Theatre@Home Winter Festival at Irish Rep Based on Noel Coward’s songs, stories and personal letters, Steve Ross and KT Sullivan transform into some of the many characters that made up Coward’s unique life…Gertrude Lawrence, Marlene Dietrich, Greta Garbo, Elaine Stritch, Lynn Fontanne, Virginia Woolf, Edna Ferber, the Queen Mother, and of course Noël Coward himself.

7pm: Looking for Tiger Lily By La Mama Part of Reflections of Native Voices Festival

Written and performed by Anthony Hudson—the human vessel for Portland’s premier drag clown Carla Rossi—Looking for Tiger Lily utilizes song, dance, drag and video to put a queer spin on the ancestral tradition of storytelling. Asking what it means for a queer mixed Native person to experience their heritage through white normative culture as they recount growing up watching the 1960 production of Peter Pan featuring Sondra Lee’s blonde, blue-eyed “Indian Princess” Tiger Lily, Anthony (and Carla) draw from a songbook sketching across Disney’s Pocahontas to Cher’s Half-Breed.

Available through Feb 7.

7pm: The Homebound Project: Sixth Edition available until Sunday Jan 31. Given the prompt “2021,” the following performers will appear in short works by the following playwrights:

Christopher Abbott and Dylan Baker and Becky Ann Baker in a work by David Lindsay-Abaire, directed by Paul Mullins

Jojo Brown in a work by Cece Suazo, directed by Jenna Worsham;

Michael Chernus in a work by Adam Rapp

Dalia Davi in a work by Ren Dara Santiago, directed by Jenna Worsham;

Nicholas Gorham in a work by Brian Otaño, directed by Tatiana Pandiani;

Emily Kuroda in a work by Kate Cortesi, directed by Jenna Worsham;Eden Malyn and Catya McMullen in a work by McMullen

Carolyn Ratteray in a work by Bekah Brunstetter

Stacey Karen Robinson in a work by Sharon Bridgforth

Paul Sparks in work by Brian Watkins, directed by Danya Taymor

Babak Tafti in a work by Colette Robert, directed by Taylor Reynolds

Daigi-Ann Thompson in a work by Julissa Contreras;

Special guest appearance by Amanda Seyfried musical performance by Sting.

7pm: The Black Queen Screen Tests, Act 2 By The Tank Created by Jerome A Parker. An ALL-BLACK, virtual, workshop production of “The Black Queens, or House of Dinah” built to elevate the theatricality and explore the “live.” On November 20th, 2020 – after a series of in-house workshops – the Tank hosted a live stream of our experiments. But most importantly, this endeavor was created and entirely run by a 20+ team of BLACK creative artists, artisans and technicians.

This absurd musical, which taps into the art of drag, mixes lip-syncing and live moments of dance and music to tell an intergenerational BLACK, QUEER story of self-reliance, resilience and survival. Songs from jazz legend, black/queer icon Dinah Washington’s catalogue were celebrated here – and new, hybrid, virtual theater positions were created and built by an ALL-BLACK TEAM!

The cast of The Black Queen Screen Tests includes Amanda Moreau (Wilhelmina), Joshua Josey (Lady), James Edward Becton* (Felicia), Joyia D. Bradley (Gladys), Suzanne Darrell*† (Tamika), Theodore Alexander (Wilhelmina Double) and Marcus L. Braggs (Lady Double).

7:30pm: Lungs By Old Vic Last July, stage and screen stars Claire Foy and Matt Smith reunited for a string of socially distant performances of Lungs at the Old Vic in London.

Now, the ticketed production, directed by Matthew Warchus, back for a live playback.

In Duncan Macmillan’s Lungs, Foy and Smith, who co-starred as Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip in the first two seasons of Netflix‘s The Crown, portray a couple grappling with the decision to bring a child into today‘s world.

The streams are available to watch internationally via Zoom. After purchasing a ticket, a login is sent at least 24 hours in advance of the live streamed performance.

7:30pm: Verdi’s Falstaff Verdi finished his sublime final opera when he was almost 80 years old, capping a fruitful career with a bawdy adaptation of scenes from Shakespeare’s The Merry Wives of Windsor and Henry IV. His classic operatic farce charts a knight’s gold-digging efforts to seduce two married women, leading to belly-flopping failure on both counts.

Starring Lisette Oropesa, Angela Meade, Stephanie Blythe, Jennifer Johnson Cano, Paolo Fanale, Ambrogio Maestri, and Franco Vassallo, conducted by James Levine. From December 14, 2013.

7:30pm: Beirut MCC Theater Available through January 31

Marisei Tomei, Oscar Isaac and Patrick Breen star in a reading of the play by Alan Bowne that launched MCC in 1987 (a rebroadcast of the virtual event from April.) Set in a dingy Lower East Side apartment in the 1980s, Beirut follows the story of Torch (played by Oscar Isaac), a young man who is in quarantine after testing positive to a nameless disease. His girlfriend (Marisa Tomei, reprising her award-winning role from 1987), refuses to leave him isolating alone.

