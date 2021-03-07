What to Watch in The New Year: March 7

11am: International Woman’s Day Event at la Mama

La MaMa presents, in partnership with Artworld Studio Productions, a multi-art event featuring world music, song, dance, poetry, storytelling, art celebrating International Woman’s Day. Marisa Buffone serves as artistic director with the participation of the following International Artists. From Canada: Marisa Buﬀone, Bruna, Gianna Patriarca, and Damiano Pietropaolo. From Denmark: Aviaja Lumhol and Igor Radosavljevic. From Italy: Leopoldo Calabria, Ugo Ugoberti, and I Cantori di Carpino. From the USA: Potri Ranka Manis and George Drance.

12pm: Artist Talk with Battery Dance By Battery Dance. Each week, artists from around the world join BatteryDanceTV for a 30-minute talk.

12pm soundcheck with an 3pm and 8pm concert: Eva Noblezada! stars in the title role for director Diane Paragas in the recently released award-winning Sony Pictures film, Yellow Rose. She was nominated for a Tony Award for starring on Broadway in Hadestown. It was her second Tony nomination in two Broadway roles, following her earlier nod in the title role in Miss Saigon in 2017. She was previously a lead in Hadestown at the National Theatre in London after starring in the West End revivals of Miss Saigon and Les Miserables. Noblezada was a high school student in Charlotte, NC, when she was discovered by casting director Tara Rubin at the 2013 Jimmy Awards in NYC.

2pm: On Beckett / In Screen By Irish Repertory Theatre Tony winner Bill Irwin (Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?) this piece, adapted from his 2018 solo show, in which he explores a performer’s relationship to Beckett in the time of COVID.

3pm: London West End “Top Hat” Tour By Playbill Join your host, Neil Maxfield, as you take a virtual tour of London’s West End Theatre District! Discover fascinating architecture, anecdotes, and historical figures from the 1700’s to today.

Explore stories on failed assassinations to ghosts, scandals and more that still echo the walls and halls of these classic theatres. Also hear fun facts on contemporary musicals that transport audiences to “Grecian island weddings,” watch “cubs turn into King’s” and more!

This Top Hat Tour explores: The Theatre Royal Drury Lane, The Fortune, The Novello and The Lyceum Theatres.

7pm: Meet Me in St. Louis By Irish Repertory Theatre This is a special rebroadcast streaming event, part of Irish Rep’s Theatre @ Home Winter Festival.

Adapted and directed by original Meet Me in St. Louis Broadway cast member (and Irish Rep Artistic Director) Charlotte Moore, the virtual production will feature Shereen Ahmed as Esther Smith, William Bellamy as Lon Smith, Rufus Collins as Alonzo Smith, Kerry Conte as Lucille Ballard, Melissa Errico as Anna Smith, Ali Ewoldt as Rose Smith, Kathy Fitzgerald as Katie, Ian Holcomb as Warren Sheffield, Austyn Johnson as Agnes, Jay Aubrey Jones as Grandpa, Kylie Kuioka as Tootie, Ashley Robinson as Postman and Trolley Man, and Max von Essen as John Truitt.

Meet Me in St. Louis, with a book by Hugh Wheeler and songs by Hugh Martin and Ralph Blane, concerns the Smith family as they grapple with life changes and new love in a bustling St. Louis on the brink of the 1904 World’s Fair.

This new digital production is an abridged version of the 1989 Broadway musical, based on the 1944 film of the same name starring Judy Garland. Irish Repertory last presented the show in 2007.

Meet Me in St. Louis will also have musical direction by John Bell, orchestrations by Josh Clayton, scenic design by Charlie Corcoran, video editing by Meridith Sommers, sound design and mix by M. Florian Staab, and lighting design by Michael Gottlieb. Tracy Christensen is the costume consultant, Pamela Brusoski and Rebecca C. Monroe are the production managers, and Simon Patrick Geaney is the production assistant.

