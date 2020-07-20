What To Watch July 21th To Take Away The Blues

Broadbend, Arkansas Transport Group. Available through August 16

A filmed performance of the 2019 theater piece, a pair of back-to-back monologues interspersed with songs, the first set in 1961 about Benny, a nursing home orderly who joins the Freedom Riders, the second set in 1988 with one of Benny’s daughters at a cemetery. Free

1pm: Folksbiene LIVE: Maida Feingold Living Room Concert: Sing Out For Peace and Justice Versatile Soprano Rachel Policar starred as Goldele in the Off-Broadway debut of Folksbiene’s Drama Desk-nominated The Golden Bride. Her concert will be performed in Yiddish and Hebrew, all with English supertitles.

Kathleen Marshall

1pm: The Broadway Q&A Series: Kathleen Marshall This episode features three-time Tony winner Kathleen Marshall. The Broadway director-choreographer will answer questions about Anything Goes, Nice Work If You Can Get It, The Pajama Game, Wonderful Town, and more.

1pm: Primary Stages Lunch and Learn with Caroline Aaron The playwright will host a free hour-long writing workshop with prompts to get your ideas on the page so you can connect while creating new material and keep your skills sharp. After the workshop, stay online with each other via our platform to eat your lunch together virtually and chat about what you’ve written!

Clint Ramos

4pm: Why We Do It: Clint Ramos joins The New Group Founding Artistic Director Scott Elliott for a conversation about theatre and performance.

Since we’ve been thinking about “why we do what we do”, we’ve asked some of our immediate community of artists to join us for creative conversations that explore what continues to draw them to the theater, touchstones in their theater careers and what hopes they have going forward.

Moderated by Founding Artistic Director Scott Elliott.

Immediately following the free “Why We Do It” conversations, audiences are invited to keep the insightful conversation going over virtual drinks with these artists via Q&A in “Drinks With,” an intimate scale Zoom setting, with a very limited number of participants, moderated by Scott Elliott. Original drink recipes curated by Sammi Katz, creator of A Girl’s Guide to Drinking Alone (AGirlsGuidetoDrinkingAlone.com). Please visit TheNewGroup.org/why-we-do-it to register and make a donation for the “Drinks With” events only, available for a $50 tax-deductible donation per participant per talk.

4pm–9:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar Tonight’s scheduled pianists are James Merillat (@James-Merillat-2) and Franca Vercelloni (@Franca-Vercelloni).

5- 5:45pm: Music and Mind Live with Renée Fleming launched in 2016 under Fleming’s leadership with Dr. Francis Collins. The program is a partnership between the Kennedy Center and the National Endowment for the Arts.

5pm: LAO at Home: Opera Family Time In this “Bard on Broadway” episode of Shakespeare Sings, soprano (and Shakespeare super-fan) Katherine Powers and dramaturg Stephanie Lim explore how Shakespeare inspired the titans of musical theater, and tenor Todd Strange performs beloved Broadway songs.

5pm: Watch Me Work: Suzan Lori Parks She’s back. A meditation on the artistic process, and an actual work session, featuring Suzan-Lori Parks working on her newest writing project. Traditionally hosted on the mezzanine of The Public Theater Lobby, this new version will bring the program to your home via Zoom sessions and HowlRound livestreams.

5pm: Virtual Musical Theater Workshop for ages 7-12. (each week includes 3 classes: drama, dance & voice) Stage Right now offers a weekly VIRTUAL musical theater workshop for students. Students will participate in three classes during the week, where they will work on Broadway material to develop their performing skills. Each week consists of:

1 Drama Class (Tuesday 30 min.)

1 Choreography Class (Thursday, 30 min.)

1 Vocal Class (*Friday, 45 min.)

Each week is different and customized for the students in the class. The class size is limited. $45

6pm: Playwrights Unstuck The Old Globe’s Arts Engagement Programs Manager Katherine Harroff and Literary Manager and Dramaturg Danielle Mages Amato checks in with Globe-commissioned San Diego–based playwrights Miki Vale, Jonathan Mello, Jessica Hilt, and Mike Sears on the status of their developing work.

Be a fly on the wall as they meet weekly with a different playwright—first for a check-in and reading of their script by actors in The Old Globe and University of San Diego Shiley Graduate Theatre Program, then for discussions of the progress made over the ensuing month.

7pm: Babbling by the Brook Paper Mill Playhouse’s Summer Musical Theater Conservatory, a star-studded roster of performers, writers, directors, and more theatrical denizens.

7pm: Project Sing Out! A one-night-only livestreamed event featuring musical performances, spoken word and special appearances from a variety of Broadway and TV’s biggest names, including Audra McDonald, Chirta Rivera, Don Cheadle, Vanessa Willams.

7pm: Visitors in the Dark Charles Busch’s latest campy comedy tells the story of four women living together in a Greenwich Village tenement (cast includes Busch and usual co-conspirator Julie Halston) who suspect that space aliens may be involved in the 1965 blackout.

7pm: New York Theatre Barn: ¡Americano! and Tenn By New York Theatre Barn new musicals ¡Americano! and Tenn.

¡Americano! features lyrics by Michael Barnard, Carrie Rodriguez, and Jonathan Rosenberg, with music by Rodriguez, and a book by Barnard and Rosenberg, with a live (remote) performance by Sean Ewing.

