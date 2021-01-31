What to Watch in The New Year: Jan 31

12pm: Artist Talk with Battery Dance By Battery Dance. Each week, artists from around the world join BatteryDanceTV for a 30-minute talk.

2pm: On Beckett / In Screen By Irish Repertory Theatre Tony winner Bill Irwin (Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?) this piece, adapted from his 2018 solo show, in which he explores a performer’s relationship to Beckett in the time of COVID.

2:30pm: The Approach through January 31. St. Ann’s Warehouse, Landmark Productions, and Project Arts Centre will present Mark O’Rowe’s The Approach, live-streamed from Dublin’s Project Arts Centre, January 21, 23, and 24.

Cathy Belton, Derbhle Crotty, and Aisling O’Sullivan portray three women, two of them sisters, who have drifted apart and are now catching up over coffee. Over the course of three conversations spanning five years, we learn that they have allowed relationships with their partners to come between their relationships with each other. Gradually, a common secret of tragic consequence is revealed.https://player.vimeo.com/video/461613503

Jeremy Jordan & Ashley Spencer

5pm soundcheck and 8pm concert: Jeremy Jordan & Ashley Spencer. Jeremy Jordan recently starred on Broadway opposite Kerry Washington in the provocative new play, American Son, and then reprised his role in the Netflix film adaptation of the show. Next up is his lead role as seminal record producer and Casablanca Records founder Neil Bogart in the feature, Spinning Gold, and starring as Seymour in the New York production of the iconic Little Shop of Horrors. Other films include The Last 5 Years opposite Anna Kendrick, Joyful Noise with Queen Latifah and Dolly Parton, and Newsies. His TV work includes series regulars on CW’s Supergirl, NBC’s Smash and Disney Channel’s Tangled, and guest starring on The Flash, Elementary and Law and Order: SVU. Other Broadway shows include his Tony-nominated starring role in Newsies, playing Clyde in Bonnie & Clyde (Theatre World Award), starring as Tony in West Side Story, and playing leads in Rock of Ages and Waitress. Follow @JeremyMJordan for concert and music updates.

Ashley Spencer was born and raised in Canton, Ohio. She began taking dance lessons at the age of four and later became a member of the Canton Ballet Company. After graduating high school, Ashley moved to New York City to pursue her dreams as a Broadway actress. Her first job was a touring show called Barbie Live in Fairytopia. She then auditioned for Grease: You’re The One That I Want!, a reality show casting the roles of Sandy and Danny in the Broadway revival of Grease. She went on to star on Broadway as Sandy, as well as Amber in Hairspray, Sherrie in Rock of Ages and one of three Divas in Priscilla: Queen of the Desert. She appeared regionally in Les Miserables, The Producers, Curtains and Crazy For You.

7pm: Dog Act The Seeing Place Streaming Feb 2-12

A darkly comic variation on the classic doomsday genre, with five original songs.

7pm: Reflections of Native Voices Festival By La Mama until February 7th

7pm: The Homebound Project: Sixth Edition available until Sunday Jan 31. Given the prompt “2021,” the following performers will appear in short works by the following playwrights:

Christopher Abbott and Dylan Baker and Becky Ann Baker in a work by David Lindsay-Abaire, directed by Paul Mullins

Jojo Brown in a work by Cece Suazo, directed by Jenna Worsham;

Michael Chernus in a work by Adam Rapp

Dalia Davi in a work by Ren Dara Santiago, directed by Jenna Worsham;

Nicholas Gorham in a work by Brian Otaño, directed by Tatiana Pandiani;

Emily Kuroda in a work by Kate Cortesi, directed by Jenna Worsham;Eden Malyn and Catya McMullen in a work by McMullen

Carolyn Ratteray in a work by Bekah Brunstetter

Stacey Karen Robinson in a work by Sharon Bridgforth

Paul Sparks in work by Brian Watkins, directed by Danya Taymor

Babak Tafti in a work by Colette Robert, directed by Taylor Reynolds

Daigi-Ann Thompson in a work by Julissa Contreras;

Special guest appearance by Amanda Seyfried musical performance by Sting.

7pm: The Black Queen Screen Tests, Act 3 By The Tank Created by Jerome A Parker. An ALL-BLACK, virtual, workshop production of “The Black Queens, or House of Dinah” built to elevate the theatricality and explore the “live.” On November 20th, 2020 – after a series of in-house workshops – the Tank hosted a live stream of our experiments. But most importantly, this endeavor was created and entirely run by a 20+ team of BLACK creative artists, artisans and technicians.

