What to Watch in The New Year: Jan 9

10am: Times³ (Times x Times x Times), Prototype Festival at HERE

through January 16. A sonic journey through Times Square past, present and imagined. Tickets are free but required

Judith Jamison

2pm: Celebrating Alvin Ailey Workshop with Judith Jamison By Ailey Extension. As one of the most influential dance figures of the late 20th century, Judith Jamison opened doors to many young aspiring dancers from all over the world. Join Artistic Director Emerita Judith Jamison as we celebrate the birthday of our Founder, Mr. Alvin Ailey. This workshop offers dancers an opportunity to infuse her unique style with a clear focus on musicality while exploring Mr. Ailey’s genius as a choreographer. Students will discover ways to expand their artistic range and learn “how to give equal value to every step you take.”

2pm: Swingin’ the Dream The Royal Shakespeare Company teams up with the Young Vic and Theatre for a New Audience to present a concert work-in-progress of Swingin’ the Dream. The show, presented by Young Vic Artistic Director Kwame Kwei-Armah, will tell the story of the 1939 Broadway musical and feature performances of the original songs with lyrics by Eddie de Lange and music by Jimmy Van Heusen. Reservations are required.

The 1939 musical, a jazz re-telling of Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream, featured some of the most popular African-American performers of the day, including Louis Armstrong, Moms Mabley, Maxine Sullivan, the Dandridge Sisters, and Butterfly McQueen, alongside musical contributions from Count Basie, Fats Waller, and Benny Goodman.

7pm: Etta and Ella on the Upper West Side Roundhouse Theater

The fourth and final play by Adrienne Kennedy in this festival: Etta and Ella Harrison are astoundingly gifted scholars, deeply connected sisters, and dangerously bitter rivals on the verge of destroying one another.

7:30pm: Donizetti’s Maria Stuarda A prime example of the lyrical and virtuosic bel canto style of singing, this second Tudor tragedy tells of two queens—Mary, Queen of Scots, and her jealous cousin, Queen Elizabeth I—who are both vying for the English crown. The end of the opera’s first act becomes a battleground for dueling divas, with each prodding the other to bravura vocal heights. A must for lovers of the female voice, Donizetti’s electrifying masterpiece is also a treat for history buffs, with its nods to the real-life events that defined the British Isles.

Lillias White

8pm: Stars in The House Everthing Effie with Dreamgirls Lillias White, Roz Ryan and Kecia-Lewis Evans

8pm: At This Theatre – Tonys, Triumphs, & Turntables By PlaybillBroadway Up Close. If you joined for our Shubert Brothers & Beyond Tour you will have a taste of all the stories from these busy blocks of Broadway. Your guide, Tim Dolan of Broadway Up Close, is back to shine a spotlight on all the theaters we didn’t cover the last time we explored the heart of the theatre district. From the true origins of the Tony Awards to some zany stories of “things gone wrong” during the French Revolution of Les Misérables, this hour-long experience is sure to get your new year started with some history and fun!

the motown project Under the Radar. Alicia Hall Moran’s musical meditation on the Motown songbook –

8pm: On View WFH Exponential Theater Festival. An installation that gives a literal window into Sunny Hitt’s work-from-home experience as a choreographer, movement director, and performer.



Lazarus Dice. available through January 10 $21.50

The 2015 musical, featured 18 songs written by David Bowie (four of them new), a production directed by Ivo van Hove that’s a sensory stimulation chamber, and a plot that might as well be from a different planet. Michael C. Hall and Sophia Anne Caruso filmed in London. The musical is a sequel of sorts to The Man Who Fell to Earth,the trippy 1976 film – based on the 1963 science fiction novel by Walter Tervis — in which Bowie starred as Thomas Newton, an extraterrestrial who comes to Earth to ship back water to his home planet.

Disclaimer Under the Radar and various dates through January 17

In this live in-Zoom event written by Tara Ahmadinejad and created by Piehole , Chef Nargis invites you to her virtual cooking class, and if you both do your jobs just right, you’ll have more to look forward to than an aromatic dinner. Help prevent a perpetually impending war from the safety of your home

The Haunting of Alice Bowles A new theatrical production streaming online from Original Theatre Company (Apollo 13: The Dark Side of The Moon) debuts.

The Haunting of Alice Bowles by Philip Franks, based on M.R. James’ short story The Experiment, stars Janie Dee, Max Bowden, Stephen Boxer, Jack Archer, Alexandra Guelff, Robert Mountford, Poppy Roe, and Tim Treloar.

In 1918, the recently widowed Alice Bowles is left destitute as she seeks to solve a mystery left by her late husband Francis. Moving to 2020, YouTube urban explorers Matt and Caitlin uncover a mysterious grave in an abandoned churchyard. What starts as harmless entertainment turns darker when their discovery begins to unwrap a mystery which has lain dormant for over a century.

The digital production is co-directed by Philip Franks and Alastair Whatley, designed by Adrian Linford, and edited by Tristan Shepherd, with sound design and original music composed by Max Pappenheim.

Ham: A Musical Memoir Sam Harris’s sensitive and prodigiously talented boy survives the Bible Belt through talent and moxie, which lead to fame and fortune, but when the rocky road of desperately seeking acceptance finally reaches a dead end, he is forced to confront the internal demons that haunt him.

Encores! Inside the Revival: Tap Dance Kid New York City Center. Directed by Kenny Leon (A Raisin in the Sun) dives into the 1983 Tony-nominated musical The Tap Dance Kid, centered around the life of an upper-middle class Black family and a ten-year-old’s dream of being a professional tap dancer despite the challenges posed by his lawyer father and society. Leon, alongside book adapter Lydia Diamond, will give audiences an up-close look at the percussive heart of the story with the help of choreographer Jared Grimes and cast member from the original Broadway production Dulé Hill.

Borders & Crossings Under the Radar streaming through January 10

A solo show by poet and performer Inua Ellams, who was born to a Muslim father and a Christian mother against a backdrop of sectarian violence in Nigeria, left for England in 1996 aged 12, moved to Ireland for three years, before returning to London.

Rich Kids: A History of Shopping Malls in Tehran Under the Radar streaming on selective dates through January 17 A darkly comedic play about entitlement, consumption and digital technology, that explores the ubiquitous feeling that our societies are falling apart. The 60-minute show written by Javaad Alipoor. combines digital theater with a live Instagram feed

Capsule Under the Radar streaming through January 17

A kaleidoscopic reflection on isolation and longing, about breaking apart and breaking free and the impossible nature of connection. Through original text and music, Whitney White and Peter Mark Kendall grapple with race, the medium of film, and being caught up in the maelstrom of 2020.

Espiritu Under the Radar streaming through January 17

A journey through diverse stories that happen during the night of an unknown city, that involve anonymous individuals marked by the spiritual crisis unleashed by the wild consumerism of the times and the lack of answers that transcend money. In Spanish with English subtitles, by the Chilean company Teatro Anónimo written and directed by Trinidad González

Incoming Under the Radar through January 17

A 30-minute video of eight digital shorts.