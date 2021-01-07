What to Watch in The New Year: Jan 8

5pm: Virtual Halston: Tony Award-winning actor/singer/puppeteer John Tartaglia. Tartaglia is a puppeteer and actor whose professional career started on “Sesame Street,” subsequently leading to Broadway stardom and a Tony-award for originating the roles of Princeton and Rod in Avenue Q. Tartaglia had his own TV series on the Disney Channel, “Johnny and the Sprites,” where he starred on-camera opposite puppets played by veteran “Sesame Street” Muppeteers.

Virtual Halston is produced by Ruby Locknar and Jim Caruso, with animation and artwork by B.T Whitehill.

7:30pm: Mascagni’s Cavalleria Rusticana and Leoncavallo’s Pagliacci

Metropolitan Opera In Mascagni’s Cavalleria Rusticana, a lay-about villager leaves the girl he’s impregnated for another man’s wife. And in Pagliacci, a tortured clown plots against his beautiful young wife, whom he suspects of carrying on with a younger man.

8pm: A Bowie Celebration with Lena Hall, Michael C. Hall, Adam Lambert, and others An all-star lineup of artists is set to honor late music icon David Bowie during the virtual concert event “A Bowie Celebration: Just for One Day!”

Newly announced performers include a supergroup featuring Dave Navarro (Jane’s Addiction), Corey Taylor (Slipknot) and Taylor Hawkins (Foo Fighters). They join a previously announced lineup that boasts such vaunted artists as Duran Duran, Def Leppard singer Joe Elliott, Peter Frampton, Nine Inch Nails, Rick Wakeman, Adam Lambert, Perry Farrell and the Smashing Pumpkins’ Billy Corgan. Comedian Ricky Gervais and Academy Award winner Gary Oldman will also be part of the streaming special.

8pm: Stars in The House Celebrating Donna McKechnie and The American Dance Machine with Nikki Feirt Atkins, Darius Barnes, Taeler Cyrus, Alex Debarr, Douglas Denoff, Alyssa Epstein, Sara Esty, Jess LeProtto, Donna McKechnie, Sarah Meahl and Georgina Pazcoguin.

8pm: At This Theatre – Tonys, Triumphs, & Turntables By PlaybillBroadway Up Close. If you joined for our Shubert Brothers & Beyond Tour you will have a taste of all the stories from these busy blocks of Broadway. Your guide, Tim Dolan of Broadway Up Close, is back to shine a spotlight on all the theaters we didn’t cover the last time we explored the heart of the theatre district. From the true origins of the Tony Awards to some zany stories of “things gone wrong” during the French Revolution of Les Misérables, this hour-long experience is sure to get your new year started with some history and fun!

8pm: the motown project Under the Radar. Alicia Hall Moran’s musical meditation on the Motown songbook –

8pm: On View WFH Exponential Theater Festival. An installation that gives a literal window into Sunny Hitt’s work-from-home experience as a choreographer, movement director, and performer.



9pm: Lazarus Dice. available through January 10 $21.50

The 2015 musical, featured 18 songs written by David Bowie (four of them new), a production directed by Ivo van Hove that’s a sensory stimulation chamber, and a plot that might as well be from a different planet. Michael C. Hall and Sophia Anne Caruso filmed in London. The musical is a sequel of sorts to The Man Who Fell to Earth,the trippy 1976 film – based on the 1963 science fiction novel by Walter Tervis — in which Bowie starred as Thomas Newton, an extraterrestrial who comes to Earth to ship back water to his home planet.

Disclaimer Under the Radar and various dates through January 17

In this live in-Zoom event written by Tara Ahmadinejad and created by Piehole , Chef Nargis invites you to her virtual cooking class, and if you both do your jobs just right, you’ll have more to look forward to than an aromatic dinner. Help prevent a perpetually impending war from the safety of your home

The Haunting of Alice Bowles A new theatrical production streaming online from Original Theatre Company (Apollo 13: The Dark Side of The Moon) debuts.

The Haunting of Alice Bowles by Philip Franks, based on M.R. James’ short story The Experiment, stars Janie Dee, Max Bowden, Stephen Boxer, Jack Archer, Alexandra Guelff, Robert Mountford, Poppy Roe, and Tim Treloar.

In 1918, the recently widowed Alice Bowles is left destitute as she seeks to solve a mystery left by her late husband Francis. Moving to 2020, YouTube urban explorers Matt and Caitlin uncover a mysterious grave in an abandoned churchyard. What starts as harmless entertainment turns darker when their discovery begins to unwrap a mystery which has lain dormant for over a century.

The digital production is co-directed by Philip Franks and Alastair Whatley, designed by Adrian Linford, and edited by Tristan Shepherd, with sound design and original music composed by Max Pappenheim.

Ham: A Musical Memoir Sam Harris’s sensitive and prodigiously talented boy survives the Bible Belt through talent and moxie, which lead to fame and fortune, but when the rocky road of desperately seeking acceptance finally reaches a dead end, he is forced to confront the internal demons that haunt him.

Encores! Inside the Revival: Tap Dance Kid New York City Center. Directed by Kenny Leon (A Raisin in the Sun) dives into the 1983 Tony-nominated musical The Tap Dance Kid, centered around the life of an upper-middle class Black family and a ten-year-old’s dream of being a professional tap dancer despite the challenges posed by his lawyer father and society. Leon, alongside book adapter Lydia Diamond, will give audiences an up-close look at the percussive heart of the story with the help of choreographer Jared Grimes and cast member from the original Broadway production Dulé Hill.

Borders & Crossings Under the Radar streaming through January 10

A solo show by poet and performer Inua Ellams, who was born to a Muslim father and a Christian mother against a backdrop of sectarian violence in Nigeria, left for England in 1996 aged 12, moved to Ireland for three years, before returning to London.

Rich Kids: A History of Shopping Malls in Tehran Under the Radar streaming on selective dates through January 17 A darkly comedic play about entitlement, consumption and digital technology, that explores the ubiquitous feeling that our societies are falling apart. The 60-minute show written by Javaad Alipoor. combines digital theater with a live Instagram feed

Capsule Under the Radar streaming through January 17

A kaleidoscopic reflection on isolation and longing, about breaking apart and breaking free and the impossible nature of connection. Through original text and music, Whitney White and Peter Mark Kendall grapple with race, the medium of film, and being caught up in the maelstrom of 2020.

Espiritu Under the Radar streaming through January 17

A journey through diverse stories that happen during the night of an unknown city, that involve anonymous individuals marked by the spiritual crisis unleashed by the wild consumerism of the times and the lack of answers that transcend money. In Spanish with English subtitles, by the Chilean company Teatro Anónimo written and directed by Trinidad González

Incoming Under the Radar through January 17

A 30-minute video of eight digital shorts.