What To Watch July 1st To Take Away The Blues

Gwendoline Christie stars in A Midsummer Night’s Dream Photo by Manuel Harlan/National Theatre

A Midsummer Night’s Dream Through July 2 Nicholas Hytner directs this 2019 production of William Shakespeare’s comedy, filmed at the Bridge Theatre in London. Gwendoline Christie, Oliver Chris, David Moorst, and Hammed Animashaun lead the cast as Titania, Oberon, Puck, and Bottom.

1pm: The Broadway Q&A Series: Jerry Mitchell: Two-time Tony Award–winning performer, choreographer, and director will answer questions about his multi-hyphenate career—which includes working on Broadway productions of Hairspray, Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde, and more—during the hour-long chat, which will be available to watch on demand following the live stream. Mitchell will be joined by some of his favorite performers during the broadcast, including Billy Porter, Annaleigh Ashford, and Matthew Morrison.

1pm: Primary Stages Lunch and Learn: Sara Holdren For all of the playwrights, aspiring writers, and those brand-new to the craft – if you’re seeking community and connection, we want you to have lunch with us…online!

2pm: Richard II Shakespeare@ will launch a series of audio plays July 1 with a production of Richard II, adapted and directed by Artistic Director Sean Hagerty. The historical depiction of the British monarch will star Jamie Ballard (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) in the title role. Joining the West End alum in the cast are Derek Wilson as Henry Bolingbroke, Jonathan Forbes as Thomas Mowbray/Bagot, Aria Shahghasemi as Aumerle, Andrew Sellon as Duke of York, Ashlie Atkinson as Duchess of York, and Keith Hamilton Cobb as Northumberland. The ensemble is rounded out by Mark J. Quiles, Jahsiah Mussig, Philip Buck, Charlotte East, and David Hargreaves.

Presented in three weekly episodes, Richard II will feature original music by Joan Melton with sound design by Dan Gerhard and Ellen Fitton of Sonic Designs. Justin Goldner is the music producer and supervisor; casting is by Robin Carus. Sydney Steele is the associate producer.

2pm: Stars in the House with Seth Rudetsky. Plays In The House: Die, Mommie, Die!: By Charles Busch. Starring Charles Busch, Jennifer Cody, Brandon Contreras, Willie Garson, Ruth Williamson and BD Wong. Directed and narrated by Carl Andress. At 8pm: TBA

2pm: Learn with Carnegie Hall Join alumni of Carnegie Hall’s three acclaimed national youth ensembles—the National Youth Orchestra of the United States of America (NYO-USA), NYO2, and NYO Jazz—as they help the incoming class kick off its online summer program. Enjoy archival footage from past tours and performances, preview what the new group of young musicians will be up to this summer, and listen to conversations between alumni and the artists who coached them, reflecting on how their experiences in the ensembles have shaped the trajectory of their lives and careers.

3pm: The Show Must Go Online: The Merry Wives of Windsor British actor and director Robert Myles launched The Show Must Go Online, performed by actors via Zoom and live streamed on YouTube.

3pm: Linda Lavin with Billy Stritch Billy Stritch, at Lavin’s piano.

Linda Lavin

3pm: The Early Night Show with Joshua Turchin is available across all social media platforms with full videos on YouTube, Facebook Watch and www.theearlynightshow.com released every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 3pm EST.

4pm: Lincoln Center at Home – Concerts For Kids

Orange Is The New Black Natasha Lyonne Curtsey of Netflix

4pm: Why We Do It: Natasha Lyonne joins The New Group Founding Artistic Director Scott Elliott for a conversation about theatre and performance.

4pm–9:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Drew Wutke (@DrewWutke) and Kenney Green (@KenneyGreenMusic).

5pm: Watch Me Work: Suzan Lori Parks this is a performance piece, a meditation on the artistic process, and an actual work session, featuring Suzan-Lori Parks working on her newest writing project. RSVP

A scene from Act II of Humperdinck’s “Hansel and Gretel” with Alice Coote as Hansel and Christine Schäfer as Gretel. Photo: Ken Howard/Metropolitan Opera

5pm: Metropolitan Opera: Rusalka World premiere: National Theater, Prague, 1901. Dvořák opera about the water nymph Rusalka has fallen in love with a human—the Prince—when he came to swim in her lake. Now she wants to become human herself and live on land to be with him.

7pm: Babbling By The Brook Paper Mill Playhouse’s Mark S. Hoebee’s conversations with a star-studded roster of performers, writers, directors, and more theatrical denizens.

7pm: LAO at Home: Living Room Recital Mezzo-soprano Sasha Cooke, who made her memorable LA Opera debut as Hansel in 2018, sings a recital with her husband, baritone Kelly Markgraf, and pianist Bryan Banowetz, featuring the world premieres of songs by composers Kamala Sankaram and Joel Puckett, as well as some classic show tunes.

7pm: To be young, gifted, Black This 70 minute private discussion will feature an extraordinary panel including actress Carly Hughes (“American Housewife”, Chicago), director Zhailon Levingston (Tina, Chicken and Biscuits), manager Harold Lewter of CLA Partners, and Mychael Chinn, recent executive producer of Lifetime’s “The First Ladies of Gospel”.

