What To Watch July 29th To Take Away The Blues

Black Theatre Week By Black Theatre Networks from July 27–31, with a host of stage artists taking part in tributes, readings, and more.

Following a welcome address from BTN President Andre Harrington and Vice President Chris Berry, Tony Award winner André De Shields (Hadestown) will host a 50th anniversary celebration for New Federal Theatre, honoring Artistic Director Woodie King Jr., July 27.

Later events in the week (all free and open to the public) include a conversation between Tony-nominated playwright Dominique Morisseau (Ain’t Too Proud) and political analyst Dr. Michael Eric Dyson moderated by playwright Michael Dinwiddie (July 28); a presentation of two-person plays focusing on the Black LGBTQAI+ experience (July 29), a panel with The Roots’ Tarik Trotter and Oscar winner John Ridley on their upcoming musical Black No More (July 29); and a showcase of upcoming seasons by culturally Black theatres across the U.S. (July 31).

1pm: Folksbiene LIVE: Rachel Policar’s Lullabies and Love Songs from My Living Room Rachel Policar, who starred in Folksbiene’s Drama Desk-nominated The Golden Bride, returns with Yiddish theater favorites. Special guest appearance by Cameron Johnson, who co-starred in The Golden Brideand most recently appeared in Folksbiene’s award-winning Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish.

1pm: The Broadway Q&A Series: Conor McPherson This episode features three-time Tony nominee Conor McPherson. The Broadway playwright and director will answer questions about Girl From the North Country, The Seafarer, Shining City, The Weir, and more.

7:30pm: Old Vic: Three Kings The world premiere of Three Kings, a brand new play by Stephen Beresford written for and starring Andrew Scott, has been created especially for OLD VIC: IN CAMERA. This scratch performance will be streamed live directly from the iconic Old Vic stage with the empty auditorium as a backdrop for five performances only.

Three Kings is about fathers and sons, the gifts and burdens of inheritance, and the unfathomable puzzle of human relationships.

3pm: The Show Must Go Online:Julius Caesar British actor and director Robert Myles launched The Show Must Go Online, a weekly online reading group—performed by actors via Zoom and live streamed on YouTube—that works through Shakespeare’s plays in the order they were written. Stephen Schnetzer as Julius and Dan Wilson as Brutus.

3pm: The Early Night Show with Joshua Turchin is available across all social media platforms with full videos on YouTube, Facebook Watch and www.theearlynightshow.com released every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 3pm EST.

4pm: Why We Do It: Maulik Pancholy The New Group Founding Artistic Director Scott Elliott for a conversation about theatre and performance.

Since we’ve been thinking about “why we do what we do”, we’ve asked some of our immediate community of artists to join us for creative conversations that explore what continues to draw them to the theater, touchstones in their theater careers and what hopes they have going forward.

Immediately following the free “Why We Do It” conversations, audiences are invited to keep the insightful conversation going over virtual drinks with these artists via Q&A in “Drinks With,” an intimate scale Zoom setting, with a very limited number of participants, moderated by Scott Elliott. Original drink recipes curated by Sammi Katz, creator of A Girl’s Guide to Drinking Alone (AGirlsGuidetoDrinkingAlone.com). Please visit TheNewGroup.org/why-we-do-it to register and make a donation for the “Drinks With” events only, available for a $50 tax-deductible donation per participant per talk.

4pm–9:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar Tonight’s scheduled pianists are James Merillat (@James-Merillat-2) and Franca Vercelloni (@Franca-Vercelloni).

5pm: Metropolitan Opera: La Fille du Régiment With one virtuosic vocal display after another, Donizetti’s charming romantic comedy has long served to showcase talented bel canto singers on the Met stage. This tradition continued during the 2018–19 Live in HD season, when soprano Pretty Yende and tenor Javier Camarena thrilled audiences as the smitten young lovers Marie and Tonio. Yende offers an exuberant portrayal as the titular “Daughter of the Regiment,” while Camarena serves up nine effortless high Cs in the opera’s famous aria “Ah! Mes amis … Pour mon âme”—a feat which he encores by popular demand. Enrique Mazzola conducts Laurent Pelly’s witty and heartwarming production, which also stars mezzo-soprano Stephanie Blythe as the overbearing Marquise of Berkenfield, bass-baritone Maurizio Muraro as Sgt. Sulpice, and award-winning actress Kathleen Turner in a featured cameo appearance as the Duchess of Krakenthorp.

5pm: Watch Me Work: Suzan Lori Parks She’s back. A meditation on the artistic process, and an actual work session, featuring Suzan-Lori Parks working on her newest writing project. Traditionally hosted on the mezzanine of The Public Theater Lobby, this new version will bring the program to your home via Zoom sessions and HowlRound livestreams.

