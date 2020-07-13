What To Watch July 14th To Take Away The Blues

1pm: Well Beings Virtual Town Hall Billy Porter, Alanis Morissette, Norm Lewis, Michael Urie, Judith Ivey, Bill Pullman, and more will take part in the launch of Well Beings, , a major public media campaign addressing the health needs of Americans, beginning with the Youth Mental Health Project.

4pm: CyberTank Variety Show With Anooj Bhandari: Welcome to CyberTank: an e-home for e-merging artists. CyberTank hosts a weekly, remote, multidisciplinary, variety arts gathering open to all as well as other programming throughout the week. Help The Tank keep on Tankin’. Hosted by Phoenix Dey.

4pm–9:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar Tonight’s scheduled pianists are James Merillat (@James-Merillat-2) and Franca Vercelloni (@Franca-Vercelloni).

5- 5:45pm: Music and Mind Live with Renée Fleming launched in 2016 under Fleming’s leadership with Dr. Francis Collins. The program is a partnership between the Kennedy Center and the National Endowment for the Arts.

5pm: LAO at Home: Opera Family Time In this “Bard on Broadway” episode of Shakespeare Sings, soprano (and Shakespeare super-fan) Katherine Powers and dramaturg Stephanie Lim explore how Shakespeare inspired the titans of musical theater, and tenor Todd Strange performs beloved Broadway songs

5pm: Virtual Musical Theater Workshop for ages 7-12. (each week includes 3 classes: drama, dance & voice) Stage Right now offers a weekly VIRTUAL musical theater workshop for students. Students will participate in three classes during the week, where they will work on Broadway material to develop their performing skills. Each week consists of:

1 Drama Class (Tuesday 30 min.)

1 Choreography Class (Thursday, 30 min.)

1 Vocal Class (*Friday, 45 min.)

Each week is different and customized for the students in the class. The class size is limited. $45

6pm: Playwrights Unstuck The Old Globe’s Arts Engagement Programs Manager Katherine Harroff and Literary Manager and Dramaturg Danielle Mages Amato checks in with Globe-commissioned San Diego–based playwrights Miki Vale, Jonathan Mello, Jessica Hilt, and Mike Sears on the status of their developing work.

Be a fly on the wall as they meet weekly with a different playwright—first for a check-in and reading of their script by actors in The Old Globe and University of San Diego Shiley Graduate Theatre Program, then for discussions of the progress made over the ensuing month.

6pm: American Utopia Meets Utopia Avenue: David Byrne and David Mitchell in Conversation featuring bestselling author David Mitchell and pop/rock icon David Byrne. They will discuss writing, music, the creative life – and Mitchell’s new novel, Utopia Avenue, which comes out on July 14.

7pm: BPN Town Hall: E-Ticket to Broadway w/ Andrew Barth Feldman, Lesli Margherita & Dori Berinstein with Andrew Barth Feldman, Lesli Margherita & Dori Berinstein. Join for a special “Extra Magic Hour” of “E-Ticket to Broadway” as part of the Broadway Podcast Network’s Special Live events on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 7:00pm EST. In addition to host David Alpert, the live video discussion will feature Olivier Award-winner Lesli Margherita (Matilda), Andrew Barth Feldman (Dear Evan Hansen), and former Disney Imagineer, Broadway Producer, and BPN Co-Founder & CEO Dori Berinstein (The Prom, Legally Blonde). The group will chat about their experiences at the Disney Parks, play games, and celebrate the upcoming 65th Anniversary of Disneyland. The event also serves as a fundraiser for Gilana’s Fund.

7pm: From The Archive: Coffeehouse Chronicles #139 – HAIR 50th Anniversary On January 21, 2017, La MaMa’s Coffeehouse Chronicles celebrated the 50th Anniversary of the iconic musical HAIR with James Rado, Galt MacDermot and many of the original cast members. Watch this archival stream of this one-in-a-lifetime celebration.

