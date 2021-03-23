What to Watch in The New Year: March 23

Fully Committed Stage and screen star Maulik Pancholy stars in George Street Playhouse’s production of Becky Mode’s solo comedy, which is available to watch through April 11.

4pm: CyberTank Variety Show By The Tank A weekly, remote, multidisciplinary, variety arts gathering open to all where we explore theatricality + themes by you.

The CyberTank Weekly Variety Show is a remote, multidisciplinary variety arts gathering open to everyone. The arts community has been presented with a challenge to re-examine theatricality, and The Tank has reframed this as the gift of an opportunity to grow and choose community over despair. Each weekly installment is centered around a specific question and features guest artists who will perform and facilitate conversation.

6:30pm: La MaMa LiveTalks: Take 15 By La Mama LiveTalks, conversations with artists, activists and thought leaders from around the country and around the world who join in discussions about art and life in times of crisis.

This conversation follows how choreographer and film maker Stefanie Batten Bland is moving through the pandemic with her company, her commission and in her new role as Casting and Movement Director for Emursive Productions to question casting biases.

Featuring Stefanie Batten Bland, Rena Butler, and Maleek Washington, hosted by Ryan Leach.

7:30pm: Berlioz’s La Damnation de Faust Berlioz’s sweeping, symphonic adaptation of Goethe offers both rhapsodic and viscerally thrilling music as it recounts Faust’s ruinous bargain with the devil Mephistopheles and his descent to the depths of hell. Calling for a huge orchestra, chorus, and children’s chorus—in addition to highly taxing principal roles—the work is famously difficult to stage and is often performed in concert, making this full theatrical production a rare treat.

8pm: Be An ArtsHero: Arts Education Town Hall Join the Be An #ArtsHero team as we discuss the creative economy and our work as an organization, with a focus on our arts education advocacy efforts. With the help of our guests, we will discuss how Covid-19 has impacted schools, learning, and arts education programming, with specific focus on equity of access, learning loss & the benefits of arts integration, Social and Emotional Learning (SEL), and more!

Guiding this discussion is actor, writer, director, and teaching artist Fredi Walker-Browne (Rent) of Big Spoon Productions. Our special guests include Dr. Jennifer Katona (Founder and President of 3 Looms Creative Education Consulting/Visual and Performing Arts Sr. Manager, Norwalk Public School District), Dr. Dennie Palmer Wolf (Principal Researcher at WolfBrown and one of the leading arts education researchers and evaluators in the United States), and Michael J. Bobbitt (Executive Director of the Massachusetts Cultural Council and director, choreographer, and playwright).

8pm: Stars in the House: Pulled Into Women’s History Month with guest host Krysta Rodriguez welcomes guests Kathryn Gallagher, Mandy Gonzalez and Nina Lafarga

Matthew Bourne’s New Adventures Festival: Cinderella New York City Center presents Matthew Bourne’s New Adventures Festival, a digital showcast featuring four New Adventures productions filmed at London’s Sadler’s Wells Theatre.

The series, highlighting Bourne’s twists on ballet classics, continues with Cinderella, available on demand for 10 days.

Cinderella stars Ashley Shaw as Cinderella, Andrew Monaghan as Harry The Pilot, Michela Meazza as The Stepmother, Liam Mower as The Angel, and Alan Vincent as The Father.

Assembly was originally slated for the 2020 season and was meant to be Donmar Warehouse’s first production with the new Local Company—members of the community who live and work in the Donmar’s home boroughs of Camden and Westminster—but plans were halted and the show postponed. It has now been reimagined as a digital performance.

The production is created by writer Nina Segal, director Joseph Hancock, and the Donmar Local Company.

With video design by Andrzej Goulding, sets and costumes by Frankie Bradshaw, original music and sound design by Max Pappenheim, and lighting by Sam House, Assembly will mix live performance, animation, and sound in this innovative production about the “impact of humans on nature and what we might build together for a better future.”

