What to Watch in The New Year: March 11

The Essentials – Drama League Workshops By The Drama League. This is an expanded series of workshops and seminars developed to explore best practices and changing realities for stage directors and theater makers, offering vital tools for artists to succeed.

After several seasons of acclaimed workshops at The Drama League Theater Center in Tribeca, this in-person series moves in 2021 to the digital space, connecting artists and patrons around the world by offering these workshops online for the first time.

The four online workshop classes, each consisting of two separate sessions over two days, will cover topics ranging from text analysis to branding strategy for artists and more.

Sessions will be hosted by nationally-renowned practitioners within The Drama League and across the industry, including Mr. Stelian-Shanks, Nilan, Emily Lyon, and Sarah Wansley. Sessions run 2-3 hours each, with participants being able to meet one-on-one with workshop leaders in select sessions.

Full schedule below:

The Other Side of the Table: Audition Techniques for Directors February 5 and 12)

Standing Ap(art): Personal Brand Marketing for Directors & Creatives (March 11 and 18)

Text Analysis for Directors & Creatives (May 8-9)

The Art of the Pitch: Sharing Your Vision as a Director (May 18 and June 2)

The New York Pops Up Festival a thousand in-person performances throughout the state from now through June. Most events associated with NY PopsUp will be unannounced (and unticketed) and will be designed so that New Yorkers happen upon them in their everyday lives. (Since we can’t have large gatherings right now, we want to bring a lot of small things to the public where they are) NY PopsUp is a surprise that you happen upon, rather than an event or concert you are alerted to via a notification or a schedule.

12pm: Three Days of Rain By Manhattan Theatre Club through March 21.

Three Days of Rain will reunite its incredible original stars Patricia Clarkson, John Slattery, and three-time Emmy Award winner Bradley Whitford for a fresh look at Richard Greenberg’s sophisticated and romantic Pulitzer-Prize-nominated play, directed by Evan Yionoulis.

Set in New York, Three Days of Rain finds siblings Nan (Clarkson) and Walker (Slattery) reconnecting with their childhood friend Pip (Whitford) when they come home to settle their father’s estate. The discovery of a diary brings us back in time to their parents’ lives in the 1960s and to the truth of the legacy that connects the generations.

7pm: Taxilandia Virtual Salon created and written by Oye Group’s Modesto Flako Jimenez, immerses its audience in the flavors, sounds, sights and dynamic history of a neighborhood confronting social stigmas and the realities of gentrification.

Weaving a dramatic, performative ‘tapestry’ that interconnects generations, social classes, races and cultures, Taxilandia complicates our notion of what it means to be a local, an immigrant or a resident of a place, challenging us to answer: “What is my personal roadmap of home?”

Flako hosts four salons with local artists from each borough whose work intersects with gentrification.

March 8: Queens with Ben Gassman.

March 11: Manhattan with Merlixse Ventura.

March 16: Staten Island with Marisa Tornello.

March 20: Bronx with Sandie Luna.

7:30pm: if there is a breakage, you will find chips

Irondale through March 14. $15 This two-hander by Makaela (Mak) Shealy-Sachot, “about the way we crash into one another’s lives” is part of the On Women Festival

7:30pm: Zandonai’s Francesca da Rimini The music of early–20th-century Italian composer Francesco Zandonai has largely been forgotten—with the exception of this expansive 1914 opera based on an episode from Dante’s Inferno. The melodramatic plot concerns an affair between the title character and the handsome brother of a cruel and disfigured warlord, to whom she is betrothed. Their dalliance leads to the predictable violent and tragic end, but not before Zandonai makes his case for increased recognition with a surfeit of sumptuous, luxuriously orchestrated music.

8pm: ShowBiz Quiz The ShowBiz Quiz, where Broadway and Theatre Trivia combine into the most feverous fun online! Play seven quiz-tacular rounds of trivia – with prizes and surprises around each corner. Remember: “the faster you answer correctly, the more points you earn!”

