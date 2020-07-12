What To Watch July 13th To Take Away The Blues

Works & Process at the GuggenheimAnnounces WPA Virtual Commissions with “Off the Grid” by Nico Muhly and Adam Tendler

Summer Stock Streaming Festival Mint Theater “The Fatal Weakness” written in 1946 by George Kelly: Society woman Ollie Espenshade, after 28 years of marriage is still an incurable romantic (her fatal weakness). Perhaps discovering that her husband is a lying cheat will cure her?

Kristin Griffith, Victoria Mack, and Cliff Bemis.

Photo: Richard Termine

“The New Morality” written in 1911 by Harold Chapin who died at age 29 in World War I: A comedy set aboard a houseboat on a fashionable reach of the Thames in 1911, in which brazen Betty Jones restores dignity to her household and harmony to her marriage.

“Women Without Men,” written in 1938 by Hazel Ellis: An all-female cast tells this humor-laced tale set in the teacher’s lounge of a private girls boarding school in Ireland in the 1930’s, where young new teacher Jean Wade, popular with her students but at odds with her quarrelsome colleagues, is accused of sabotaging her main antagonist.

1pm: The Broadway Q&A Series: Andrew Lippa features Tony nominee Andrew Lippa. The Broadway composer will answer questions about The Addams Family, The Wild Party, John & Jen, Big Fish, and more.

Audra McDonald

3pm: The Seth Concert Series: Audra McDonald starred most recently on-Broadway with Michael Shannon in the revival of Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune (NY Times Critics Pick), holds the record for more Tony Best Performance wins than any other actor in history, and is the only person to win all four acting categories. She became a three-time Tony Award winner by the age of 28 for her performances in Carousel, Master Class, and Ragtime. She won her fourth in 2004 for her role in A Raisin in the Sun, a role she reprised for a 2008 television adaptation, earning her a second Emmy Award nomination. On June 10, 2012, McDonald scored her fifth Tony Award win for her portrayal of Bess in Broadway’s The Gershwin’s Porgy and Bess tying a record held by Angela Lansbury and Julie Harris for most Tony Awards won by an actor. In the 2014 Broadway season, she made history by winning her sixth Tony Award for her role as Billie Holiday in Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill. She won her first Primetime Emmy Award in 2015. That same year she was named one of Time magazine’s 100 most influential people of 2015 and received a 2015 National Medal of Arts – America’s highest honor for achievement in the arts – from President Barack Obama. In 2018, she joined the cast of The Good Fightfor the second season of the CBS All Access original drama series. Her film roles include Cradle Will Rock, Object of My Affection. Tickets are $25. The show reruns tomorrow at 3pm.

4pm–9:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar scheduled pianists are Alex Barylski (@Alexander-Barylski) and Brandon James Gwinn (@brandonjamesg).

6pm: Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage Conversations With Joan Myers Brown

Joan Myers Brown

6pm and 7pm: The Irish (Rep)… and How We Got That Way: A Celebration of Endurance and Perseverance Through Hard Times by Pulitzer Prize winner Frank McCourt (Angela’s Ashes, ‘Tis, Teacher Man) and conversations with Irish Rep co-founders Charlotte Moore and Ciarán O’Reilly, Irish Rep board chair Kathleen Begala, Frank McCourt’s widow and Irish Rep board chair emerita Ellen McCourt, and Frank McCourt’s brother Malachy McCourt. The video will then be available to stream through July 19.

6:30pm: All The World’s A Stage with Stephen Spinella Two-time Tony Award winner and Red Bull Theater artistic associate Stephen Spinella sits down with host Nathan Winkelstein, Red Bull’s Associate Producer, to discuss his approach to text and the character of the great melancholic enigma Jacques from Shakespeare’s As You Like It.

7pm: New Voices 2008: Paper Mill Goes Platinum. Celebrating 70 years of Entertainment The annual New Voices concert is the culmination of Paper Mill Playhouse’s Summer Musical Theater Conservatory, featuring 120 talented student performers ages 10–18, directed and choreographed by Paper Mill Playhouse’s professional artistic staff.

7pm: Loser Boy: Boom Boom on the Zoom Zoom Behold! A live improv show on Zoom! You probably don’t know Loser Boy as an improv team charting a course to undiscovered improvisation, but that’s who we are. We’re taking our show online and that’s a new thing in itself! LOSER BOY features Dana Patrice, Emily Keown, Deirdre Manning, Jordan McDonough and John Racioppo PLUS special guests!!

7:30pm: Puccini’s Manon Lescaut When he set out to write a new opera based on the same irresistible heroine that inspired Massenet’s popular Manon, the young Puccini was undaunted by the risk of provoking comparisons. As he explained: “Why shouldn’t there be two operas about Manon? A woman like Manon can have more than one lover.” And in his take on the alluring young country girl who becomes the toast of Paris before suffering a swift fall and ignominious end, Puccini came through with a masterpiece equal to Massenet’s, trading the French composer’s urbane elegance for overwhelming emotionality.

Richard II, Starring André Holland will star in a radio play presentation of Richard II from The Public Theater and WNYC. In addition, Tony winner Phylicia Rashad and five-time Tony nominee Estelle Parsons will play the Duchess of Gloucester and the Duchess of York, respectively.

Richard II will be broadcast over four nights from July 13–16 at 8 PM ET streaming at WNYC.org. The play will also air on WNYC 93.9 FM and AM 820 for local NYC radio listeners. Additionally, the series will be available as a podcast for on-demand listening.

8pm: Experiments 20: Erased Set within a claustrophobic room of a greeting card factory, four workers create ready-made sentiments for the masses. As each worker navigates their relationship to power, in a world run by an anonymous system, we begin to learn what exists past the four walls: people are being ‘disappeared’ and a resistance of women have been lost.

Inspired by Francis Bacon’s screaming popes, Coleen MacPherson questions the themes of loneliness and complicity in the violence inflicted on others within our rapidly changing world. A dystopian parable that is poetic, violent, darkly humorous and imagistic: an awakening for us all to look deeply into ourselves and the state of our planet.

8pm: On Seth Rudetsky fabulous series Stars in the House Andréa Burns and Friends

8pm: Jim Caruso’s Pajama Cast Party different guests entertain. feature Great American Songbook icon Michael Feinstein, TCM host Dave Karger, “Dino, Desi & Billy” star Billy Hinsche, tap dancers Luke Hawkins & Addalie Burns, Broadway’s Tavia Rivée, musical phenomenon Mara Kaye and Broadway star/Whitney Houston tribute artist Kevin Smith Kirkwood.

9pm: Mondays in the Club with Lance songwriter, pianist and performer Lance Horne hosts a night of piano-bar singing, storytelling and dancing at the East Village Club Cumming. Contributions to the nonprofit Orchard Project. You can tip Horne directly via Venmo at @LanceHorne.)

9:15 – 10:15: Muny Magic in Your Home: Mikaela Bennett and Alex Prakken