What to Watch in The New Year: May 16

AIDS Walk: Live at Home AIDS Walk: Live at Home returns for it’s annual blockbuster event. As the world’s largest and most visible HIV/AIDS fundraising event raising over $155 million in its 35 years – the 2021 virtual event will continue to fundraise for vital services for people most vulnerable to HIV and COVID-19.

The televised and live-streamed event will also feature performances and appearances by a star-studded line-up of talent, who themselves have a history of association with HIV/AIDS charities, including: Tony, Emmy and Grammy Award winning trailblazer, Billy Porter; Tony and Grammy Award winning actress Heather Headley; Oscar, Tony, Grammy and Emmy Award winning legend, Rita Moreno; actor, singer, writer, producer, director and activist Tony Goldwyn; singer and actress Liz Callaway; actor and singer Alex Newell; Golden Globe and Oscar nominated, choreographer and community activist Rosie Perez; actor, designer and host Carson Kressley; actor, author and activist George Takei; and the stars from the Emmy award winning RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Fela! on Clubhouse An audio adaptation of Fela! will premiere on the app Clubhouse May 15-16. Fela Ten Twenty (the title of the audio adaptation) will feature a new interpretation of Bill T. Jones’ and Jim Lewis’ original book, framing the ongoing #EndSARS movement in the context of Fela Kuti’s legacy.

12pm soundcheck/ 3pm and 8pm show: Laura & Linda Benanti & Seth Rudetsky Tony Award-winner and five-time Tony Award nominee LAURA BENANTI is a highly celebrated stage and screen actress who recently debuted to rapturous reviews in the film WORTH at the Sundance Film Festival opposite Michael Keaton, Stanley Tucci and Amy Ryan. Laura can soon be seen in the film HERE TODAY starring opposite Billy Crystal and Tiffany Haddish. Both films will release in 2021. She is currently in production for HBO Max’s highly anticipated “Gossip Girl” reboot. She is also reprising her role on the final season of the hit TV series “Younger”, starring opposite Sutton Foster and Hilary Duff.

Laura created and executive produced the HBO Max special, “Homeschool Musical: Class of 2020” an unscripted musical special that features students from across the U.S. premiering on December 17th. The special comes on the heels of her viral social media campaign, #SunshineSongs. This summer, Laura debuted the Sunshine Songs Concert series to bring joy through music to senior living communities, aging loved ones isolated in their homes, children’s hospitals, and beyond.

In April, Laura released a cover of “Sucker” along with a moving video donating 100% of her earnings to FoodCorps. She followed up the single with her debut solo self-titled album available to stream and download now. She recently teamed with comedian Randy Rainbow on her new single and video, “(Everybody’s Waiting for) The Man with a Plan”.

Her television credits include series regular roles on the Samantha Bee and Jason Jones produced TBS show “The Detour,” “Go On” opposite Matthew Perry, and “Starved” for FX as well as recurring roles on “Supergirl,” ABC’s “Nashville” and “Eli Stone,” CBS’ “The Good Wife” and “Elementary,” Showtime’s “Nurse Jackie” and “The Big C,” NBC’s “The Sound of Music Live,” “Law and Order: SVU,” and USA’s “Royal Pains,”. She frequently appears on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” in her celebrated comedic portrayal of First Lady Melania Trump.

Ms. Benanti made a triumphant return to Broadway in 2019 as Eliza Doolittle in Lincoln Center’s acclaimed production of “My Fair Lady.” A native of Kinnelon, New Jersey, she won Paper Mill Playhouse’s Rising Star Award for her portrayal of Dolly Levi in her high school production of “Hello, Dolly!,” and from there, she went on to take Broadway by storm, making her Broadway debut at the young age of 18 as Maria in “The Sound of Music,” opposite Richard Chamberlain.

Since then, she has wowed in musicals and plays alike, including Steve Martin’s hit Broadway play, “Meteor Shower,” where she costarred alongside Amy Schumer and Keegan Michael Key. Other Broadway roles include Amalia Balash in “She Loves Me,” for which she was nominated for Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Drama League Awards. Laura was also nominated for a Tony Award and won both the Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards for her starring role in the Broadway production of “Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown” for Lincoln Center Theatre. She starred in their Broadway production of Sarah Ruhl’s “In the Next Room or The Vibrator Play.” Ms. Benantiearned the 2008 Tony Award for Outstanding Featured Actress in a Musical, a Drama Desk Award, and an Outer Critics Circle Award for her revelatory portrayal of Louise in “Gypsy” opposite Patti LuPone. Other Broadway roles include “The Wedding Singer,” “Nine” (starring Antonio Banderas), her Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award-nominated performance of Cinderella in Stephen Sondheim’s “Into the Woods,” and her Tony nominated turn in “Swing!”

