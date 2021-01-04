What to Watch in The New Year: Jan 4 – 5

The War of the Worlds Through January 5 The Shows Must Go On YouTube Channel Richard Burton, Moody Blues, Justin Hayward, and Russell Watson star in a 2006 concert staging of Jeff Wayne’s musical, filmed in London at Wembley Arena.

Jan 4 – Feb 21 Days To Come The Mint Theater Company production of Lillian Hellman’s play set against the backdrop of labor strife in a small Ohio town. Filmed Off-Broadway in 2018.

Jan 4: 3pm concert The Seth Concert Series with Alex Brightman. Alex Brightman is a two-time Tony nominated actor, best known for his star turns in School of Rock and Beetlejuice on Broadway. Other Broadway credits include Glory Days, Wicked, Big Fish, and Matilda. Other stage credits include The History Boys (CTG/Ahmanson Theatre), Nobody Loves You (The Old Globe), Soon (Signature Theatre), and How I Paid For College(The HUB Theatre). He can be seen in the upcoming film, Here Today, starring Billy Crystal and Tiffany Haddish. You can also catch Alex this coming October on Netflix’s brand new animated series, Deadendia. Other TV credits include Important Things w/ Demetri Martin, The Good Fight, Documentary Now!, Teen Titans GO, and this current season of Law & Order: SVU. Musical writing credits include It’s Kind of a Funny Story (music & lyrics by Drew Gasparini) and The Whipping Boy (music & lyrics by Drew Gasparini). His latest play, Everything is Fine was a finalist in ScreenCraft’s “Stage to Screen” script competition and is currently in development.

Jan 4: 7:30 Cilea’s Adriana Lecouvreur Grand opera at its most delectably soupy, Cilea’s diva showcase concerns an 18th-century Parisian stage actress who falls headlong for the impecunious Count of Saxony and is consequently poisoned by a bouquet of faded violets sent by her romantic rival, the scheming Princess of Bouillon. The melodrama unfolds against the composer’s most beguiling and passionate score, which fits into the early 20th century’s tradition of verismo—a kind of heightened, emotionally turbocharged operatic naturalism.

Jan 4: Jim Caruso’s Pajama Cast Party: Join the next episode of Jim Caruso’s Pajama Cast Party on YouTube with special guests that include y Broadway & Television star Ilene Graff (“Mr. Belvadere,” Grease, I Love My Wife), Broadway’s Zach Pizer (Dear Evan Hansen, Wicked, Sweeney Todd), Nashville guitarist/singer Ben Hale, and Postmodern Jukebox singer Therese Curatolo.

The NYC open mic night has moved online due to the ban on mass gatherings caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jan 5: 7:30 Rossini’s La Donna del Lago Rossini, one of the great masters of glittering Italianate charm and spectacle, would seem an unlikely candidate to create an operatic retelling of Sir Walter Scott’s shadowy epic of clan warfare in 16th-century Scotland. But the heart of the drama is a classic love triangle—something every opera composer is comfortable with—and as Elena, the title heroine, is pursued by two tenors portraying suitors from rival factions, Rossini has the perfect opportunity to bring all of his musical brilliance to bear.

Jan 5: 8pm: Stars in the House: Game Night with surprise guests!