9pm: 5 Questions with James and JAM Obie Award winners James Jackson, Jr. and John-Andrew Morrison from Michael R. Jackson’s Pulitzer Prize-winning off-Broadway musical A Strange Loop are hosting a new virtual talk show, 5 Questions with James and JAM, streamed through their website, YouTube channel, and Facebook page.

The talk show, which began as live Instagram phone conversations held between the two, where they interviewed each other, has recently expanded in format. Equal parts late night talk show, Inside The Actors Studio, and a phone call between old friends, 5 Questions with James and JAM is an hour long ride of laughter, Broadway trivia, and pandemic vulnerability.

Each episode often features live musical performances from either the hosts or their special guests, who represent insiders, creators, and artists from all across the New York City theatre scene. Recent guests have included Joel Waggoner (Be More Chill, @Adventcarolndar), and A Strange Loop co-star, L Morgan Lee (The Danish Girl).

9:30pm: Jane Kaczmarek Hosts “Our Town” Event on PlayhouseLive This special event celebrates Our Town, the quintessential American play, with performances from previous cast members and a conversation with Jane Kaczmarek, who played the Stage Manager in the 2017 Pasadena Playhouse/Deaf West production, and author Howard Sherman, author of the new book Another Day’s Begun: Thornton Wilder’s Our Town in the 21st Century.

Kaczmarek and Sherman guide us through the enduring legacy of Thornton Wilder’s masterpiece with excerpts from Our Town performed by Kaczmarek herself, Youssef Kerkour, Keith Randolph Smith and Alexandria Wailes.

Assassins Reunion: Original Off-Broadway Cast The original cast and creative team of the 1991 Off-Broadway debut of Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman’s Tony-winning Assassins will reunite virtually to celebrate the musical’s 30th anniversary.

The free online event is part of the Studio Tenn Talks: Conversations with Patrick Cassidy series and will feature Studio Tenn Artistic Director Cassidy as well as other original cast members Victor Garber, Greg Germann, Annie Golden, Lyn Greene, Jonathan Hadary, Eddie Korbich, Terrence Mann, Debra Monk, William Parry, and Lee Wilkof plus Sondheim and Weidman, director Jerry Zaks, musical director Paul Gemignani, and orchestrator Michael Starobin.

Happy Days The Wild Project through March 11

Beckett’s post-apocalyptic vision, with Winnie buried in a mound of dirt and her husband Willie off to the side, filmed on stage without an audience, directed by Nico Krell, featuring Tessa Albertson and Jake Austin Robertson

Jill Eikenberry

Jericho NNR Premiere. Marsha Mason, directs Jill Eikenberry in Jack Canfora’s play, which serves as New Normal Rep’s inaugural production. The thought-provoking piece explores how people cope with personal and collective catastrophe as a family reunites for Thanksgiving dinner after tragedy

Matthew Bourne’s New Adventures Festival: Swan Lake New York City Center presents Matthew Bourne’s New Adventures Festival, a digital showcast featuring four New Adventures productions filmed at London’s Sadler’s Wells Theatre.

The series, highlighting Bourne’s twists on ballet classics, launches with Swan Lake, available on demand for 10 days.

Swan Lake stars Will Bozier as The Swan/The Stranger, Liam Mower as The Prince, and Nicole Kabera as The Queen.

SuperYou Musical the new musical that last year pivoted from its traditional opening to a drive-in concert in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, is now heading online. A filmed version of the drive-in presentation will stream on Broadway On Demand

The musical, penned by Lourds Lane, tells the story of a woman and her superheroine creations that suddenly come to life, reminding her of the power of her own voice.

Prior to the 8 PM stream, Playbill will host a virtual red carpet event, with interviews with the cast and creative team. A digital afterparty will also take place at 9 PM.

An Iliad (Streaming) Court Theater. A film of the site-specific production at Chicago’s Oriental Institute by Lisa Peterson and Denis O’Hare.

Smithtown The Studios of Key West $20 In this play by Drew Larimore starring Michael Urie, Ann Harada, Colby Lewis and Constance Shulman, a single text message overturns life in a small Midwestern university town, a riff on the effects of social media.