Other distinguished theater performances include the Public Theater’s production of Christopher Durang’s “Why Torture is Wrong” and the “People Who Love Them,” Perdita in “The Winter’s Tale” at the Williamstown Theatre Festival opposite Kate Burton, Anne in “A Little Night Music” at the L.A. Opera opposite Victor Garber, Eileen in “Wonderful Town” opposite Donna Murphy, and Rosabella in “The Most Happy Fella,” both for City Center Encores! Ms. Benanti‘s thriving solo concert career takes her all over the world and was beautifully captured in her live album In Constant Search of the Right Kind of Attention released by Broadway records. Laura has a comedic book for moms co-written with Metropolitan Opera Star Kate Mangiameli, entitled “M is for MAMA (and also Merlot): A Modern Mom’s ABCs” available now!

After a thirty-five year retirement from performing, Linda Benanti returns to the stage co-headlining concerts with her daughter Laura Benanti. Linda left performing in 1982 in order to dedicate more time to motherhood. She and her husband Sal raised daughters Laura and Marielle to be active and engaged in the arts, sports, their schools, church and community.

After transitioning out of performing, Linda began teaching in Manhattan for her mentor Keith Davis, who encouraged her to open her own studio. There she worked with notable Broadway performers and aspiring singers, some of whom are well known today. Once they moved from the city, Linda opened her still flourishing voice studio in Kinnelon, NJ, where she continues to teach along with her associate teachers.

Linda’s last show was the 1981 revival of Brigadoon. Before that, she was in the national tour of The Odyssey with Yul Brynner, which came to Broadway as the short lived Home Sweet Homer (you can see the poster on the wall at Joe Allen’s!). Some of her favorite Off-Broadway and regional roles include ‘The Girl’ in The Fantastics, ‘Guinevere’ in Camelot, ‘Marion’ in The Music Man, ‘Anne’ in A Little Night Music, ‘Nanette’ in No, No, Nanette, ‘Maria’ in Call Me Madam, ‘Mary’ in The Drunkard, ‘Ella’ in The Bells are Ringing, ‘Sarah’ in Guys and Dolls, ‘Polly’ in The Three Penny Opera, and ‘Amy’ in Where’s Charley? During that period, she also did numerous television commercials and voice overs. She studied voice with Seth Riggs in Los Angeles. Linda is loving Nana to Ella Rose (4), and Luke Charles (brand new!).

Linda is so grateful for the joy-filled gift of performing with her daughter Laura, who is brilliantly talented and an all-around incredible human being.

12pm: Artist Talk with Battery Dance By Battery Dance. Each week, artists from around the world join BatteryDanceTV for a 30-minute talk.

6pm: The Tasting Room: Billy Crudup and Sterling K. Brown The Vineyard Theatre presents its a series of virtual conversations with a host of artists who will discuss contributing to the cultural life of the country before, during, and beyond our current moment.

Tony and Emmy winner Crudup and Emmy winner Brown will discuss the current and evolving landscapes of American theatre, film, and television, and the process of creating characters in each medium.

7:30pm: Donizetti’s Roberto Devereux Starring Sondra Radvanovsky as Queen Elizabeth I. In 2015–16, soprano Sondra Radvanovsky—a 1995 National Council Auditions winner—pulled off a rare feat: tackling all three of Donizetti’s Tudor queens over the course of one season. The payoff was immense, as it gave operagoers a chance to experience the subtle trajectory of his character portraits—from the tragedy of circumstance facing the young Anne Boleyn to the touching inner turmoil of an aging Elizabeth I as she worked through her feelings for Robert Devereux, a much younger nobleman charged with treason, in the final opera of the trilogy.

8pm: MCC’s Miscast21 MCC Theater’s annual Miscast gala is once again presented virtually—and for free—on YouTube. The event features stage and screen stars performing songs from roles in which they wouldn’t traditionally be cast.