The “young, gifted, Black…and cast” Zoom room is free for any current African-American High-school or College students. The encouraged donation for Adults is $5.00 towards the Next Wave Initiative.

Founded by Douglas Lyons (Beautiful, Beau), The Next Wave Initiative is a developmental branch of The Directors Company, committed to amplifying future Black voices in The American Theatre.

7pm: Play Brawl By Philadelphia Theatre Company. Local community leaders live out their acting dreams, and a panel of “Ringside Refs” give post-performance feedback. Viewers vote for the winning performance through tax-free donations. Emmy and Tony winning actress Bebe Neuwirth, who appeared in this season’s A Small Fire, Jonathan Lovitz will sing with Broadway actress Beth Malone, Marc Kudsich and Broadway producer Tyler Mount performing a scene from Animal House.

7pm: New York Theatre Barn to Live Stream Excerpts From New Musicals Hide and Seek, Two Maiden Ladies, The Hippie and the Hitman and The Perfect Fit. Hide and Seek, written by 18-year-old Danny Feldman, is a semi-autobiographical musical that chronicles the journey of a high school sophomore who struggles to come to terms with his newfound sexuality. As he attempts to find his true self, he learns more about living life authentically. The show has played four sold-out concert performances at Feinstein’s/54 Below. Feldman will present a song from the show performed remotely by Justin Albinder (Jersey Boys).

Two Maiden Ladies has book, music and lyrics by 16-year-old Abigail Greenwood, whose multiple musicals went viral on Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok. Two Maiden Ladies tells the untold true story of Charity Bryant and Sylvia Drake, who met in 1807 and lived together for the rest of their lives as a married couple. Abigail’s first musical Antonia (The Marie Antoinette Musical) was produced when she was 15 years old. Greenwood will present a song from the show performed remotely by Presley Ryan (Beetlejuice, Fun Home).

The new musical The Hippie and the Hitman has book, music and lyrics by Elise Marra, the 16-year-old writer of the new musical Frankie!, recently released on Broadway Records and featuring Tony nominee Caitlin Kinnunen in the title role. The lives of a hippie activist and a hitman for the Irish Republican Army converge in 1975 when Ireland is divided by a civil war between the Catholics and Protestants. Marra will present a song from the show performed remotely by Elijah Caldwell (A Strange Loop).

The new musical The Perfect Fit has book, music and lyrics by 13-year-old writer/performer Joshua Turchin (Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation, A Christmas Story National Tour). The Studio Recording EP of The Perfect Fit will be released by Broadway Records on July 17th, 2020 featuring Laura Benanti, Nikki Renee Daniels, and more, and is the first-ever fully orchestrated remote musical concept EP to be completely recorded virtually. Turchin will present a song from the show performed remotely by Grace DeAmicis (Harry Potter and The Cursed Child). The show follows a driven child actor who is sabotaged by a vindictive stage parent who would do anything for her daughter to succeed.

7:30pm: Shostakovich’s The Nose \It all begins with an absurd scenario: A hapless Russian bureaucrat wakes up one morning to discover that his nose has gone missing. He eventually locates his fugitive facial feature, which has been masquerading as a human being, but has no luck reattaching it. Based on a satirical short story by Nikolai Gogol, Shostakovich’s adaptation embraces the surrealism of the source material, supported by a dynamic and dizzying staging by artist-director William Kentridge.

7:30: Obsessions Of An Art Student by Carrie Robbins a group of actors, several of which were part of the original Ridiculous Theatre (created by Charles Ludlum), present an original short piece. Everett Quinton (Ridiculous Theatre), Shane Baker (yiddish translator/consult on Joel Grey’s Yiddish “Fiddler”), & Daniel Neiden (singer, oftime translator of Sholom Aleicham) & other talented folks are involved. Turn on your computer a bit before 7:30 and please join us via the link below: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88653181319

8pm: The Oedipus Project starring Frances McDormand, Oscar Isaac, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Frankie Faison, David Strathairn, and Public Advocate Jumaane Williams. The Oedipus Project is an innovative new digital initiative by Theater of War Productions using scenes from Sophocles’ Oedipus the King as a catalyst for powerful, healing online conversations about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic upon diverse communities throughout the United States.

7:30pm: And So We Come Forth The Apple Family will once again reunite online for a second world-premiere Zoom play from writer-director Richard Nelson. Titled And So We Come Forth: A Dinner on Zoom, the virtual production will be streamed for free for eight weeks with proceeds going to The Actors Fund.

Set in early July 2020, amidst protests against racial injustice and the easing of coronavirus lock downs, And So We Come Forth will star Stephen Kunken, Sally Murphy, Maryann Plunkett, Laila Robins, and Jay O. Sanders, all performing from their homes.

8pm: A Mary’s Moxologist Tank Associate Artist Kev Berry returns for his fifth PrideFest with A Mary’s Mixology, the third installment in a cycle of full-length monologues about the intersections between queerness and the things that hold us back.

A Mary’s Mixology is a document of a fag’s first year on the wagon. What does it mean for a gay man to give up liquid courage? How does he stay brave in gay environments that often feel insidious after a certain point of the night? How does he not become a party pooper? Will he ever stop wanting a fucking margarita? This brutally honest Night at the Club knocks back a seltzer with a splash of grapefruit juice with ease and tries to define a potential future.

8pm: Brook Shield with the Moms