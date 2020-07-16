What To Watch July 17th To Take Away The Blues

“We Are Freestyle Love Supreme” Hulu a documentary about the improv theater company co-founded by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

12pm: Lang Lang

1pm: College Theatre Auditions: Ithaca College and Syracuse University Faculty from theatre programs at Ithaca College and Syracuse University will go live to answer your questions about their specialized college theatre experiences, audition tips, and more.

2pm: Faust Gounod’s masterpiece done by the Royal Opera. Stagings by David McVicar is set in Second Empire Paris and draws parallels between the conflicted natures of Faust and Gounod, both of them torn between religious faith and a keen eye for the ladies. Gounod’s Faust (1859) was one of the world’s most popular operas from the 1860s to World War II, and remains a core repertory work. The story, adapted by Gounod’s librettists Jules Barbier and Michel Carré from Carré’s play Faust et Marguerite, is based on Part I of Goethe’s epic poem Faust. The show stars Michael Fabiano as Faust, Irina Lungu Marguerite and Erwin Schrott as Méphistophélès

3pm: Cirque du Soleil Behind the Curtain of the Crystal In this week’s Behind the Curtain #CirqueConnect special, find out how #CirqueduSoleil defies the imagination by combining acrobatics and skating as artists and creators push the boundaries of performance on ice! Watch some of the best live show moments of #CRYSTAL by tuning in this

3pm: The Early Night Show with Joshua Turchin

4pm: Writers Reflect: Alice Birch and Simon Stephens A pair of playwright friends interview each other, sharing stories about their individual processes, and what it means to create while in isolation. Featuring UK-based playwrights Alice Birch (Anatomy of a Suicide) & Simon Stephens (Bluebird).

4pm–9:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Kenney Green (@KenneyGreenMusic) and Adam Michael Tilford (@Adam-Tilford-1).

5pm: Julie Halston: Virtual Halston Broadway actress/comedienne Julie Halston is coming to a laptop near you! After ranting and raving on stages and cocktail parties, the comedy queen will launch “Virtual Halston,” a weekly half-hour gab-fest spotlighting her famous friends. co-stars with Bob the Drag Queen and Shangela on the unscripted series where they visit small cities and towns across America.

7pm: LAO at Home: Living Room Recital Tenor Rodell Rosel, whose notable LA Opera appearances include Goro in Madama Butterfly and Spalanzani in The Tales of Hoffmann, partners with pianist Jeremy Frank for a program of art songs, opera arias and kundiman (traditional Filipino love songs).

7pm: BPN Town Hall: The Early Night Show with Joshua Turchin – ‘The Perfect Fit the Musical’ EP launch The Perfect Fit the Musical’s Remote EP Launch Party celebrates the first new musical concept EP recorded entirely in quarantine, which is being released by Broadway Records. The Perfect Fit features book, music and lyrics by 13-year-old musical sensation Joshua Turchin. The musical premiered at the Rave Theater Festival last year where it won awards for Outstanding Book of a Musical and Outstanding Ensemble, and received critical acclaim from The New York Times, NY Post and Wall Street Journal.

7pm: Virtual Fire Island Dance Festival The first-ever stream in the event’s 26-year history will feature world premieres of three new pieces and three beloved festival favorites.

7:30pm: Rossini’s La Cenerentola A timeless tale told in a florid bel canto style, Rossini’s take on the Cinderella story offers an ideal propellant for a virtuosic mezzo-soprano to rocket from rags to riches. But in this retelling, the supporting characters soar just as high: Cinderella’s Prince, her stepfather, and the Prince’s valet are given memorable arias, and the composer rounds out his score with ingenious ensemble flourishes. A vivacious masterpiece, La Cenerentola brings stock fairy tale characters to dazzling life.

8pm: Stars in the House Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Reunion is the daily live streamed concert series by Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley. Rachel Bloom (Rebecca Bunch), Skylar Astin (Greg), Donna Lynne Champlin (Paula), Scott Michael Foster (Nathaniel), Pete Gardner (Darryl), David Hull (Josh Wilson), Vella Lovell (Heather), Vincent Rodriguez III (Josh Chan), and Gabrielle Ruiz (Valencia) will reunite for the first time since last year’s finale.

8pm: Model Minority Aye Defy Kilroy Series a play by Chloé Hung. Four sheltered Chinese-American teens want to perform an original rap song for their church’s talent show but none of them know how to DJ. When an African-American student answers their flyer, they all must confront their prejudices.

9pm: Evening at Pops: May the Force Be with You, John Williams! Film composer John Williams leads the Pops for the first time as the orchestra’s conductor with special appearances from Hollywood friends including actor Burgess Meredith (The Reivers) and Star Warscharacters R2-D2 and C-3PO.

Concerts will air on WGBH 2 in Greater Boston and WGBY in Western, MA allowing audiences across the Commonwealth to enjoy the music of the Pops while live events are on hold.

WGBH and the Boston Pops are teaming up to bring Massachusetts audiences five classic Evening at Pops television concerts on Friday nights this summer. Produced by WGBH, Evening at Pops was one of the longest-running programs on PBS, showcasing the music of the Boston Pops nationally from 1970 to 2004.