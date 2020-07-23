What To Watch July 24th To Take Away The Blues

Shakespeare in Vegas, Starring Karen Ziemba and Patrick Page By TheatreWorks. Tony Award winner Karen Ziemba (Contact, Curtains, Prince of Broadway) and Tony Award nominee Patrick Page (Hadestown) will head up a dynamic cast when TheatreWorks Silicon Valley presents a benefit online reading of Shakespeare in Vegas, a rollicking comedy by Suzanne Bradbeer.

Presented by TheatreWorks’s New Works from Home program in partnership with Vegas Theatre Company, this comedy shines a spotlight on an unlikely pairing, as a wiseguy producer with a dream and a despondent New York actor join forces in their attempt to bring the Bard of Avon to Sin City.

Helmed by Las Vegas native and TheatreWorks’s Artistic Associate and Director of New Works Giovanna Sardelli, Shakespeare in Vegas will be offered via video streaming from 6pm (PT), Thursday, July 23, 2020 until 6pm (PT), Monday, July 27, 2020.

A link to stream the show will be available at TheatreWorks.org for no charge, although donations are encouraged to support the 2019 Regional Theatre Tony-winning TheatreWorks Silicon Valley, which like theatres across America has been forced to cancel in-theatre performances to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

For information the public may visit TheatreWorks.org or call (650) 463-1960.

12pm: Lang Lang

1pm: College Theatre Auditions: Marymount Manhattan College and Manhattan School of Music Faculty from theatre programs at Marymount Manhattan College and Manhattan School of Music will go live to answer your questions about their specialized college theatre experiences, audition tips, and more.

1pm: StillHERE Online: Queen of the Nile Born out of the news of journalist Lara Logan’s sexual assault in Egypt, Queen of the Nile is a soundscape performance – an inquiry that explores everyday absorption of cataclysmic trauma. This hybrid utilizes extended vocal techniques, spoken word, tonal chorus, vocal landscapes, incantations and musical harmonies, and merges original and adapted text from Logan’s interviews, media posts and Shakespeare’s Antony and Cleopatra.

This piece has been developed with the Dorset Theater Festival’s Women Artist Writing Group (DTF WAW). Starring Kimberly Gambino, Elizabeth M. Kelly, Michael Markham, Mariana Newhard and Kamala Sankaram

Lily James

2pm: Broadway Weekends: Lily James a 90 minute class, Lily will lead you through her very own pre-show warmup – the same she used every night before going on stage for All About Eve on the West End! There will then be individual monologue coaching for four participants.

2:30: Songs For A New World The Other Palace Jason Robert Brown’s first musical is presented online by this UK company with a starry cast: Rachel John, Ramin Karimloo, Cedric Neal and Rachel Tucker, “Filmed entirely in isolation” Tickets: £12.50

3pm: Toruk Cirque du Soleil, inspired by the James Cameron film “Avatar.” TORUK – The First Flight, get transported to a mysterious island governed by Goddesses with Amaluna, and enjoy fan-favorite acrobatics from Dralion!

3pm: The Early Night Show with Joshua Turchin

4pm: Inside The Ensemble: Peter Maloney & Mary Beth Peil By Atlantic Theater Company A pair of Atlantic Theater Company Ensemble members discuss the history of our company, and how their work has evolved since those early days. Featuring Ensemble members Peter Maloney & Mary Beth Peil.

4pm–9:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Kenney Green (@KenneyGreenMusic) and Adam Michael Tilford (@Adam-Tilford-1).

5pm: Julie Halston: Virtual Halston Broadway actress/comedienne Julie Halston is coming to a laptop near you! After ranting and raving on stages and cocktail parties, the comedy queen will launch “Virtual Halston,” a weekly half-hour gab-fest spotlighting her famous friends. This week it’s stage and screen star Marilu Henner (Taxi, Gettin’ The Band Back Together, Grease) and Broadway artist Justin Squigs Robertson.

7pm: Mambo Sauce The New Group. Part of the Facing the Rising Tide digital festival of plays, Daniella De Jesús writes about strange doings at the zoo on Cargill Island.

7pm: Our Voices. Our Votes. Our Time. By Black Theatre United Two-time Tony winner and Oscar winner Viola Davis will moderate the second town hall from the newly formed Black Theatre United coalition. Titled Our Voices. Our Votes. Our Time., the panel will feature Davis in conversation with former Georgia House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams, the founder of Fair Fight and Fair Count, and Dr. Jeanine Abrams McLean, the vice president of Fair Count.

Fair Count partners with hard-to-count (HTC) communities to achieve a fair and accurate count of all people in the nation in the 2020 Census and strengthen the pathways to greater civic participation.