BKLYN Sejal Keshwala, Emma Kingston, Newtion Matthews, Jamie Muscato and Marisha Wallace star in this filmed stage production of the Mark Schoenfeld and Barri McPherson musical. Filmed at London’s Ugly Duck space, the musical follows a troupe of street performers telling stories from their lives. Audiences can watch the performance online through April 4.

7:30pm: Galatea Broadway’s Ty Defoe (above) stars in a live reading of MJ Kaufman’s play about a trans love story set against the backdrop of a climate crisis. Will Davis directs the reading, which also stars Jo Lampert, Eve Lindley, Aneesh Sheth, Futaba Shioda and TL Thompson.

Breaking the Waves LA Opera and Opera Philadelphia co-present an online stream ofBreaking the Waves, an opera by composer Missy Mazzoli and librettist Royce Vavrek that was previously scheduled to open on the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion stage this month. Available through April 12.

The opera is a faithful adaption of Lars von Trier’s extraordinary 1996 film, in which a devout young woman deciphers the meaning of fidelity, facing the condemnation of her church as she puts herself through a series of dangerous sexual encounters. With its intense subject matter, violence, language and nudity, the production is recommended for mature audiences only.

Breaking the Waves was filmed during its world premiere production at Opera Philadelphia in 2016. For the 2021 stream, director James Darrah, who staged that production, presents a remastered release of that recording, featuring color correction by cinematographer and colorist Michael Thomas, remastered sound from George Blood Audio, and a new edit from Active Image Media.

Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike Lincoln Center offers a streamed recording of Christopher Durang’s Tony-winning play, which stars Sigourney Weaver, David Hyde Pierce, Kristine Nielsen, Billy Magnussen and Shalita Grant. The comedy transports characters and themes from Chekhov’s work to present day Bucks County, Pennsylvania, where siblings receive a visit from their sister and her 20-something boy toy Spike.

Gutenberg! The Musical! A newly filmed presentation of Gutenberg! The Musical!, starring Bobby Conte Thornton and Alex Prakken, will stream as a benefit for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. The performance, recorded by Pierre Marais at Open Jar Studios, features piano accompaniment by Andrew Callahan and choreography by Kaitlyn Frank.

The musical follows two aspiring playwrights, Bud and Doug, as they attempt to secure producers for their new musical about printing press inventor Johann Gutenberg. The pair sing all the songs and play all the parts in the hope of a Broadway contract.

The Sound Inside Mary-Louise Parker and Will Hochman reprise their roles in this audio production of Adam Rapp’s The Sound Inside, which earned six Tony Award nominations, including Best Play, for its 2019 Broadway run.

Romeo y Julieta Lupita Nyong’o and Juan Castano star in this free bilingual audioplay of Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, presented by the Public Theater and WNYC Studios.

Lights on the Radio Tower Originally developed at the Adirondack Theatre Festival and Bloomington Playwrights Project, this thrilling two-hander rock musical tells the story of Molly and Jesse, a brother and sister who, after eighteen years apart, reunite at their decaying childhood home following the death of their father. The estranged rock duo’s competing recollections of their childhood, their last night together, and their final gig force them to face the painful truth of their past.

The Aran Island Irish Repertory Theatre presents their next Performance on Screen digital production is The Aran Islands by J.M. Synge and adapted and directed by Joe O’Byrne.

Starring Brendan Conroy, the virtual production of The Aran Islands will premiere on March 16 at 7 PM ET and run through March 28.

In the grey, sea-battered landscape of the Aran Islands, full of mist and wild rain, hearth is home and storytellers regale with tales by the fire. When John Millington Synge traveled to these remote islands upon the advice of W.B. Yeats in 1898, he discovered a bleakly primitive, mystical land that would inspire him for the rest of his life, leading to canonical works in Irish theatre, including The Playboy of the Western World and Riders to the Sea.