Julius Caesar, Starring Patrick Page By Shakespeare@ Tony nominee Patrick Page (Hadestown) stars in the title role with Jordan Barbour (The Inheritance) as Brutus and Keith Hamilton Cobb (American Moor) as Cassius. West End Harry Potter and the Cursed Child performers Jamie Ballard and James Howard co-star as Mark Antony and Metellus Cimber, respectively.

The production is also be available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Soundcloud, and Stitcher.

Produced by Jersey City’s Shakespeare@, this audio production is the third installment of the season, produced and adapted by Artistic Director Sean Hagerty.

Hagerty has crafted the production into four weekly parts and partnered with the Emmy-winning team at Sonic Designs to capture the lost art and thrill of radio drama all without leaving the confines of quarantine.

Julius Caesar features original music composed by Joan Melton with sound design by the Emmy-winning team of Dan Gerhard and Ellen Fitton of Sonic Designs. Justin Goldner is the music producer and supervisor, and casting is by Robin Carus. Sydney Steele serves as the associate producer.

The Things Are Against Us Susan Soon He Stanton’s The Things Are Against Us will be the next production in MCC’s LiveLab one-act digital reading series. Ellie Heyman directs the cast, which includes Juan Castano, Emily Davis, Susannah Flood, Babak Tafti, and Danny Wolohan, in tthe play set in a mysterious house with a mind of its own.

John Lithgow, Daniel Breaker, More Sing Adam Guettel’s Myths & Hymns (Episode 2) By MasterVoices The central project of MasterVoices’ 2020-2021 season will be a virtual rollout of award-winning composer Adam Guettel’s theatrical song cycle, Myths and Hymns, in an online staging conceived by Ted Sperling.

SoHo Playhouse Presents Typical Soho Theatre and Nouveau Riche present the world premiere of Typical, the film version of the stage play, released exclusively on Soho Theatre On Demand

Written by Ryan Calais Cameron and directed by Anastasia Osei-Kuffour, Typical uncovers the man and the humanity behind the tragic true-life events of Black British ex-serviceman Christopher Alder and the injustice that still remains twenty years since his story emerged.

Bad Dates George Street Playhouse through March 14. Andrea Burns stars in Theresa Rebeck’s one-woman comedy about a single mom in search of cute shoes, the perfect dress, and a romantic table for two

7pm: Franz Kafka’s Letter to My Father M-34 through March 28

In 1919, the ailing writer wrote a letter to his father full of intense mixed emotions.

Expirer Wilma Theater Dive into a cyberspace underworld through this interactive website. Demons, both classical and contemporary, lurk among the virtual artifacts, waiting to be purged. Part of this Philadelphia theater’s weekly Hothouse Shorts.

The Manic Monologues Current Slave Play Tony nominee Ato Blankson-Wood, Rent Tony winner Wilson Jermaine Heredia, Accidentally Brave playwright Maddie Corman, and more stage favorites will explore mental health this winter in a new digital production from the McCarter Theatre Center.

The Manic Monologues debuts February 18 with 21 true-life monologues that users can explore at their own pace and through an interactive element virtually respond to.

Christa McAuliffe’s Eyes Were Blue Center Theater Group

through April 4. $10 Kemp Powers’ play tells the story of twins, one who dreamt of space, the other who became a successful attorney, who have lived starkly different lives, because one has dark skin and the other passes as white. The action plays out in 1980s New York and a Minnesota courthouse in 2006.

Simply Sondheim Signature Theater of Arlington. Available through March 26. Thirty Sondheim songs performed by a 16-piece orchestra and a dozen singers, including Norm Lewis, Emily Skinner, Solea Pfeiffer and Conrad Ricamora

Directed by Golden Globe winner Marsha Mason, Napoleon in Exile stars Emmy nominee Jane Kaczmarek and Will Dagger as mother and son. After the performance, the artists join host Claudia Catania to discuss writing for actors and bringing theater chops to the world of sitcom TV.

The Sorcerer’s Apprentice By Southwark Playhouse The Sorcerer’s Apprentice will now be streamed due to the pandemic and continued lockdown. The pay-per-view stream will be available February 26–March 14.