7:30pm: The Met: Verdi’s La Forza del Destino This riveting 1984 performance features legendary soprano Leontyne Price, one of the all-time great Verdi singers and the Met’s first African American superstar. As Leonora, a young Spanish noblewoman and one of the repertory’s most tormented characters, she endures the losses of her father, her lover, and her brother—as well as the guilt of being indirectly responsible for each of these calamitous events—before eventually being killed herself. As always, Verdi heightens the tragedy with an endless parade of heart-wrenching arias and glorious ensembles.

Ruthie Ann Miles

8pm: Melissa Li and Kit Yan’s Unremarkable! Tony winner Ruthie Ann Miles, Marc delaCruz, Stephanie Hsu, and more Broadway alums have joined the lineup for Unremarkable! March 7. The digital variety show, created by queer Asian-American musical theatre writing team Melissa Li and Kit Yan, begins at 8 PM ET.

In Unremarkable!, Li and Yan walk audiences through an evening of tour stories, hit songs from their musicals, and even a cooking class.

Rounding out the cast for Unremarkable! are Kuhoo Verma, Julia Abueva, Shannon Tyo, Gianna Yanelli, Sis, Futaba Shioda, Rose Van Dyne, Zeniba Now, and Khaila Wilcoxon.

Happy Days The Wild Project through March 11

Beckett’s post-apocalyptic vision, with Winnie buried in a mound of dirt and her husband Willie off to the side, filmed on stage without an audience, directed by Nico Krell, featuring Tessa Albertson and Jake Austin Robertson

Jill Eikenberry

Jericho NNR Premiere. Marsha Mason, directs Jill Eikenberry in Jack Canfora’s play, which serves as New Normal Rep’s inaugural production. The thought-provoking piece explores how people cope with personal and collective catastrophe as a family reunites for Thanksgiving dinner after tragedy

Matthew Bourne’s New Adventures Festival: Swan Lake New York City Center presents Matthew Bourne’s New Adventures Festival, a digital showcast featuring four New Adventures productions filmed at London’s Sadler’s Wells Theatre.

The series, highlighting Bourne’s twists on ballet classics, launches with Swan Lake, available on demand for 10 days.

Swan Lake stars Will Bozier as The Swan/The Stranger, Liam Mower as The Prince, and Nicole Kabera as The Queen.

SuperYou Musical the new musical that last year pivoted from its traditional opening to a drive-in concert in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, is now heading online. A filmed version of the drive-in presentation will stream on Broadway On Demand

The musical, penned by Lourds Lane, tells the story of a woman and her superheroine creations that suddenly come to life, reminding her of the power of her own voice.

Prior to the 8 PM stream, Playbill will host a virtual red carpet event, with interviews with the cast and creative team. A digital afterparty will also take place at 9 PM.

An Iliad (Streaming) Court Theater. A film of the site-specific production at Chicago’s Oriental Institute by Lisa Peterson and Denis O’Hare.

Smithtown The Studios of Key West $20 In this play by Drew Larimore starring Michael Urie, Ann Harada, Colby Lewis and Constance Shulman, a single text message overturns life in a small Midwestern university town, a riff on the effects of social media.

Julius Caesar, Starring Patrick Page By Shakespeare@ Tony nominee Patrick Page (Hadestown) stars in the title role with Jordan Barbour (The Inheritance) as Brutus and Keith Hamilton Cobb (American Moor) as Cassius. West End Harry Potter and the Cursed Child performers Jamie Ballard and James Howard co-star as Mark Antony and Metellus Cimber, respectively.

The production is also be available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Soundcloud, and Stitcher.

Produced by Jersey City’s Shakespeare@, this audio production is the third installment of the season, produced and adapted by Artistic Director Sean Hagerty.

Hagerty has crafted the production into four weekly parts and partnered with the Emmy-winning team at Sonic Designs to capture the lost art and thrill of radio drama all without leaving the confines of quarantine.

Julius Caesar features original music composed by Joan Melton with sound design by the Emmy-winning team of Dan Gerhard and Ellen Fitton of Sonic Designs. Justin Goldner is the music producer and supervisor, and casting is by Robin Carus. Sydney Steele serves as the associate producer.