This absurd musical, which taps into the art of drag, mixes lip-syncing and live moments of dance and music to tell an intergenerational BLACK, QUEER story of self-reliance, resilience and survival. Songs from jazz legend, black/queer icon Dinah Washington’s catalogue were celebrated here – and new, hybrid, virtual theater positions were created and built by an ALL-BLACK TEAM!

The cast of The Black Queen Screen Tests includes Amanda Moreau (Wilhelmina), Joshua Josey (Lady), James Edward Becton* (Felicia), Joyia D. Bradley (Gladys), Suzanne Darrell*† (Tamika), Theodore Alexander (Wilhelmina Double) and Marcus L. Braggs (Lady Double).

7pm: Meet Me in St. Louis Theatre@Home Winter Festival at Irish Rep

This is a special rebroadcast streaming event, part of Irish Rep’s Theatre @ Home Winter Festival.

Adapted and directed by original Meet Me in St. Louis Broadway cast member (and Irish Rep Artistic Director) Charlotte Moore, the virtual production will feature Shereen Ahmed as Esther Smith, William Bellamy as Lon Smith, Rufus Collins as Alonzo Smith, Kerry Conte as Lucille Ballard, Melissa Errico as Anna Smith, Ali Ewoldt as Rose Smith, Kathy Fitzgerald as Katie, Ian Holcomb as Warren Sheffield, Austyn Johnson as Agnes, Jay Aubrey Jones as Grandpa, Kylie Kuioka as Tootie, Ashley Robinson as Postman and Trolley Man, and Max von Essen as John Truitt.

Meet Me in St. Louis, with a book by Hugh Wheeler and songs by Hugh Martin and Ralph Blane, concerns the Smith family as they grapple with life changes and new love in a bustling St. Louis on the brink of the 1904 World’s Fair.

This new digital production is an abridged version of the 1989 Broadway musical, based on the 1944 film of the same name starring Judy Garland. Irish Repertory last presented the show in 2007.

Meet Me in St. Louis will also have musical direction by John Bell, orchestrations by Josh Clayton, scenic design by Charlie Corcoran, video editing by Meridith Sommers, sound design and mix by M. Florian Staab, and lighting design by Michael Gottlieb. Tracy Christensen is the costume consultant, Pamela Brusoski and Rebecca C. Monroe are the production managers, and Simon Patrick Geaney is the production assistant.

7:30pm: Verdi’s Rigoletto A Victor Hugo play, haunting and scandalous, provided the inspiration for Verdi’s mid-career masterpiece about a vengeful but misguided court jester, out to rescue his deflowered daughter from a duke’s licentious clutches. None of it ends well, but along the way, the composer introduces several of his most iconic duets and arias—including the tenor’s indelibly popular number “La donna è mobile” in Act III—as well as an 11th-hour quartet that counts among the finest moments in opera.

7:30pm: Beirut MCC Theater Available through January 31

Marisei Tomei, Oscar Isaac and Patrick Breen star in a reading of the play by Alan Bowne that launched MCC in 1987 (a rebroadcast of the virtual event from April.) Set in a dingy Lower East Side apartment in the 1980s, Beirut follows the story of Torch (played by Oscar Isaac), a young man who is in quarantine after testing positive to a nameless disease. His girlfriend (Marisa Tomei, reprising her award-winning role from 1987), refuses to leave him isolating alone.

7:30: Anjou: The Musical Horror Tale A modern Mexican opera with music by Guillermo Mendez M. and lyrics by Mendez and Guadalupe Sandoval, in a new English translation by Javier Vilalta, directed and edited by Roberto Araujo.

The complete cast includes Roberto Araujo, Jonathan Burke, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Jelani Remy, and Adam Roberts as Henry; Taylor Iman Jones, Bianca Marroquín, Julia Murney, and Kristie Dale Sanders as Catherine de’ Medici; Caroline Bowman, Shereen Pimentel, and Eva Tavares as Margot de Valois; Javier Muñoz as “Charles IX;” Austin Colby as Arthur; and Nathan Cockroft, Kevin Curtis, Gabriel Hyman, and Michael Perrie Jr. as Spirit/Mignon. Bianca Marroquín will also serve as The Narrator.

As Charles IX is crowned as the new monarch, the Catholic church puts pressure on Queen Catherine de’ Medici to eradicate Protestantism in France. The treacherous queen has a plan of her own: to remain in power through her beloved and overly-conceited son, Henry of Anjou, and to plan her daughter’s wedding with a Protestant knight, while executing one of the bloodiest events in history.

Available through Feb 2.