The Picture of Dorian Gray Fionn Whitehead, Alfred Enoch (above), Joanna Lumley, Russell Tovey, Emma McDonald and Stephen Fry star in Henry Filloux-Bennett’s drama that follows Dorian Gray as he makes a deal for his social star to never fade. Audiences can watch the production through March 31.

The New York Pops Up Festival a thousand in-person performances throughout the state from now through June. Most events associated with NY PopsUp will be unannounced (and unticketed) and will be designed so that New Yorkers happen upon them in their everyday lives. (Since we can’t have large gatherings right now, we want to bring a lot of small things to the public where they are) NY PopsUp is a surprise that you happen upon, rather than an event or concert you are alerted to via a notification or a schedule.

Julius Caesar, Starring Patrick Page By Shakespeare@ Tony nominee Patrick Page (Hadestown) stars in the title role with Jordan Barbour (The Inheritance) as Brutus and Keith Hamilton Cobb (American Moor) as Cassius. West End Harry Potter and the Cursed Child performers Jamie Ballard and James Howard co-star as Mark Antony and Metellus Cimber, respectively.

The production is also be available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Soundcloud, and Stitcher.

Produced by Jersey City’s Shakespeare@, this audio production is the third installment of the season, produced and adapted by Artistic Director Sean Hagerty.

Hagerty has crafted the production into four weekly parts and partnered with the Emmy-winning team at Sonic Designs to capture the lost art and thrill of radio drama all without leaving the confines of quarantine.

Julius Caesar features original music composed by Joan Melton with sound design by the Emmy-winning team of Dan Gerhard and Ellen Fitton of Sonic Designs. Justin Goldner is the music producer and supervisor, and casting is by Robin Carus. Sydney Steele serves as the associate producer.

Assassins Reunion: Original Off-Broadway Cast The original cast and creative team of the 1991 Off-Broadway debut of Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman’s Tony-winning Assassins will reunite virtually to celebrate the musical’s 30th anniversary.

The free online event is part of the Studio Tenn Talks: Conversations with Patrick Cassidy series and will feature Studio Tenn Artistic Director Cassidy as well as other original cast members Victor Garber, Greg Germann, Annie Golden, Lyn Greene, Jonathan Hadary, Eddie Korbich, Terrence Mann, Debra Monk, William Parry, and Lee Wilkof plus Sondheim and Weidman, director Jerry Zaks, musical director Paul Gemignani, and orchestrator Michael Starobin.

Jericho NNR Premiere. Marsha Mason, directs Jill Eikenberry in Jack Canfora’s play, which serves as New Normal Rep’s inaugural production. The thought-provoking piece explores how people cope with personal and collective catastrophe as a family reunites for Thanksgiving dinner after tragedy

SuperYou Musical the new musical that last year pivoted from its traditional opening to a drive-in concert in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, is now heading online. A filmed version of the drive-in presentation will stream on Broadway On Demand

The musical, penned by Lourds Lane, tells the story of a woman and her superheroine creations that suddenly come to life, reminding her of the power of her own voice.

Prior to the 8 PM stream, Playbill will host a virtual red carpet event, with interviews with the cast and creative team. A digital afterparty will also take place at 9 PM.

TRANS(4)MISSIONS Disability intersects with all populations in our world: Every age, race, gender and sexual orientation. Theater Breaking Through Barriers strives to create a common ground for all voices and serve as an ambassador in the quest for full, systemic equality in our world.

The eleven original plays constituting the 4th Virtual Playmakers’ Intensive represent a diverse chorus within American culture. Created for and rehearsed entirely on the Zoom platform, TBTB’s VPI4 will stream live performances of these new short works directly to you, wherever you may be!

An Iliad (Streaming) Court Theater. A film of the site-specific production at Chicago’s Oriental Institute by Lisa Peterson and Denis O’Hare.

hieroglyph] by San Francisco Playhouse presented as an on-demand video stream through April 3rd, 2021.