Upon These Shoulders By PlaybillBlack Theatre Coalition Current Tony nominee Daniel J. Watts (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical), Tony and Emmy nominee Brandon Victor Dixon (Hamilton), Amber Iman (Shuffle Along…), Carly Hughes (Pippin), gospel star Bebe Winans, and more will take part in the upcoming Black History Month concert special Upon These Shoulders. The digital concert, co-presented by Black Theatre United and Playbill, honors Black creative artists past, present, and future.

Using performances, interviews, and video messages from Broadway stars and arts workers, the show will highlight the history of Black artistry, magnify the work of today’s Black creatives, and shed a light on the future of Broadway and theatres across America. The concert will also highlight the work of the Black Theatre Coalition, emphasizing its leadership as the community moves the needle towards equity.

The event will be ticketed, with all proceeds going to support BTC. Additional information, including purchasing instructions and further casting, will be announced in the coming days. To make a donation to Black Theatre Coalition now, click here.

The Things Are Against Us Susan Soon He Stanton’s The Things Are Against Us will be the next production in MCC’s LiveLab one-act digital reading series. Ellie Heyman directs the cast, which includes Juan Castano, Emily Davis, Susannah Flood, Babak Tafti, and Danny Wolohan, in tthe play set in a mysterious house with a mind of its own.

John Lithgow, Daniel Breaker, More Sing Adam Guettel’s Myths & Hymns (Episode 2) By MasterVoices The central project of MasterVoices’ 2020-2021 season will be a virtual rollout of award-winning composer Adam Guettel’s theatrical song cycle, Myths and Hymns, in an online staging conceived by Ted Sperling.

SoHo Playhouse Presents Typical Soho Theatre and Nouveau Riche present the world premiere of Typical, the film version of the stage play, released exclusively on Soho Theatre On Demand

Written by Ryan Calais Cameron and directed by Anastasia Osei-Kuffour, Typical uncovers the man and the humanity behind the tragic true-life events of Black British ex-serviceman Christopher Alder and the injustice that still remains twenty years since his story emerged.

Bad Dates George Street Playhouse through March 14. Andrea Burns stars in Theresa Rebeck’s one-woman comedy about a single mom in search of cute shoes, the perfect dress, and a romantic table for two

7pm: Franz Kafka’s Letter to My Father M-34 through March 28

In 1919, the ailing writer wrote a letter to his father full of intense mixed emotions.

Far Away Quantum Theater through March 7 $10 to $50 Caryl Churchill’s surreal portrait of a descent into a hyper-partisan future

Expirer Wilma Theater Dive into a cyberspace underworld through this interactive website. Demons, both classical and contemporary, lurk among the virtual artifacts, waiting to be purged. Part of this Philadelphia theater’s weekly Hothouse Shorts.

The Manic Monologues Current Slave Play Tony nominee Ato Blankson-Wood, Rent Tony winner Wilson Jermaine Heredia, Accidentally Brave playwright Maddie Corman, and more stage favorites will explore mental health this winter in a new digital production from the McCarter Theatre Center.

The Manic Monologues debuts February 18 with 21 true-life monologues that users can explore at their own pace and through an interactive element virtually respond to.

Christa McAuliffe’s Eyes Were Blue Center Theater Group

through April 4. $10 Kemp Powers’ play tells the story of twins, one who dreamt of space, the other who became a successful attorney, who have lived starkly different lives, because one has dark skin and the other passes as white. The action plays out in 1980s New York and a Minnesota courthouse in 2006.

Simply Sondheim Signature Theater of Arlington. Available through March 26. Thirty Sondheim songs performed by a 16-piece orchestra and a dozen singers, including Norm Lewis, Emily Skinner, Solea Pfeiffer and Conrad Ricamora

Directed by Golden Globe winner Marsha Mason, Napoleon in Exile stars Emmy nominee Jane Kaczmarek and Will Dagger as mother and son. After the performance, the artists join host Claudia Catania to discuss writing for actors and bringing theater chops to the world of sitcom TV.

Clay Wilma Theater The Philadelphia theater continues its weekly Hothouse Shorts until March 7, with these intertwining audio tales of one everyday object.

The Sorcerer’s Apprentice By Southwark Playhouse The Sorcerer’s Apprentice will now be streamed due to the pandemic and continued lockdown. The pay-per-view stream will be available February 26–March 14.