7:30pm: The Nourish Project WP Theater available each night through Feb 7th. A 70-minute show conceived and directed by Rebecca Martinez has a large cast and uses music, dance, and poetry, with the intent of allowing the virtual audience “to follow their curiosity and explore their own paths during the experience.”

Brenda Braxton

8pm: Stars in the House It’s Guest Host Week! It’s Guest Host Week! Join host Brenda Braxton for… Billy Mitchell’s Villain: DeBlanks (a fill-in-the-blanks comedy) *A madcap Mad-libs murder mystery adventure with guests Carly Hughes, Patti Murin, Colin Donnell, Barrett Foa, Lesli Margherita and Frank DeCaro!

10pm: Under a Baseball Sky Old Globe As part of this San Diego theater’s eighth annual Powers New Voices Festival,playwright José Cruz González tells a story about baseball’s deep roots in the Mexican American community. When troublemaker Teo is assigned to clean up a vacant lot belonging to the elderly Elí O’Reilly, these two unlikely friends form a bond forged in history and America’s pastime

Kelli O’Hara, Renée Fleming, More Sing Adam Guettel’s Myths & Hymns (Episode 1) By MasterVoices The central project of MasterVoices’ 2020-2021 season will be a virtual rollout of award-winning composer Adam Guettel’s theatrical song cycle, Myths and Hymns, in an online staging conceived by Ted Sperling. Inspired by Greek myths and a 19th-Century Presbyterian hymnal, the 1998 cycle is a kaleidoscopic collection of musical genres as it explores the nature of faith and longing in a secular world. New short musical films will illustrate the protagonist’s attempt to seek answers in four ways – through Flight, Work, Love, and Faith. The four chapters of this personal voyage will be released in free digital installments throughout the winter and spring.

Molly Sweeney Lantern Theater Company through February 14. This Philadelphia company’s newly filmed performance of Brian Friel’s gentle tale from the shifting perspectives of Molly Sweeney, her husband Frank, and the surgeon who values his skills above his patients.

The Niceties Forward Theater through February 7. In this Wisconsin theater company’s production of the play by Eleanor Burgess, Zoe, a Black student at a liberal arts college, is called into her white professor’s office to discuss her paper about slavery’s effect on the American Revolution. What begins as a polite clash in perspectives explodes into an urgent debate about

Bernadette Peters, David Hyde Pierce, More Star in Jerry Herman Tribute From Pasadena Playhouse Pasadena Playhouse will pay tribute to the late composer of Hello, Dolly!, Mame, and La Cage aux Folles with You I Like: A Musical Celebration of Jerry Herman.

Conceived and music directed by Andy Einhorn, the revue will be available to stream January 10. A live virtual opening night will also take place that night, with guests including Bernadette Peters and David Hyde Pierce.

Available to stream through February 7.

The Haunting of Alice Bowles A new theatrical production streaming online from Original Theatre Company (Apollo 13: The Dark Side of The Moon) debuts.

The Haunting of Alice Bowles by Philip Franks, based on M.R. James’ short story The Experiment, stars Janie Dee, Max Bowden, Stephen Boxer, Jack Archer, Alexandra Guelff, Robert Mountford, Poppy Roe, and Tim Treloar.

In 1918, the recently widowed Alice Bowles is left destitute as she seeks to solve a mystery left by her late husband Francis. Moving to 2020, YouTube urban explorers Matt and Caitlin uncover a mysterious grave in an abandoned churchyard. What starts as harmless entertainment turns darker when their discovery begins to unwrap a mystery which has lain dormant for over a century.

The digital production is co-directed by Philip Franks and Alastair Whatley, designed by Adrian Linford, and edited by Tristan Shepherd, with sound design and original music composed by Max Pappenheim.

Ham: A Musical Memoir Sam Harris’s sensitive and prodigiously talented boy survives the Bible Belt through talent and moxie, which lead to fame and fortune, but when the rocky road of desperately seeking acceptance finally reaches a dead end, he is forced to confront the internal demons that haunt him.

Encores! Inside the Revival: Tap Dance Kid New York City Center. Directed by Kenny Leon (A Raisin in the Sun) dives into the 1983 Tony-nominated musical The Tap Dance Kid, centered around the life of an upper-middle class Black family and a ten-year-old’s dream of being a professional tap dancer despite the challenges posed by his lawyer father and society. Leon, alongside book adapter Lydia Diamond, will give audiences an up-close look at the percussive heart of the story with the help of choreographer Jared Grimes and cast member from the original Broadway production Dulé Hill.