7:30pm: The Nourish Project WP Theater available each night through Feb 7th. A 70-minute show conceived and directed by Rebecca Martinez has a large cast and uses music, dance, and poetry, with the intent of allowing the virtual audience “to follow their curiosity and explore their own paths during the experience.”

8pm: The Lambs’ Virtual Conversation with Melisa Newman. The meeting ID # is meeting ID: 863 0777 3703 and the passcode: 1874112.

8pm: Stage Door Sessions: Ratatouille The TikTok Musical By Playbill Broadway Roulette Join us at the “Stage Door” to celebrate Ratatouille: The TikTok Musicaland meet three of the artists who helped the musical turn into a viral sensation. Ask questions, interact with other fans, and learn new things about this show. It’s kind of like getting your Playbill signed… without leaving the house!

LESLI MARGHERITA

8pm: Stars in the House It’s Guest Host Week! Join host Jack Plotnick for some… Games & Shenanigans with guests Wilson Cruz, Merrin Dungey, Lesli Margherita and Tom Lenk!

8:30pm: Theatre Alive: A Celebration of School Theatre. The gala in support of the Educational Theatre Foundation will feature performances and presentations by Tina Fey, Wayne Brady, Audra McDonald, Amber Riley, Jennifer Hudson, and Samuel L. Jackson, along with current high school students, and present the Craig Zadan Theatre for Life Award to Kenny Leon.

Kelli O’Hara, Renée Fleming, More Sing Adam Guettel’s Myths & Hymns (Episode 1) By MasterVoices The central project of MasterVoices’ 2020-2021 season will be a virtual rollout of award-winning composer Adam Guettel’s theatrical song cycle, Myths and Hymns, in an online staging conceived by Ted Sperling. Inspired by Greek myths and a 19th-Century Presbyterian hymnal, the 1998 cycle is a kaleidoscopic collection of musical genres as it explores the nature of faith and longing in a secular world. New short musical films will illustrate the protagonist’s attempt to seek answers in four ways – through Flight, Work, Love, and Faith. The four chapters of this personal voyage will be released in free digital installments throughout the winter and spring.

Molly Sweeney Lantern Theater Company through February 14. This Philadelphia company’s newly filmed performance of Brian Friel’s gentle tale from the shifting perspectives of Molly Sweeney, her husband Frank, and the surgeon who values his skills above his patients.

The Niceties Forward Theater through February 7. In this Wisconsin theater company’s production of the play by Eleanor Burgess, Zoe, a Black student at a liberal arts college, is called into her white professor’s office to discuss her paper about slavery’s effect on the American Revolution. What begins as a polite clash in perspectives explodes into an urgent debate about

Cathy Belton, Derbhle Crotty, and Aisling O’Sullivan portray three women, two of them sisters, who have drifted apart and are now catching up over coffee. Over the course of three conversations spanning five years, we learn that they have allowed relationships with their partners to come between their relationships with each other. Gradually, a common secret of tragic consequence is revealed.

Bernadette Peters, David Hyde Pierce, More Star in Jerry Herman Tribute From Pasadena Playhouse Pasadena Playhouse will pay tribute to the late composer of Hello, Dolly!, Mame, and La Cage aux Folles with You I Like: A Musical Celebration of Jerry Herman.

Conceived and music directed by Andy Einhorn, the revue will be available to stream January 10. A live virtual opening night will also take place that night, with guests including Bernadette Peters and David Hyde Pierce.

Available to stream through February 7.

The Haunting of Alice Bowles A new theatrical production streaming online from Original Theatre Company (Apollo 13: The Dark Side of The Moon) debuts.

The Haunting of Alice Bowles by Philip Franks, based on M.R. James’ short story The Experiment, stars Janie Dee, Max Bowden, Stephen Boxer, Jack Archer, Alexandra Guelff, Robert Mountford, Poppy Roe, and Tim Treloar.

In 1918, the recently widowed Alice Bowles is left destitute as she seeks to solve a mystery left by her late husband Francis. Moving to 2020, YouTube urban explorers Matt and Caitlin uncover a mysterious grave in an abandoned churchyard. What starts as harmless entertainment turns darker when their discovery begins to unwrap a mystery which has lain dormant for over a century.

The digital production is co-directed by Philip Franks and Alastair Whatley, designed by Adrian Linford, and edited by Tristan Shepherd, with sound design and original music composed by Max Pappenheim.

Ham: A Musical Memoir Sam Harris’s sensitive and prodigiously talented boy survives the Bible Belt through talent and moxie, which lead to fame and fortune, but when the rocky road of desperately seeking acceptance finally reaches a dead end, he is forced to confront the internal demons that haunt him.

Encores! Inside the Revival: Tap Dance Kid New York City Center. Directed by Kenny Leon (A Raisin in the Sun) dives into the 1983 Tony-nominated musical The Tap Dance Kid, centered around the life of an upper-middle class Black family and a ten-year-old’s dream of being a professional tap dancer despite the challenges posed by his lawyer father and society. Leon, alongside book adapter Lydia Diamond, will give audiences an up-close look at the percussive heart of the story with the help of choreographer Jared Grimes and cast member from the original Broadway production Dulé Hill.