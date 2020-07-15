What To Watch July 16th To Take Away The Blues

1pm: Irish Repertory Theatre: Meet the Makers John Douglas Thompson and Obi Abili on Breaking Barriers in Eugene O’Neill’s The Emperor Jones

Eugene O’Neill evolved as the first major American playwright to address the problem of racism in the United States. He despised the discrepancies between the image America projected – a democracy based on equality and justice for all – and what he really saw as a racially divided land of gross inequality. At Irish Repertory Theatre, John Douglas Thompson and Obi Abili both memorably played the title role in O’Neill’s provocative and controversial play The Emperor Jones in separate productions. With director Ciarán O’Reilly, they discuss the complexities of exploring this 1920 play that exposed the painful truths that America is still grappling with 100 years later.

2pm: Amadeus National Theatre Lucian Msamati portrays the envious court composer Antonio Salieri who is envious of the obnoxious genius Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. In this popular play by Peter Shaffer that was turned into an Oscar-winning film.

2pm: Bravehound Theater of War Dramatic reading of scenes of Sophocles’ Ajax and Philoctetes to catalyze guided discussions about the visible and invisible wounds of war. All events by Theater of War Productions (best known for Antigone in Ferguson) follow the same format: The actors will read the play. Four community panelists will kick off the discussion with their gut responses to what resonated with them across time

The discussion is opened to the audience, facilitated by artistic director Bryan Doerries.

3:30pm: Moment Matinee Presents Songs of the Decade: The Roaring Twenties Michael Lavine is presenting a special Webinar Zoominar benefit series: Moment Matinee Presents Songs of the Decade. The first of the three decades will be The Roaring Twenties, with live performances from Broadway and cabaret acclaimed artists as well as some premiere recordings.

This unique musical and informative program will feature Steven Brinberg, who will discuss the history of the song “My Man” and Fanny Brice and eventually Barbra Streisand’s performance of the song in the film Funny Girl; Jay Aubrey Jones will sing a little-known Gershwin song; Brian Gari will talk about his grandfather, Eddie Cantor, and his performance of the song “Makin’ Whoopee” and the show Whoopee.

Lavine will also be presenting the world premiere of two Broadway songs, sung by two Tony nominees, Rebecca Luker and Laura Osnes. Becca is singing “Dancing Honeymoon” from the 1923 Broadway musical Battling Butler, which played in 1922 on the West End before making it to Broadway. Laura is singing “In the Meantime,” which was written in 1927 for the musical Good News. Tickets are $25 – $60.

4pm–9:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Alex Barylski (@Alexander-Barylski) and Adam Michael Tilford (@Adam-Tilford-1).

6pm: Classic Conversations: George Takei Classic Stage Company continues its free, online version of their discussion series Classic Conversations, hosted by Artistic Director John Doyle. The series continues with George Takei (Allegiance, Star Trek), who starred in Doyle’s CSC 2017 production of Pacific Overtures.

6pm: The Living Room Plays Workshop By The Old Globe tune in to learn how to write, develop, design, direct, and present your own “living room”–inspired short plays in a final live-streamed, site-specific presentation.

6:30pm: BPN Town Hall: My Broadway Memory with guests Lauren Molina & Nick Cearley My Broadway Memory, a new live, visual podcast — a celebration of memorable experiences at the theatre with Broadway's biggest names. During each episode, a guest will choose a Playbill from their collection at random and take a trip down memory lane. In addition to discussing the actual show, Michael, Brian, and guests will discuss the headshots, ads, and other traits that make a Playbill a time capsule of Broadway history.

7pm: Quarantine Cabaret and Cocktails is produced and hosted by entertainer and LML Music founder, Lee Lessack, and actor and frequent SNL regular, Robert Bannon. The duo hosts a star-studded group of performers every week with laughs, music, and stories.

7pm: Reunion Reading: The True by Sharr White stars Edie Falco as Dorothea “Polly” Noonan, the blunt, profane, decades-long defender of Albany’s Democratic Party machine. When it comes to Polly, politics is only personal, especially now that her hero, “mayor for life” Erastus Corning II (Michael McKean), is battling for party control while at the same time fighting the fiercest primary challenge of his life. The True is an intimate portrait of the bounds of love, loyalty, and female power in the male-dominated world of 1977 patronage politics. Written by Sharr White, directed by Scott Elliott and featuring the original 2018 cast including Austin Cauldwell (Intimacy), Edie Falco (“The Sopranos”), Glenn Fitzgerald (Othello), Michael McKean (The Little Foxes), John Pankow (Kiss Me Kate), Peter Scolari (Hairspray), Tracy Shayne (Chicago). The True enjoyed a critically acclaimed world premiere as part of The New Group’s 2018-2019 Season.

