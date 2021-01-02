MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Cabaret

What to Watch in The New Year

What to Watch in The New Year

Jan 2: 8pm: Stars in the House: Game Night with surprise guests!

Jan 2: 7:30 Verdi’s Un Ballo in Maschera Verdi can always be counted on for passion, intrigue, and betrayal—and to make glorious music of it all. Un Ballo in Maschera, concerning a plot to murder King Gustavo III of Sweden, who also happens to be in love with his best friend and counselor’s wife, is no exception. With a principal cast featuring a powerful and dignified leading lady, a character role for soprano as young man, an otherworldly mezzo-soprano fortune-teller, a heroic tenor, and a suave and conflicted baritone, it’s Italian opera at its finest.

Alex Brightman

Jan 3: 5pm sound check and 8pm concert The Seth Concert Series with Alex Brightman. Alex Brightman is a two-time Tony nominated actor, best known for his star turns in School of Rock and Beetlejuice on Broadway. Other Broadway credits include Glory Days, Wicked, Big Fish, and Matilda. Other stage credits include The History Boys (CTG/Ahmanson Theatre), Nobody Loves You (The Old Globe), Soon (Signature Theatre), and How I Paid For College(The HUB Theatre). He can be seen in the upcoming film, Here Today, starring Billy Crystal and Tiffany Haddish. You can also catch Alex this coming October on Netflix’s brand new animated series, Deadendia. Other TV credits include Important Things w/ Demetri Martin, The Good Fight, Documentary Now!, Teen Titans GO, and this current season of Law & Order: SVU. Musical writing credits include It’s Kind of a Funny Story (music & lyrics by Drew Gasparini) and The Whipping Boy (music & lyrics by Drew Gasparini). His latest play, Everything is Fine was a finalist in ScreenCraft’s “Stage to Screen” script competition and is currently in development.

Jan 3: 7:30 Donizetti’s L’Elisir d’Amore As intoxicating as the cheap wine passed off by a traveling huckster as the potent love potion of the title, Donizetti’s delightful comedy enchants the audience with slapstick humor and its charming lead couple: a hapless but big-hearted peasant and the clever, kind landowner he loves. It also doesn’t hurt that the score is an endless parade of spectacular ensemble numbers and show-stopping arias—like the beloved “Una furtiva lagrima,” one of opera’s ultimate tenor showcases.

Jan 4 – Feb 21 Days To Come The Mint Theater Company production of Lillian Hellman’s play set against the backdrop of labor strife in a small Ohio town. Filmed Off-Broadway in 2018.

Related Items
Cabaret

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Cabaret

What To Watch December 27th To Take Away The Blues

Suzanna BowlingDecember 26, 2020
Read More

What To Watch December 26th To Take Away The Blues

Suzanna BowlingDecember 25, 2020
Read More

What To Watch December 25th To Take Away The Blues

Suzanna BowlingDecember 24, 2020
Read More

What To Watch December 24th To Take Away The Blues

Suzanna BowlingDecember 23, 2020
Read More

What To Watch December 23rd To Take Away The Blues

Suzanna BowlingDecember 22, 2020
Read More

Ask Bob Blume – Column #33 Promoting Careers During a Pandemic – The Creation of SPECIAL 3K with guest Kea Chan

Bob BlumeDecember 21, 2020
Read More

Help Save The West Bank Cafe

Suzanna BowlingDecember 20, 2020
Read More

What To Watch December 20th To Take Away The Blues

Suzanna BowlingDecember 19, 2020
Read More

What To Watch December 19th To Take Away The Blues

Suzanna BowlingDecember 18, 2020
Read More