The lineup includes Tony winners Idina Menzel, Billy Porter, Annaleigh Ashford, Renée Elise Goldsberry, LaChanze, Kelli O’Hara, Gavin Creel, Tony nominees Aaron Tveit, Robin de Jesús and Patrick Wilson, plus Kelly Marie Tran, Melissa Barrera, Leslie Grace, Cheyenne Jackson, and Jai’Len Josey. Click here for the latest info.

Funds raised from Miscast help MCC Theater produce some of the most talked-about new work Off-Broadway and support our Youth Company and in-school partnerships that serve New York City public high school students, as well as our literary development work with emerging playwrights.

8pm: ‘Stand Up’ for Asian Americans ‘Stand Up’ for Asian Americans is a weekend of variety shows celebrating Asian American Pacific Islander performers.

The lineup includes comedian Margaret Cho, Broadway favorite Telly Leung, drag performers Jasmine Rice Labeija and Kiko Soirée, actress Poppy Liu, burlesque star Calamity Chang, actor Damian Dragon, DJ and promoter Frankie Sharp, and more.

Producers Daniel Nardicio, Sam Benedict, and Taylor Shubert created the event in response to the rise in AAPI hate crimes, and will donate all proceeds to Red Canary Song, a grassroots collective of Asian and migrant sex workers.

Christiane Noll: Coming Alive Again TheaterWorks Hartford and Goodspeed Musicals announced today present Christiane Noll: Coming Alive Again.

Fourteen months of quarantine, a Broadway shut down, a roller coaster of good news and bad news, but Tony-nominee Christiane Noll is optimistic. With a little caution and a lot of hope, she’s ventured out of her home to share an intimate cabaret. A thoughtful, moving and funny (virtual) concert experience exploring themes of motherhood and complex women, through the lens of a Broadway artist navigating a crazy COVID-paralyzed world.

Broadway, the Maye Way Cabaret legend Marilyn Maye celebrates her 93rd birthday with a new streaming concert at Feinstein’s/54 Below. Filmed live at the venue, audiences can enjoy the show through May 29.

Missed Connections Jon Tai and Alex Gruhin’s live, interactive play with magic begins its run of livestreamed performances as part of 59e59 Theaters’ Plays in Place series. Inspired by the work of writer Haruki Murakami, philosopher Marshall McLuhan, and magician Derek DelGaudio, Missed Connections is a magician’s cosmic love story—one that explores the fleeting bonds that can emerge between total strangers. Audiences can experience the magic for themselves through May 20.

Carry On Tony nominee Jeremy Jordan This event is being streamed online through BroadwayWorld Events. There will be no in-person audience.

Broadway’s Jeremy Jordan, known for his powerful voice and provocative storytelling, returns to the stage with his most ambitious and personal performance to date. Equal parts humor and heartache, Carry On takes us deep into Jeremy’s new life as a father. Unpacking and attempting to reconcile his own complicated childhood, Jeremy soon discovers there is more to being a parent than he could have ever imagined. Featuring an array of musical styles, as well as some never-before-heard songs, Carry On has been thoughtfully reimagined for the virtual stage after winning multiple awards for its premiere at Feinstein’s/54 Below just over a year ago. Featuring musical direction by Benjamin Rauhala.

Black Beans Project Huntington Theatre Company presents Black Beans Project, a world premiere digital work by Huntington artist-in-residence Melinda Lopez and Joel Perez.

In the play, created specifically for a virtual presentation, Lopez and Perez play siblings who reconnect online to share a secret family recipe that forces them to reveal secrets of their own.

Black Beans Project is available for on-demand streaming May through 30.

The Waves in Quarantine: A Theatrical Experiment Begins Raúl Esparza leads a star-studded cast, including Alice Ripley, Carmen Cusack, Nikki Renée Daniels, Darius de Haas and Manu Narayan, in this musical adaptation of Virginia Woolf’s The Waves for Berkeley Repertory Theatre. Watch through May 28.

Twelve remarkable singer actors and eleven musicians are creating a wholly original, completely Pastiche way of bringing you back in time with our latest technology.

Diverse and distanced, gorgeous and witty, liberating talent from Canada to Israel and all over the US, for Austen, Beethoven and musical theater fans all over the world. Ludwig calls the tune as we celebrate Jane Austen, and her ability to create happy endings in her stories, when real life so often sadly disappoints.

