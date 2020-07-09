What To Watch July 10th To Take Away The Blues

12pm: Lang Lang

1pm: College Theatre Auditions: Rider University and Montclair State University The talk is part of Playbill and The Growing Studio’s new weekly series College Theatre Auditions. Faculty from the top college theatre programs nationwide will join us for an hour-long live interview on Playbill.com and Playbill’s YouTube channel and Facebook page.

1pm: HERE: A Series of Landscapes created by the New York new-music collective thingNY and set in the world of our dreams. Audiences are invited into a Zoom call where seven performers dive into the anxiety and serenity of this paradoxical moment, where yesterday’s action in the street, today’s paralyzing personal stasis, and tomorrow’s online wedding are all refracted through the bizarre filter of social and emotional distance. You’re outside of time and somehow you’re everyone. “Is that me? Is that you? What year is it?” We’re together with everyone we’ve ever known. Jeff’s dad shows up to get us out of there. We might be in Texas. There will be absurdity, severity, sweetness, and uncanniness amidst moments of interaction, deluge, and connection.

2pm: The Shows Must Go On!: Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat Inspired by the record breaking London Palladium production, this version stars Donny Osmond, Maria Friedman, Richard Attenborough and Joan Collins. A lively and colourful journey through Ancient Egypt, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat follows the rags to riches story of Joseph, his eleven brothers and the coat of many colours. Spectacular visuals and an enchanting score packed with hit songs including Close Every Door to Me, Go Go Go Joseph and Any Dream Will Do make this a dream of a show for the entire family.

2pm: Royal Ballet : Romeo and Juliet Kenneth MacMillan’s passionate and nuanced choreography for Romeo and Juliet shows The Royal Ballet at its dramatic finest. The dancers playing the star-crossed lovers of the title have a wealth of opportunity for powerful interpretation, not least in the celebrated pas de deux. Around them, the whole Company creates the colour and action of Renaissance Verona, where a busy market bursts into sword fighting and a family feud leads to tragedy for the Montagues and Capulets. Prokofiev’s beautiful score sweeps this dramatic ballet towards its inevitable, emotional end.

In 1965, MacMillan’s Romeo and Juliet was given its premiere at Covent Garden by The Royal Ballet and was an immediate success: the first night was met with rapturous applause, which lasted for 40 minutes, and an incredible 43 curtain calls. The title roles were danced by Rudolf Nureyev and Margot Fonteyn, although the ballet had been created on Christopher Gable and Lynn Seymour. It has been performed by The Royal Ballet more than four hundred times since, as well as touring the world, and has become a true classic of the 20th-century ballet repertory.

Noma Dumezweni Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

2:3pm: Turn Up! A host of theatre luminaries will take part in Turn Up!, a streaming benefit for the Black Lives Matter, LGBTQ+ rights, and intersection of both movements.

Among those set to participate are Tony nominee Norm Lewis, Olivier winners Sharon D. Clarke, Noma Dumezweni, and Clive Rowe, Kwame Kwei-Armah, Johnnie Fiore, Brenda Edwards, Zaris-Angel Hator, Aisha Jawando, Brittney Johnson, Brandi Chavonne Massey, and Joe Aaron Reid.

The event will be filmed in part at London’s Cadogan Hall and feature songs, poetry, readings, speeches, and more.

3pm: Cirque du Soleil 60-minute special, join us as we take you on a three-destination trip to our adored touring shows: first hop Luzia, then Bazzar, with a final stop on Kurios – Cabinet of Curiosities! Watch our characters jump into worlds beyond imagination and follow them on their acrobatic journey!

3pm: The Early Night Show with Joshua Turchin

4pm–9:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Kenney Green (@KenneyGreenMusic) and Adam Michael Tilford (@Adam-Tilford-1).

5pm: Julie Halston: Virtual Halston Broadway actress/comedienne Julie Halston is coming to a laptop near you! After ranting and raving on stages and cocktail parties, the comedy queen will launch “Virtual Halston,” a weekly half-hour gab-fest spotlighting her famous friends. Her guests on this episode are actor-singer Anthony Wayne (Mighty Real: A Fabulous Sylvester Musical) and Frank DiLella.