Inspired by the events of 9/11, Tony geared his entire childhood towards enlisting in the Marines on his 18th birthday. Yet when he did, Tony was devastated to learn his parents had not been honest with him and that he was an undocumented immigrant, unable to realize his dream. ¡Americano! casts a profoundly human light on what it means to be a Dreamer.

Jullian Hornik’s bio-musical Tenn follows the early years of playwright Tennessee Williams living in St. Louis and New Orleans. Performing numbers are Christian Probst (The Book of Mormon) and Bandits on the Run.

7pm: Hastings Street Virtual Concert By Plowshares Theatre Company Michigan’s only professional African American Theatre, Plowshares Theatre Company, presents a virtual concert of songs from an original musical set in Detroit past. The play, Hastings Street, is a work in progress set in 1949 at the cusp of the order to tear down Black Bottom, the segregated Black community that was once where I-75 is now.

Sporting a book by local artists John Sloan III with a score written by Sloan and Kris Johnson, Hastings Street, explores the lives of Detroiters at a moment when the city was rewriting the landscape and displacing thousands of African Americans in the name of progress. The story follows the experiences of the Carson Family as they navigate issues of being uprooted on a personal and communal basis.

7pm: Eva Price Tony Award-winning Broadway producer of Oklahoma!, Jagged Little Pill, who was just announced on the inaugural list of Crain’s Notable LGBTQ Leaders & Executives, will launch a new podcast called “My First Show” exclusively on Broadway Podcast Network. The first episode, featuring Emmy nominated TV & Broadway star Jesse Tyler Ferguson (“Modern Family,”...Spelling Bee, Fully Committed), launches tonight.

7:30: Bay Street Theater 2020 Gala: A Starry Night By Bay Street Theater Tony nominee Richard Kind hosts the Bay Street Theater’s 2020 virtual gala, titled A Starry Night. The special celebration will pay homage to Broadway musicals of the 1970s, and harken back to the celebrity telethon specials popular at the time.

Set to perform are Tony winners André De Shields, Ben Vereen, Betty Buckley, and Tony nominees Raúl Esparza, Melissa Errico, Josh Young. Also on the line-up are Hunter Parrish, Trent Saunders, Arianna Rosario, and Omar Lopez-Cepero.

7:30pm: Wagner’s Tannhäuser As renowned for its harmonious overture as for its romantic storybook characters, this three-act masterwork features some of the composer’s most groundbreaking and unforgettable music, as well as a theme the young Wagner would revisit again and again later in his career—the redemptive and transcendent power of a woman’s love. The enchanting plot harks back to medieval history: Wolfram is a lovesick troubadour who desires the virtuous Elisabeth. She, however, has eyes for another: the rebellious knight Tannhäuser, who in turn cannot get over an overwhelming sensual experience in the realm of the goddess Venus, and is banished for singing her praises at court. Only saintly Elisabeth’s death can atone for his misdeeds.

7:30: Tenth Annual Short Play Festival Jeremy O. Harris and Theresa Rebeck are among the eight playwrights presenting original 10-minute plays on the theme of “Private Lives” (“inspired by Noël Coward’s classic comedy”) Sample description: “Edmond has been keeping a terrible secret from his wife. In the attic.” (That’s “In The Attic” by Jessica Moss.) Featuring Ali Ahn, Frankie J. Alvarez, Kathleen Chalfant, Lilli Cooper, Edmund Donovan, William Jackson Harper, Louisa Jacobson, Peter Francis James, and Charlayne Woodard

7:30pm Colonial and My Emancipation Pregones/PRTT The latest works-in-progress from the Remojo 2020 festival.In “Colonial” by Joel Perez (Fun Home), a man inheriting a colonial house in Old San Juan, discovers a box of journals kept by his grandmother which uncover the truth about his family and the part they played in the failed Puerto Rican Nationalist Party revolts in the 1950’s. “My Emancipation,” written and performed by Cedric Leiba, Jr., explores LGBTQ themes.

8pm: The Producers Prospective with Steven Pasquale.

8pm: Mrs. Loman By The Tank It begins the day Willy dies. Mrs. Loman is written by Barbara Cassidy and directed by Meghan Finn. The work stars Monique Vukovic Monique Robinson, Nate DeCook, Matt McGlade, Jerry Ferris, Linda Jones, Joe Gregori, and Sophia Reyes on flute.

8pm: The Weir By Irish Repertory Theatre In a remote country pub in Ireland, newcomer Valerie arrives and becomes spellbound by an evening of ghostly stories told by the local bachelors who drink there. With a whiff of sexual tension in the air and the wind whistling outside, what starts out as blarney soon turns dark as the tales drift into the realm of the supernatural. Then, Valerie reveals a startling story of her own….

Conor McPherson’s The Weir is a haunting, evocative evening in the theatre you will never forget. This new production has been filmed remotely from quarantine and designed for a digital experience; it is the third Irish Rep production of The Weir. The 2013 Irish Rep production of The Weir was nominated for a Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Revival. Due to audience demand, The Weir was revived again in Irish Rep’s 2015 season.

Written by Conor McPherson

Directed by Ciarán O’Reilly

Starring Dan Butler, Sean Gormley, John Keating, Amanda Quaid, and Tim Ruddy

8pm: Stars in the House: Rent’s Adam Pascal and Anthony Rapp SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley bring the Rent co-stars together.