Animal Wisdom Heather Christian’s Animal Wisdom will unfold on screen rather than on stage. The writer-performer’s show originally debuted at The Bushwick Starr in 2017 but now gets a film adaptation.

In Animal Wisdom, singer-songwriter-soothsayer Christian lays to rest the souls that haunt her, shape-shifting between rock star, folklorist, and high priestess, as she conjures a constellation of souls in an effort to confront her family’s mythologies.

Amber McGinnis directs the film, with stage direction by Emilyn Kowaleski. The cast also includes Sasha Brown, Eric Farber, B.E. Farrow, and Maya Sharpe.

The film is presented by Woolly Mammoth Theater Company and American Conservatory Theater.

Capricorn 29 The Tank and Post Theatrical present Capricorn 29 by Alex Hare and Julia Izumi. The show is directed by Hare and co-produced with Sami Pyne.

On the eve of her 29th birthday, a Very Online millennial stumbles upon a curious conspiracy theory: the powers-that-be have initiated a new capitalist plot to eliminate unsuccessful 30 year olds. What sounds at first like the byproduct of someone watching too many dystopian films from the 1970s quickly proves harder to dismiss. And as the countdown to 30 begins, surviving and saving a generation may be the opportunity one young-ish adult needs to finally fulfill her rapidly fading potential.

Slow Food A vacationing couple heads to a Greek restaurant in Palm Springs for their anniversary dinner — but will the marriage survive the service?

International City Theatre presents a virtual presentation of Slow Food, a tender, uproarious comedy by Wendy MacLeod, directed by Marya Mazor.

The Destruction of Jane Edgar Rice Burroughs will be spinning in his grave this spring. A new seven-part miniseries, inspired by the infamous film Tarzan the Ape Man, debuts this month.

The Destruction of Jane is an unauthorized parody of the King of the Jungle is told from the point of view of Miss Jane Parker.

Weekly installments premiere on Thursdays.

The miniseries stars stars Paul Pecorino and Rob Eco as Jane and Tarzan, respectively, and features special cameo appearances by Mario Cantone and Randy Rainbow. The show is written by Paul Pecorino and directed by Drue Pennella.

Set in the current COVID-19 pandemic, this comedy follows Jane to the African jungle where she meets and falls in love with the spectacular specimen we all know as the legendary Tarzan. The 1981 Tarzan film became a massive financial hit due to its dizzyingly unintentional bad taste, and screenwriter Paul Pecorino has set out to push these offensively vulgar boundaries even further.

The creative team includes director of photography Erik Paulsen, composers Drew Fornarola and David Nehls, musical arranger Paul Doust; costumes & wigs designer David Mitsch; makeup & wig styling designer Vera Stromsted and Donanyely Mejia and Marty Thomas; and specialty costumes designer Gail Baldoni. The Destruction of Jane is presented by Pure Motion Pictures.

Back to the Future: From Screen to Stage Ahead of the Back to the Future musical opening in the Adelphi Theatre on August 20, BFI at Home presents an online discussion with members of the cast and crew about how the hit film became a full-fledged stage musical.

Romeo & Juliet Jessie Buckley and Josh O’Connor star in a film of London’s National Theatre’s Romeo and Juliet. It premieres on PBS as part of the Great Performances series.

The Woman’s Party Clubbed Thumb presents the world premiere of The Woman’s Party. Originally slated to premiere as part of the 2020 Summerworks Festival, the piece will now premiere virtually.

Written by Rinne B. Groff and directed by Tara Ahmadinejad, The Woman’s Party has been divided into three 30-minute episodes.

1947 is the year that the savvy politicos of the National Woman’s Party will finally get the ERA passed once they quash that insurgency—or oust the old guard. The Woman’s Party takes place 27 years after the ratification of women’s suffrage, when the Equal Rights Amendment was poised for passage.

The cast includes Rosalyn Coleman, Alma Cuervo, Laura Esterman, Marga Gomez, Marceline Hugot, Emily Kuroda, Lizan Mitchell, Socorro Santiago, Rebecca Schull, and Connie Winston.

Two Sisters and a Piano Emmy winner Jimmy Smits and Daphne Rubin-Vega star in a streaming production of Nilo Cruz’s 1999 play presented by the new streaming theater company New Normal Rep. Cruz also serves as director for the work that follows follows two sisters serving time under house arrest in Cuba, and the lieutenant assigned to their case who falls in love with one of them.