5pm: Watch Me Work: Suzan Lori Parks this performance piece, is a meditation on the artistic process, and an actual work session, featuring Suzan-Lori Parks working on her newest writing project. Traditionally hosted on the mezzanine of The Public Theater Lobby, this new version will bring the program to your home via Zoom sessions and HowlRound livestreams.

Bristol Riverside Theatre: Summer Music Fest: From Phantom to Mame

Filled with hit after hit, this concert will feature the amazing work of two legendary composers: Andrew Lloyd Webber and Jerry Herman. You’ll enjoy songs such as I Don’t Know How To Love Him, All I Ask of You, and Memory. Tickets are $35.

Leontyne Price

7:30pm: Tchaikovsky’s Eugene Onegin Tchaikovsky’s masterpiece exemplifies the dramatic sweep, complex characterization, and insight into human nature that define great Russian literature and music. The story comes from Pushkin, and provides one of opera’s most compelling heroines: Tatiana, an intelligent but naïve adolescent girl who is first rejected by an older, more worldly man, then blossoms into an elegant, rich, aristocratic woman and returns the favor when the two meet again. The score is a chiaroscuro tour-de-force, sensitively capturing the many shades of the characters’ turbulent, conflicted emotions.

8pm: Carosusel featuring a star-studded cast including Kelli O’Hara, Nathan Gunn, Stephanie Blythe, Shuler Hensley, Jason Danieley, Jessie Mueller, Kate Burton, John Cullum and New York City Ballet dancers Robert Fairchild and Tiler Peck.

8pm: Four Walls Theater: Rights of Passage a live reading of Michelle Tyrene Johnson’s Rights of Passage, in which A white police officer seeks legal counsel after killing an unarmed Black youngster. Sibyl Rolle directs a cast THAT consists of 2020 graduates from college and MFA programs. Anyone can watch, but audience members who reserve in advance can participate in a postshow discussion on Zoom. (Proceeds partly benefit Black Lives Matter.)

8pm: Evening at Pops: Exquisite Ella Legendary Boston Pops Conductor Arthur Fiedler leads the orchestra and jazz icon Ella Fitzgerald at Symphony Hall.

Concerts will air on WGBH 2 in Greater Boston and WGBY in Western, MA allowing audiences across the Commonwealth to enjoy the music of the Pops while live events are on hold.

WGBH and the Boston Pops are teaming up to bring Massachusetts audiences five classic Evening at Pops television concerts on Friday nights this summer. Produced by WGBH, Evening at Pops was one of the longest-running programs on PBS, showcasing the music of the Boston Pops nationally from 1970 to 2004.

8pm: Joe’s Pub: Natalie Weiss brings her unique brand of pop and musical theatre classics for her Joe’s Pub solo debut! Best-known for her hit YouTube series, “Breaking Down the Riffs,” the international performer and vocal coach gets frank about her inner fangirl, search for love in a ghosting world, and bends the pitch like a Beckham!

8pm: Bernadette Peters: A Special Concert this is a recording of her full 2009 concert Broadway’s Minskoff Theatre is being streamed as a benefit for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Peters, a three-time Tony Award recipient and star of TV and film, will be joined by actor and friend Michael Urie to talk about the concert, share inside Broadway stories and celebrate Peters’ illustrious career.

9pm: Pixel Playhouse: Definitely Not Clue roll the dice. Solve the clues. Unlock the mystery.

Ten years after opening night of their high school production of Clues: The Musical, a group of friends reconnect from afar over a virtual game of Clue. However, after one of the friends goes missing online, they soon realize that this is not just a game any more…this is real.

In this all-new live interactive musical comedy event, guests are invited to watch the mystery unfold in real time, while helping uncover the killer with in-chat puzzles and unlockable scenes! Are you ready to play?

Starring Harrison Meleony, Jonathan Bennett, Jamie Lyn Beatty, Janaya Jones, Julia Black, Matthew Scott Montgomery, Sterling Sulieman, and Trent Mills.