7:30pm: Verdi’s Falstaff Verdi finished his sublime final opera when he was almost 80 years old, capping a fruitful career with a bawdy adaptation of scenes from Shakespeare’s The Merry Wives of Windsor and Henry IV. His classic operatic farce charts a knight’s gold-digging efforts to seduce two married women, leading to belly-flopping failure on both counts. The score, meanwhile, is a complete tour de force, demonstrating the old master’s still-youthful panache, as well as his profound insight into human nature.

8pm: Shakespeare Theatre Company’s Virtual Mock Trial By Shakespeare Theatre Center an encore performance of its Virtual Mock Trial. Broadway star Tracie Thoms (Rent) moderates the proceedings.

The Virtual Mock Trial presents an appellate argument before a panel of judges, based on a legal issue arising out of a re-imagined plot point from A Midsummer Night’s Dream. In a case of art imitating life, the scenario from the Bard’s comedy focuses on a canceled performance of Pyramus and Thisbe and the legitimacy of the force majeure clause. Expect Shakespearean puns, judges donning their best robes, political jokes, and even an understanding of Athenian law.

Tickets are $25 for general admission, $10 for law clerks, and free for current students. Click here for more information.

The special stars attorney Kathryn Ruemmler as the Petitioner for Theseus, the Duke of Athens, who lost expected revenue after the canceled performances, and paid an advance to the acting company of Rude Mechanicals.

Defense and trial lawyer Abbe Lowell acts as the respondent for the playing company, contending that turning the lead actor into a donkey is indeed an act of God and they should not be liable for any losses.

Judge Merrick B. Garland, United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit presides over the case, and is accompanied by Judge Patricia A. Millett, United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, Judge Amy Berman Jackson, United States District Court for the District of Columbia, and Judge Neomi Jehangir Rao, United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

8pm: Stars in the House Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Reunion is the daily live streamed concert series by Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley. Rachel Bloom (Rebecca Bunch), Skylar Astin (Greg), Donna Lynne Champlin (Paula), Scott Michael Foster (Nathaniel), Pete Gardner (Darryl), David Hull (Josh Wilson), Vella Lovell (Heather), Vincent Rodriguez III (Josh Chan), and Gabrielle Ruiz (Valencia) will reunite for the first time since last year’s finale.

8pm: The Weir By Irish Repertory Theatre In a remote country pub in Ireland, newcomer Valerie arrives and becomes spellbound by an evening of ghostly stories told by the local bachelors who drink there. With a whiff of sexual tension in the air and the wind whistling outside, what starts out as blarney soon turns dark as the tales drift into the realm of the supernatural. Then, Valerie reveals a startling story of her own….

Conor McPherson’s The Weir is a haunting, evocative evening in the theatre you will never forget. This new production has been filmed remotely from quarantine and designed for a digital experience; it is the third Irish Rep production of The Weir. The 2013 Irish Rep production of The Weir was nominated for a Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Revival. Due to audience demand, The Weir was revived again in Irish Rep’s 2015 season.

Written by Conor McPherson

Directed by Ciarán O’Reilly

Starring Dan Butler, Sean Gormley, John Keating, Amanda Quaid, and Tim Ruddy

8pm: Ole White Sugah Daddy Aye Defy’s Kilroys Series by Obehi Janice. A young Black female coder wrestles with love, identity, and the tension between striving and thriving as she tries to get her startup off the ground. How can you fully be yourself in spaces where no one can see all the sides of you.

8pm: Beginning Days of True Jubilation by Mona Mansour conceived by Society theater troupe with New Ohio Theater. An inaugural entry of the newly online Ice Factory Festival. It tells the story of the early euphoria of a new start-up through to its epic crash and burn.

8pm: over easy She NYC Theater Festival Abaigeal O’Donnell’s play follows four egg donors from recruitment to extraction, as they learn that donating eggs is not always what it’s cracked up to be.

9pm: Evening at Pops: John & Bonnie: First Raitt Pops By PBS John Williams leads the Boston Pops in a concert highlighted by John and Bonnie Raitt in the father and daughter’s first joint television performance, with an appearance by Nashville fiddler Mark O’Connor.

9pm: She Loves Me PBS Great Performances. The 2016 Broadway revival starring Laura Benanti, Zachary Levi, Jane Krakowski, Gavin Creel and Byron Jennings.

9pm: Under 30 Lab: Job By IAMA In downtown San Francisco, a young woman holds a gun to her therapists head. How did it come to this? The answer is complicated but it involves Google, Xanax, grizzly bears, performative activism, the state of Wisconsin, gaslighting, and what it means to have a job in 2020.

Job, was written by Max Wolf Friedlich and directed by Casey Stangl and is part of IAMA’s Under 30 Playwrights Lab Series