Cheyenne Jackson, Ted Sperling, More Sing Adam Guettel’s Myths & Hymns (Episode 3) By MasterVoices The central project of MasterVoices’ 2020-2021 season will be a virtual rollout of award-winning composer Adam Guettel’s theatrical song cycle, Myths and Hymns, in an online staging conceived by Ted Sperling.

Fat Ham: world premiere of the digital production of Fat Ham by James Ijames from Philadelphia’s Wilma Theater will now stream April 29-May 23.

The play, a contemporary adaptation of Shakespeare’s Hamlet, is being filmed on location in Virginia, and shot as a one-take film to retain the real-time storytelling of a play.

It is directed by Morgan Green and stars Brennen S. Malone, Taysha Marie Canales, Kimberly S. Fairbanks, Jennifer Kidwell, Anthony Martinez-Briggs, Brandon J. Pierce, and Lindsay Smiling.

Shadow/Land Michelle Wilson, Te’Era Coleman, Lizan Mitchell, Lance E. Nichols, Lori Elizabeth Parquet and Sunni Patterson star in the world premiere of Erika Dickerson-Despenza’s audio play. The drama is set amidst the devastation of Hurricane Katrina and is part of the Public Theater’s digital stage.

Reverb Theatre Arts Festival through May 20th. Reverb Theatre Arts Festival presents the voices of artists with disabilities on the virtual stage. Artists from around the country submitted their works of original theatre—monologue, spoken word, dance, or music—based on creative prompts on the theme of Connection. The work is the result of twenty-four collaborations between Participating Artists and Collaborating Artists.

The Thanksgiving Play Spotlight on Plays returns with Larissa FastHorse’s The Thanksgiving Play, directed by Leigh Silverman. The cast features Tony nominees Heidi Schreck and Bobby Cannavale, along with Keanu Reeves and Alia Shawkat.

Whiterock Cliff Goode Productions presents a streaming production of Ryan McCurdy’s one-man Off-Broadway musical Whiterock Cliff will be performed live at New York’s Funkadelic Studios for a five-week virtual run.

The show features a book by Ryan McCurdy and Ellie Pyle, music and lyrics by McCurdy, and directed by Mary Chieffo.

Whiterock Cliff weaves together memory, music, mental health, the creative process, the stories we tell ourselves, and the ones we tell to each other.

This act is performed live each night with the permission of Actors’ Equity from a Times Square studio with one performer, three cameras, and eight musical instruments.

Wish You Were Here: The world premiere of Sanaz Toossi’s new work releases as part of the partnership between Williamstown Theatre Festival and Audible Theater. Nikki Massoud, Marjan Neshat, Nazanin Nour, Artemis Pebdani, and Roxanna Hope Radja star in the podcast production directed by Gaye Taylor Upchurch.

The musical follows two aspiring playwrights, Bud and Doug, as they attempt to secure producers for their new musical about printing press inventor Johann Gutenberg. The pair sing all the songs and play all the parts in the hope of a Broadway contract.

Romeo y Julieta Lupita Nyong’o and Juan Castano star in this free bilingual audioplay of Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, presented by the Public Theater and WNYC Studios.

Lights on the Radio Tower Originally developed at the Adirondack Theatre Festival and Bloomington Playwrights Project, this thrilling two-hander rock musical tells the story of Molly and Jesse, a brother and sister who, after eighteen years apart, reunite at their decaying childhood home following the death of their father. The estranged rock duo’s competing recollections of their childhood, their last night together, and their final gig force them to face the painful truth of their past.

La Femme Theatre Productions: The Night of the Iguana The show will feature Golden Globe winner and Emmy nominee Dylan McDermott (Netflix’s “Hollywood”) as Reverend Shannon, Emmy nominee and Tony Award winner Phylicia Rashad (Broadway’s Cat on a Hot Tin Roof) as Maxine, Roberta Maxwell (Broadway’s Summer and Smoke) as Judith Fellowes, Tony nominee, Obie and Drama Desk Award winner Austin Pendleton (Broadway’s Choir Boy) as Nonno, and Jean Lichty (Off-Broadway’s A Lovely Sunday for Creve Coeur, The Traveling Lady) as Hannah, with Keith Randolph Smith (Broadway’s Jitney, American Psycho) as Jake, Carmen Berkeley (Off-Broadway’s Our Dear Dead Drug Lord) as Charlotte, Eliud Kauffman (Roundabout Theatre’s 72 Miles to Go) as Hank, Julio Macias (Netflix’s “On My Block”) as Pancho, Stephanie Schmiderer (No Exit, The Human Voice) as Frau Fahrenkopf, Bradley James Tejeda (Broadway’s The Inheritance) as Pedro, and John Hans Tester (Amazon’s ”Hunters” ) as Herr Fahrenkopf.