$10 for the first 100 tickets

$25 for all other tickets

7pm: We’re Still Here: A Virtual Cabaret by Alliance Theater a free variety show featuring Broadway stars Terry Burrell (Ethel) and Courtenay Collins (The Prom).Burrell and Collins will alternate as hostess, as they entertain audiences from home with songs, stories, special cocktails, and maybe a surprise guest or two.

7pm: Good As New MCC Theater Julianne Moore and Kaitlyn Dever star in this benefit rating of Peter Hedges’ about a young woman learning to drive who comes face-to-face with the mother she thinks has let her down. Tickets start at $5

7pm: LAO at Home: Living Room Recital One of the world’s foremost tenors, Lawrence Brownlee, made his company debut as Tamino in The Magic Flute in 2013. He partners with pianist Myra Huang for a special online recital featuring bel canto arias and songs from Schubert to the present day, including one written for him: Tyshawn Sorey’s “Inhale, Exhale.”

7pm: Humanities Symposium Series: From Page to Stage From Paper Mill Playhouse on the set of the 1997 production of Man of La Mancha where we take a look at classic novels turned into musicals. See performances by Cheryl Allison, Michelle Dawson, Veryl Jones, James A. Rocco, Susie Speidel, and John Stewart.

7pm: Ailey All Access: City of Rain Camille A. Brown’s City of Rain – a quietly lyrical ballet honoring a close friend that passed away due to an illness that paralyzed him from the waist down.

7:30: Berg’s Wozzeck A brutal yet captivating piece of music and theater, Wozzeck is based on Georg Büchner’s groundbreaking play Woyzeck, a searing, shockingly modern drama that was written in the 1830s but first saw the stage some 80 years later as the First World War inexorably approached. It is the harrowing tale of a hapless soldier driven by humiliation and jealousy to murder his lover, and Berg only amplifies the suffering and horror with his brilliantly thorny, overwhelmingly powerful score—the ultimate musical depiction of a mind’s descent into madness.

7:30: The 22nd installment of Broadway Barks, the annual dog and cat adoption event co-founded by Bernadette Peters and the late Mary Tyler Moore, will be held virtually due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Participating celebrities include Alec Baldwin, Carol Burnett, Betty Buckley, Danny Burstein, Kristin Chenoweth, Victoria Clark, Alan Cumming, Ted Danson, Ariana DeBose, Raúl Esparza, Gloria Estefan, Sutton Foster, Victor Garber, Whoopi Goldberg, Jeff Goldblum, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Joel Grey, Josh Groban, Jake Gyllenhaal, Julie Halston, Jon Hamm, Emmylou Harris, Sean Hayes, Hugh Jackman, Nathan Lane, Laura Linney, Rebecca Luker, Audra McDonald, Malcolm McDowell, Laurie Metcalf, Bette Midler, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Rita Moreno, Bebe Neuwirth, Alex Newell, Mandy Patinkin, Randy Rainbow, Andrew Rannells, John Stamos, Mary Steenburgen, Will Swenson, Michael Urie, Nia Vardalos, Adrienne Warren, and Vanessa Williams.

Participating shelters include 1 Love For Animals, Abandoned Angels Cocker Spaniel Rescue, Adopt–A–Boxer, Adopt–A-Dog, Animal Care Centers Of NYC, Animal Haven, Anjellicle Cats, ARF (Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons), ASPCA, Best Friends Animal Society of Los Angeles, Best Friends NYC, Bide-A-Wee, Bobbi and the Strays, Bonapartes Retreat Dog Rescue, City Critters, Dawgs N Texas, Francis’ Friends, Humane Society of New York, Husky House, Little Shelter Animal, Rescue and Adoption Center, Long Island Bulldog, Manhattan Valley Cat Rescue, Metropolitan Maltese Rescue, Mid-Atlantic Great Danes, Pet-I-Care, Pet-Res-Q, Sean Casey Animal Rescue, SPARC (Santa Paula Animal Rescue Center), SPCA of Westchester, Tetan Valley Community Animal Shelter, and Urban Cat League.