Featuring performances by: Shelley Ackerman, Shaleah Adkisson, Debbie Andrews, Andy Berger, Peppy Castro, Richard Cohen, Dave D’Aranjo, Nina Machlin Dayton, Andre De Shields, Magie Dominic, Aaron Drescher, Lauren Elder, Ellen Foley, Merle Frimark, Annie Golden, Walter Michael Harris, Ula Hedwig, Antwayn Hopper, Rev. Marjorie Lipari, Melba Moore, Natalie Mosco, Thayer Naples, Allan F. Nicholls, Jill O’Hara, Robert I. Rubinsky, Dale Soules, Charles Valentino, Balint Varga and Jared Weiss.

7pm: Eva Price Tony Award-winning Broadway producer of Oklahoma!, Jagged Little Pill, who was just announced on the inaugural list of Crain’s Notable LGBTQ Leaders & Executives, will launch a new podcast called “My First Show” exclusively on Broadway Podcast Network. The first episode, featuring Emmy nominated TV & Broadway star Jesse Tyler Ferguson (“Modern Family,”...Spelling Bee, Fully Committed), launches tonight.

7:30pm: Verdi’s La Traviata Few operatic figures are as beloved as Violetta, the dignified, selfless, and sickly heroine of Verdi’s classic tragedy. An elegant courtesan with a heart of gold, she chooses true love over the amusements and riches of her glamorous Parisian life, then sacrifices everything for the sake of a young woman she’s never even met. All of this—the glitter of her earlier wealth, the heat of her passion with the ardent young Alfredo, the pain of their separation, and her tragic end—lands with devastating weight thanks to Verdi, whose score stands as one of music’s greatest depictions of love and loss.

8pm: The Producers Prospective with Tara Rubin.

8pm: The eighth annual “Night of A Thousand Judys” – the Pride concert to benefit The Ali Forney Center written and hosted by Justin Sayre – will be presented as a streaming online event this year.

Performers will include Tony winners Lena Hall and Alice Ripley, Tony nominees Eva Noblezada, Nathan Lee Graham, Adam Pascal, and Beth Malone, George Salazar, Ann Harada, T. Oliver Reid , Jessica Vosk, Spencer Day, Bright Light Bright Light, Ann Hampton Callaway, L Morgan Lee, and Billy Stritch.

The Ali Forney Center is the nation’s largest agency dedicated to helping LGBTQ homeless youth.

Watch the concert and donate to the cause by clicking here.

8pm: Richard II, Starring André Holland will star in a radio play presentation of Richard II from The Public Theater and WNYC. In addition, Tony winner Phylicia Rashad and five-time Tony nominee Estelle Parsons will play the Duchess of Gloucester and the Duchess of York, respectively.

Richard II will be broadcast over four nights from July 13–16 at 8 PM ET streaming at WNYC.org. The play will also air on WNYC 93.9 FM and AM 820 for local NYC radio listeners. Additionally, the series will be available as a podcast for on-demand listening.

8pm: 65th Annual Obie Awards After putting this year’s Obie Awards on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, the American Theatre Wing and The Village Voice will present the 65th annual ceremony July 14. The virtual event will stream on YouTube beginning at 8 PM.

As previously announced, Cole Escola will emcee the proceedings, which will also include a performance by Shaina Taub, a reunion of alums from multiple productions of Merrily We Roll Along, an encore presentation from Fela!, and a performance of A Strange Loop’s “Memory Song” from composer Michael R. Jackson

Prior to the event, Broadway alums N’Kenge, Saycon Sengbloh, LaChanze, and Celia Rose Gooding will lead a digital sing-a-long with Marie’s Crisis pianists Adam Michael Tilford and Kenney M. Green. Proceeds will support the Wing’s ongoing COVID-19 relief.

Among the presenters during the pre-recorded show are Cynthia Erivo, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, and Heidi Schreck, with more to be revealed later.

8pm: Stars in the House: Broadway Record Breakers SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley.

-Marlene Danielle, a Cats cast member for its entire 18 year Broadway run

-Alton Fitzgerald White, who played 4,308 performances as Mufasa in The Lion King

-Donna Marie Asbury, the Guinness World Record holder for the longest career playing the same character in a Broadway show after 20 years in the cast of Chicago