What To Watch July 15th To Take Away The Blues

1pm: Folksbiene LIVE: Budd Mishkin Interviews Louise Kerz Hirschfeld. Television and radio personality Budd Mishkin talks with Louise Kerz Hirschfeld, former President of The Al Hirschfeld Foundation, about her life and career. At The Al Hirschfeld Foundation, she oversaw exhibitions, supervised publications, directed educational programs, and spearheaded philanthropic endeavors.

1pm: The Broadway Q&A Series: Alex Lacamoire: Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn, Tootsie, and more, including directing a regional staging of Chicago.This episode features Tony winner Alex Lacamoire. The Broadway music director will answer questions about Hamilton, In The Heights, Dear Evan Hansen, 9 to 5, Bring It On, and more.

2pm: Live with Carnegie Hall: Learn With Carnegie Hall A Learn With Carnegie Hall session commemorating the 250th anniversary of Beethoven’s birth with conductor Marin Alsop

3pm: The Show Must Go Online: Much Ado About Nothing British actor and director Robert Myles launched The Show Must Go Online, a weekly online reading group—performed by actors via Zoom and live streamed on YouTube—that works through Shakespeare’s plays in the order they were written.

3pm: LAO at Home: Learn at Home (Grown-Up Edition)Bass-baritone (and self-described opera obsessive) Nicholas Brownlee hosts Il TRIVIAtore, a lively quiz game for opera fans of all stripes, from eager newcomers to seasoned aficionados.

3pm: Linda Lavin with Billy Stritch Billy Stritch, at Lavin’s piano.

Linda Lavin

3pm: The Early Night Show with Joshua Turchin is available across all social media platforms with full videos on YouTube, Facebook Watch and www.theearlynightshow.com released every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 3pm EST.

4pm: Why We Do It: Suzanne Vega The New Group Founding Artistic Director Scott Elliott reunites with singer-songwriter and actor Suzanne Vega, and Artistic Director Scott Elliot reunite after their recent collaboration on Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice.

4pm–9:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Drew Wutke (@DrewWutke) and Kenney Green (@KenneyGreenMusic).

5pm: Metropolitan Opera: Die Zauberflöte The 2017 recording of The Magic Flute), directed by Julie Taymor. James Levine conducts the cast; Charles Castronovo, Golda Schultz, Markus Werba, René Pape and Kathryn Lewek as the Queen of the Night.

7pm: Babbling by the Brook Join Paper Mill Playhouse and Mark S. Hoebee each week for lighthearted, entertaining conversations with a star-studded roster of performers, writers, directors, and more theatrical denizens.

7pm: Bard at the Gate: The Droll Meg Miroshnik’s play, explores the dilemma facing actors in 17th century England when theater was banned, is the second offering in Paula Vogel’s play series. Vogel makes Miroshnik’s script available for download on her site.

7pm: Talk to Me, and F.L.I.P.PED New York Theatre Barn excerpts from two new musicals in development. Charlie Sohne and Tim Rosser (The Boy Who Danced On Air) present “Talk To Me,” a family musical about Graham, a 12-year-old boy on the autism spectrum who makes friends with the Siri app on his mom’s iPhone. J. Oconer Navarro’s musical is about Enzo Ramos, a first generation Fil-Am who accompanies his traditional, immigrant parents and his favorite Tita “back home” to the Philippines to celebrate his Lola’s upcoming 100th birthday, when unexpected tragedy hits.

7pm: The Homebound Project: Fourth Edition Raises money for No Kid Hungry, to helps feed children affected by the COVID-19. The fourth edition, on the theme of “promise,” features: Tommy Dorfman in a work by Diana Oh, directed by Lena Dunham; Lisa Edelstein in a work by Janine Nabers;

Adam Faison in a work by Charly Evon Simpson; Santino Fontana in a work by Emily Zemba; Cherry Jones in a work by Erin Courtney, directed by Jenna Worsham; Sue Jean Kim in a work by Leslye Headland, directed by Annie Tippe; Judith Light in a work by Jon Robin Baitz, directed by Leigh Silverman; Jon-Michael Reese in a work by Harrison David Rivers, directed by Colette Robert; Amber Tamblyn in a work by Halley Feiffer; Marquise Vilson in a work by Migdalia Cruz, directed by Cándido Tirado and

Mary Wiseman in a work by Boo Killebrew, directed by Jenna Worsham

7:30pm: Puccini’s Turandot An ancient Chinese princess presents each new suitor with a series of riddles; success will win her hand, but failure costs his head. One brave warrior prince rises to the challenge, determined to thaw Turandot’s frozen heart. Puccini raises the temperature to boiling by lavishing the legendary tale with some of his finest and most spectacular music—not to mention “Nessun dorma,” one of the catalogue’s most beloved arias. Combined with Franco Zeffirelli’s breathtakingly opulent production, it makes for one of opera’s grandest experiences.

7:30pm: Bye Bye Charlie Lane by Stephanie Fagandirected by Shaun Bennet Fauntleroy. Featuring Rachel Towne and Jennifer Tsay. An art student must complete her final thesis painting remotely. Her subject is her recent ex. Theatre East’s 5×5 drama series pivots to online streaming for their 2020 season through Sunday, July 19, 2020.

8pm: Shakespeare on the Radio: Richard II Saheem Ali directs this radio adaptation of Richard II, the Bard’s take on how the title monarch lost his crown. licia Rashad as the Duchess of Gloucester.

8pm: Stars in the House: 30 Rock reunion Tina Fey, Jane Krakowski and other stars of NBC’s classic workplace sitcom 30 Rock share stories and secrets from the show in advance of tomorrow night’s TV special.