8pm: The Fosters Cast Reunion reuniting the cast of Freeform’s hit television show The Fosters will air on PEOPLE.com and EW.com. The event benefits The Actors Fund.

The reunion will feature original cast members, Teri Polo, Sherri Saum, Hayden Byerly, David Lambert, Maia Mitchell, Cierra Ramirez, Danny Nucci, and Noah Centineo. The livestream will also feature special guests Jay Ali, Alexandra Barreto, Madisen Beaty, Daffany Mcgaray Clark, Colby French, April Parker Jones, Adam Kang, and David Sullivan, with special appearances by Annie Potts, Lorraine Toussaint, Bailee Madison, Alex Saxon, Amanda Leighton, Tom Williamson, Rosie O’Donnell, and Ashley Argota.

The cast, directed by Michael Medico, will share a recorded Zoom table reading of the pilot episode of the drama that charts the ups and downs of an interracial lesbian couple and their multiethnic brood of biological, adopted and foster children.

Reading the stage directions is co-creator and executive producer Peter Paige, with an introduction by co-creator and executive producer Bradley Bredeweg and executive producer and co-creator of Good Trouble Joanna Johnson. Theme song sung live by composer Kari Kimmel.

8pm: BPN Town Hall: Rebuilding Broadway, a special 100th Episode for The Theatre Podcast with Alan Seales (http://bpn.fm/ttp).

In a special LIVE panel discussion, moderator Erika Alexander (Living Single, The Cosby Show, Get out, John Lewis: Good Trouble) will be guest hosting the 100th episode of The Theatre Podcast with Alan Seales. This panel, composed of prominent black actors from Broadway, will discuss how to educate and build up the theatre and Broadway community, as opposed to tearing it down. If the industry is torn down, there will be nowhere left to work. We must help create the world we want to live in. Erika Alexander is Color Farm Media Founder and ‘John Lewis: Good Trouble’ producer. Panelists: – Tony-winner Karen Olivo (Moulin Rouge, West Side Story) – Tony-winner James Monroe Iglehart (Freestyle Love Supreme, Aladdin, Hamilton) – Nik Walker (Ain’t Too Proud, Motown, Hamilton) – Adrianna Hicks (The Color Purple, SIX) – Brittney Mack (SIX). What is The Theatre Podcast with Alan Seales? This is a podcast for theatre people by theater people. With over 2 decades of experience in film and theatre both as cast and creative, host Alan Seales speaks with Broadway and beyond’s biggest talents to learn more about not only how the world of theatre and performing operate, but also what makes it so real and human. In-depth, intimate, behind-the-scenes conversations will highlight special details of the industry that most people may not know exist, and will always find out what makes the guests love their craft, what makes them tick, and what truly inspires them. #BlackLivesMatter #Broadway

8pm: LAO at Home: The Ghosts of Versailles LA Opera’s 2015 “Figaro Trilogy” concludes with an audio stream of John Corigliano’s The Ghosts of Versailles, conducted by Music Director James Conlon and featuring Lucas Meachem as Figaro, Patricia Racette as Marie Antoinette, Christopher Maltman as Beaumarchais, and Patti LuPone as Samira.

8pm: The Producer’s Perspective LIVE! Sammi Cannold

8pm: Shakespeare on the Radio: Richard II Saheem Ali directs this radio adaptation of Richard II, the Bard’s take on how the title monarch lost his crown. licia Rashad as the Duchess of Gloucester.

9pm: Pass the Mic Festival a live-streamed event to amplify Black voices and raise funds for BLD PWR and Color of Change. The festival will be hosted by IAMA and AMMO company members Courtney Sauls (Dear White People) and Brandon Scott (13 Reasons Why, Dead to Me).

It will include five new plays written and directed by Black artists, including playwrights Donnetta Lavinia Grays, Malika Oyetimein, Larry Powell, Carolyn Ratteray and Daryl Watson and directors Cheyenne Barboza, Valerie Curtis-Newton, Keith Powell, Larry Powell and Keiana Richárd.

All of the plays were inspired by the current iteration of the movement for racial justice and equity. There will be a moderated post-show discussion with the artists.