Waiting for Godot Directed by Scott Elliott, the classic features Tony nominee Ethan Hawke as Vladimir, Tony recipient John Leguizamo as Estragon, Wallace Shawn as Lucky, rapper Tarik Trotter as Pozzo, and Drake Bradshaw as Boy.

In Waiting for Godot two wanderers wait by a lonely tree, to meet up with Mr. Godot, who they hope will change their lives for the better. Instead, another couple of eccentric travelers arrive, one man on the end of the other’s rope.

The creative team also includes production designer Derek McLane, costume designer Qween Jean, sound designer Justin Ellington, director of photography Kramer Morgenthau, editor Yonatan Weinstein, and associate director Monet.

The New York Pops Up Festival a thousand in-person performances throughout the state from now through June. Most events associated with NY PopsUp will be unannounced (and unticketed) and will be designed so that New Yorkers happen upon them in their everyday lives. (Since we can’t have large gatherings right now, we want to bring a lot of small things to the public where they are) NY PopsUp is a surprise that you happen upon, rather than an event or concert you are alerted to via a notification or a schedule.

Julius Caesar, Starring Patrick Page By Shakespeare@ Tony nominee Patrick Page (Hadestown) stars in the title role with Jordan Barbour (The Inheritance) as Brutus and Keith Hamilton Cobb (American Moor) as Cassius. West End Harry Potter and the Cursed Child performers Jamie Ballard and James Howard co-star as Mark Antony and Metellus Cimber, respectively.

The production is also be available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Soundcloud, and Stitcher.

Produced by Jersey City’s Shakespeare@, this audio production is the third installment of the season, produced and adapted by Artistic Director Sean Hagerty.

Hagerty has crafted the production into four weekly parts and partnered with the Emmy-winning team at Sonic Designs to capture the lost art and thrill of radio drama all without leaving the confines of quarantine.

Julius Caesar features original music composed by Joan Melton with sound design by the Emmy-winning team of Dan Gerhard and Ellen Fitton of Sonic Designs. Justin Goldner is the music producer and supervisor, and casting is by Robin Carus. Sydney Steele serves as the associate producer.

Assassins Reunion: Original Off-Broadway Cast The original cast and creative team of the 1991 Off-Broadway debut of Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman’s Tony-winning Assassins will reunite virtually to celebrate the musical’s 30th anniversary.

The free online event is part of the Studio Tenn Talks: Conversations with Patrick Cassidy series and will feature Studio Tenn Artistic Director Cassidy as well as other original cast members Victor Garber, Greg Germann, Annie Golden, Lyn Greene, Jonathan Hadary, Eddie Korbich, Terrence Mann, Debra Monk, William Parry, and Lee Wilkof plus Sondheim and Weidman, director Jerry Zaks, musical director Paul Gemignani, and orchestrator Michael Starobin.

The Things Are Against Us Susan Soon He Stanton’s The Things Are Against Us will be the next production in MCC’s LiveLab one-act digital reading series. Ellie Heyman directs the cast, which includes Juan Castano, Emily Davis, Susannah Flood, Babak Tafti, and Danny Wolohan, in tthe play set in a mysterious house with a mind of its own.

SoHo Playhouse Presents Typical Soho Theatre and Nouveau Riche present the world premiere of Typical, the film version of the stage play, released exclusively on Soho Theatre On Demand

Written by Ryan Calais Cameron and directed by Anastasia Osei-Kuffour, Typical uncovers the man and the humanity behind the tragic true-life events of Black British ex-serviceman Christopher Alder and the injustice that still remains twenty years since his story emerged.

The Manic Monologues Current Slave Play Tony nominee Ato Blankson-Wood, Rent Tony winner Wilson Jermaine Heredia, Accidentally Brave playwright Maddie Corman, and more stage favorites will explore mental health this winter in a new digital production from the McCarter Theatre Center.

The Manic Monologues debuts February 18 with 21 true-life monologues that users can explore at their own pace and through an interactive element virtually respond.]