San Francisco Playhouse and Lorraine Hansberry Theatre present a co-production of the new play [hieroglyph] by Erika Dickerson-Despenza.

The cast features Jamella Cross, Safiya Fredericks, Khary L. Moye, and Anna Marie Sharpe. The work is directed by Margo Hall, marking Lorraine Hansberry Theatre’s first staged production since the COVID-19 pandemic began, and the first production Hall has directed for the company since taking the helm in September 2020.

The Things Are Against Us Susan Soon He Stanton’s The Things Are Against Us will be the next production in MCC’s LiveLab one-act digital reading series. Ellie Heyman directs the cast, which includes Juan Castano, Emily Davis, Susannah Flood, Babak Tafti, and Danny Wolohan, in tthe play set in a mysterious house with a mind of its own.

John Lithgow, Daniel Breaker, More Sing Adam Guettel’s Myths & Hymns (Episode 2) By MasterVoices The central project of MasterVoices’ 2020-2021 season will be a virtual rollout of award-winning composer Adam Guettel’s theatrical song cycle, Myths and Hymns, in an online staging conceived by Ted Sperling.

SoHo Playhouse Presents Typical Soho Theatre and Nouveau Riche present the world premiere of Typical, the film version of the stage play, released exclusively on Soho Theatre On Demand

Written by Ryan Calais Cameron and directed by Anastasia Osei-Kuffour, Typical uncovers the man and the humanity behind the tragic true-life events of Black British ex-serviceman Christopher Alder and the injustice that still remains twenty years since his story emerged.

Franz Kafka’s Letter to My Father M-34 through March 28

In 1919, the ailing writer wrote a letter to his father full of intense mixed emotions.

Expirer Wilma Theater Dive into a cyberspace underworld through this interactive website. Demons, both classical and contemporary, lurk among the virtual artifacts, waiting to be purged. Part of this Philadelphia theater’s weekly Hothouse Shorts.

The Manic Monologues Current Slave Play Tony nominee Ato Blankson-Wood, Rent Tony winner Wilson Jermaine Heredia, Accidentally Brave playwright Maddie Corman, and more stage favorites will explore mental health this winter in a new digital production from the McCarter Theatre Center.

The Manic Monologues debuts February 18 with 21 true-life monologues that users can explore at their own pace and through an interactive element virtually respond to.

Christa McAuliffe’s Eyes Were Blue Center Theater Group

through April 4. $10 Kemp Powers’ play tells the story of twins, one who dreamt of space, the other who became a successful attorney, who have lived starkly different lives, because one has dark skin and the other passes as white. The action plays out in 1980s New York and a Minnesota courthouse in 2006.

Simply Sondheim Signature Theater of Arlington. Available through March 26. Thirty Sondheim songs performed by a 16-piece orchestra and a dozen singers, including Norm Lewis, Emily Skinner, Solea Pfeiffer and Conrad Ricamora

Directed by Golden Globe winner Marsha Mason, Napoleon in Exile stars Emmy nominee Jane Kaczmarek and Will Dagger as mother and son. After the performance, the artists join host Claudia Catania to discuss writing for actors and bringing theater chops to the world of sitcom TV.

Playdate: A Playing House Reunion By Play-PerView. Stars and co-creators of USA’s comedy series Playing House, Lennon Parham and Jessica St. Clair, will appear for Playdate: A Playing House Reunion. Proceeds for these events will benefit Feeding America.

The Niceties until the 28th Who gets to tell the story of race, history and power in America? In this riveting, provocative play, a black student and her white professor – both brilliant – debate whether the legacy of slavery defines our past, and our present.

The Niceties made its MV Playhouse debut in October as a live virtual reading and is back by popular demand for a virtual two-week run. Amy Brenneman and Tsilala Brock will reprise their roles as Janine and Zoe.