What To Watch July 19th To Take Away The Blues

2pm: Plays In The House Teen Edition: The Show Must Go Online by Amarillo Little Theatre Academy. Created by Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley. Starring Starring Alexis Bodkin, Mia Bonds, Kayden Burns, Tre Butcher, Joslyn Choate, Grason Derington, Erin Edwards, Madie Evans, Hannah Felker, Lauren Girty, Jocelin Graham, Macie Groomer, Carrie Huckabay, Bradley Hurt, Austen Jones, Sterling Knight, Savannah Loshnowsky, Abigail Martin, Emily McCallie, Zoë Parrish, Kierce Sanchez, Chloe Spellmann, Sadie Stone and Ethan Worsham.

Benefitting Synchronicity Playmaking for Girls.

3pm: Sunday Tea With John McD. John McDaniel serenades audiences and shares stories from his life and career on Broadway, concert tours, and his days as Rosie O’Donnell’s band leader on The Rosie O’Donnell Show. He has previously collaborated with artists such as Carol Burnett, Cab Calloway, Kristin Chenoweth, Paul Newman, Madonna, Patti LuPone, and Bette Midler.

4pm–9:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar scheduled pianists are Adam Michael Tilford (@Adam-Tilford-1) and Dan Daly (@DanDalyMusic).

5pm: Voices of Compassion Virtual Concert Broadway performers Eva Noblezada (Hadestown, Miss Saigon), Alistair Brammer (Miss Saigon), Brittney Johnson (Wicked), Lindsay Pearce (Wicked), Gus Halper (Sing Street), Zara Devlin (Sing Street), Rory Max Kaplan (A Bronx Tale), and Christina Bennington (Bat Out of Hell) will participate in a virtual concert featuring an inspiring lineup of more than 30 musical artists. Carrie Ann Inaba and Tabitha Brown will co-host the event.

Also performing are Grammy Award-winning duo Rodrigo y Gabriela; acclaimed singers, songwriters, and actors DAWN (Insecure), Jade Novah, Sarah Jeffery (Charmed), Jamie Campbell Bower (Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald), Shea Diamond, Persia White (The Vampire Diaries), Ricky Garcia (Forever in Your Mind), Jordan Rodrigues (Lady Bird), Sarah Grey (The Order), Nick Hargrove (Charmed), and Jack Duarte (Eme 15); singer-songwriters and musicians Cami Petyn, Chloe Temtchine, April Sampé, Ethan Gold, Stephanie Braganza, Gabrielle Reyes, Ace Anderson, Dorian Maey, Halo Kitsch, Mark Batak, Katie Buxton, and Drew Harrisberg; and The X Factor’s Lloyd Daniels.

5pm: The Old Globe’s coLAB Pride Celebration

The Old Globe’s first coLAB PRIDE Celebration, in collaboration with Diversionary Theatre and San Diego Pride, will feature live-streamed performances of short plays by LGBTQ+ playwrights Shairi Engle, Jaime Estepa, Katherine Harroff, and Miki Vale, with additional material created by Teen-Versionary and the Stonewall Salon.

These will be performed live by professional actors as well as featured select participants from Diversionary’s Virtual Summer Acting Program and the Silver Squad.

7:30pm: Puccini’s La Bohème As classic as opera gets: the most-performed work in Met history, in Franco Zeffirelli’s beloved staging (the most-performed production in Met history), documented in a 1982 telecast that stars four Met legends: Teresa Stratas, José Carreras, Renata Scotto, and James Morris. An archetypal tragedy filled with gorgeous and deeply affecting music, Puccini’s timeless tale of love, camaraderie, jealousy, and loss in the garrets and cafés of bohemian Paris has reliably enchanted audiences and left them in tears since its 1896 premiere.

7pm: Who Killed Alejandro Valez? Who Killed Alejandro Valez? is a virtual, interactive murder mystery event created by Little Cinema and inspired by the new season of TNT’s The Alienist: Angel of Darkness.

Attendees will travel back in time to 1897 as investigative journalists from The New York Times to explore and interact in real time with 13 live actors spread across 7 iconic, period-specific New York City locations.

Each character is a suspect, each with their own motive. Guests will have 60 minutes to spot the real murderer, get the story and free an innocent man wrongfully sentenced to death.

8pm: Cabaret Games Four Chicago-based theatre companies have joined forces to create a virtual singing competition featuring Broadway favorites.

The Highland Park Players, Big Noise Theatre, Big Deal Productions, and Music on Stage will each form their own team to go head-to-head in a weekly episode in which fans can choose which songs are performed.

How the game is played: Each theater company functions as a team. Each week, the teams recruit a talented competitor to represent their organization. Episodes explore different themes ranging from Contemporary Musical Theater, Classic Musical Theater, Twisted Broadway, and even a Jason Robert Brown week. The public has an opportunity to vote on which songs the contestants sing, and then teams have 3 days to create the performance videos. The teams will be pulling out all the stops! A celebrity judge then ranks the videos. The team with the best cumulative rankings at the conclusion of the four rounds wins the competition.

Norm Lewis

8pm: The Seth Concert Series: Norm Lewis Tony nominee Norm Lewis performs highlights from some of his biggest roles. He was last seen on Broadway in the 2018 revival of Once on This Island. Credits include The Phantom of the Opera, The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess, The Little Mermaid, Les Misérables, and Chicago.

The Seth Concert Series is hosted by Sirius XM host and Playbill contributor Seth Rudetsky. While normally held in Provincetown, Massachusetts, under the Broadway @ Art House banner, the performances will be held indoors from the stars’ homes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.