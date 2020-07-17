What To Watch July 18th To Take Away The Blues

5pm: Voices of Compassion Virtual Concert Broadway performers Eva Noblezada (Hadestown, Miss Saigon), Alistair Brammer (Miss Saigon), Brittney Johnson (Wicked), Lindsay Pearce (Wicked), Gus Halper (Sing Street), Zara Devlin (Sing Street), Rory Max Kaplan (A Bronx Tale), and Christina Bennington (Bat Out of Hell) will participate in a virtual concert featuring an inspiring lineup of more than 30 musical artists. Carrie Ann Inaba and Tabitha Brown will co-host the event.

Also performing are Grammy Award-winning duo Rodrigo y Gabriela; acclaimed singers, songwriters, and actors DAWN (Insecure), Jade Novah, Sarah Jeffery (Charmed), Jamie Campbell Bower (Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald), Shea Diamond, Persia White (The Vampire Diaries), Ricky Garcia (Forever in Your Mind), Jordan Rodrigues (Lady Bird), Sarah Grey (The Order), Nick Hargrove (Charmed), and Jack Duarte (Eme 15); singer-songwriters and musicians Cami Petyn, Chloe Temtchine, April Sampé, Ethan Gold, Stephanie Braganza, Gabrielle Reyes, Ace Anderson, Dorian Maey, Halo Kitsch, Mark Batak, Katie Buxton, and Drew Harrisberg; and The X Factor’s Lloyd Daniels.

5pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Franca Vercelloni (@Franca-Vercelloni) and Michael James Roy (@MichaelJames-Roy).

7:30pm: Mozart’s Le Nozze di Figaro

This immortal opera, based on a scandalous Beaumarchais play banned in the composer’s own time, delivers a parade of brilliant and memorable numbers, and is at once a riotous comedy of class and sexual politics and an incisive, still-relevant social commentary. Constructed around an upstairs-downstairs narrative, it makes ingenious dramatic use of tangled love interests, interwoven deceptions, and slapstick farce, marshals a large ensemble cast of distinctive characters, and wraps it all in Mozart’s sublime music.

8pm: Heroes of the Fourth Turning Will Arbery’s 2020 Pulitzer Prize finalist on Play-PerView after postponing the June 13 reading in solidarity with Black Lives Matter. Playwrights Horizons. “Heroes of the Fourth Turning” was a 2020 Pulitzer Finalist, a Obie Award winner and the Lucille Lortel, 2020 Whiting Award for Drama for Arbery, Outer Critics Circle Award and the New York Drama Critics’ Circle Award for Best Play.

8pm: Stars in the House: The Rizzos Go Together…! The Rizzos from the 1990s revival of Grease! united with Rosie O’Donnell, Joely Fisher, Mackenzie Phillips, and Maureen McCormack reminiscing on their time in the role with Seth, who was part of the revival’s music department for the entire run.