7pm: Babbling by the Brook Paper Mill Playhouse’s Summer Musical Theater Conservatory, a star-studded roster of performers, writers, directors, and more theatrical denizens.

7pm: New Works: Forget Me Not and A Crossing New York Theatre Barn continues its New Works Series live streams, featuring excerpts from the new musicals Forget Me Not and A Crossing.

The company will be giving 50% of its donations each week to a different charity that supports black lives and civil rights.

Forget Me Not has a book and lyrics by Kate Thomas and music by Joey Contreras. Aladdin star Jacob Dickey, Amanda Lopez, Diana Huey, Kerstin Anderson, and Michael Williams are set to perform.

With a book by Mark St. Germain and music and lyrics by Zoe Sarnak, A Crossing follows the lives of several Mexican immigrants as they try to cross the US border.

7pm: HERE at Home: 837 Venice Boulevard The last Wednesday of each month at 7PM ET, HERE hosts a Facebook Watch Party to screen a full-length HERE production! Following the online premiere, these full-length videos will be available for viewing on Facebook until our building reopens for live public performances.

Using physical manipulation and humor, Faye Driscoll’s 837 Venice Boulevard paints the lonesome emotional landscape of a neglected kid left to her own fantasies and fears, while exploring universal themes of identity, blame, and how exhausting it is to have to “be somebody” all the time.

7:30pm: The Moth: Play It Again, Slam! In this hour, stories from The Moth’s SLAM Showcase – a night of storytelling do-overs for tales from The Moth’s archives that needed slight tweaks or a second chance. Standing out or fading away, chance encounters, and the importance of food. This hour is hosted by Moth Senior Director Jenifer Hixson. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media.

Gabby Shea wants to impress her boyfriend’s family with her macaroni and cheese.



Jon Novick reveals what his every day existence is like as a Little Person in New York City.



Annie Tan has trouble connecting with her father across a language barrier and physical distance.



Carl Banks draws upon his past to help a desperate young man on a bridge.



Anoush Froundijian is cast in a bit part in the Armenian version of Beauty and the Beast.



Wendy Paige encounters a racist classmate in her new school.

7:30pm: Verdi’s Rigoletto A Victor Hugo play, haunting and scandalous, provided the inspiration for Verdi’s mid-career masterpiece about a vengeful but misguided court jester, out to rescue his deflowered daughter from a duke’s licentious clutches. None of it ends well, but along the way, the composer introduces several of his most iconic arias and duets—as well as an 11th-hour quartet that counts among the finest moments in opera.

8pm: Stars in the House: Scandal cast reunion Stars in the House is the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley. Today’s episode: A Scandal cast reunion with Cast Reunion with Kerry Washington (Olivia Pope), Tony Goldwyn (President Fitzgerald Grant), Bellamy Young (President Mellie Grant), Jeff Perry (Cyrus Beene), Kate Burton (Vice President Sally Langston), Dan Bucatinsky (James Novak), Norm Lewis (Edison Davis), Katie Lowes (Quinn Perkins), Guillermo Díaz (Huck), Cornelius Smith (Marcus Walker), George Newbern (Charlie), Joe Morton (Rowan Pope), and Executive Producer/Director Tom Verica.

9pm: #WhileWeBreathe: A Night of Creative Protest. Among those starring are Patina Miller, Lynn Whitfield, Lynn Whitfield, Marcus Henderson, Will Swenson, and Alfie Fuller.

Click here to watch the event on YouTube. #WhileWeBreathe will also premiere on WhileWeBreathe.org and Facebook. You can make a donation here. Following the premiere, all of the works will remain available for viewing.

The evening will include premieres by Azure D. Osborne-Lee, Lisa Jessie Peterson, Lee Edward Colston II, Arvind Ethan David, Cheryl Davis, Nathan Alan Davis, Steve Harper, Bianca Sams, Keenan Scott II, Aurin Squire, Khari Wyatt, and Karen Zacarias.

Rounding out the cast are Birgundi Baker, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Bryan Terrell Clark, Neil Brown Jr., Keith Eric Chappelle, Kevin R. Free, Chris Herbie Holland, Ty Jones, Lori Elizabeth Parquet, Esau Pritchett, Michele Shay, Hailey Stone, and TL Thompson.

Directors include Steve Broadnax III, Bianca LaVerne Jones, Patricia McGregor, Pratibha Parmar, and Charles Randolph-Wright.

Brian Moreland (Blue) and Arvind Ethan David (Jagged Little Pill) serve as producers.

#WhileWeBreathe will raise funds for the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, The Bail Project, Black Organizing for Leadership and Dignity (BOLD), BYP100 Education Fund, Forced Trajectory Project (FTP), The Justice Committee, and SONG.

11pm: The Groundlings: The Crazy Uncle Joe Show A special ONLINE version of your favorite long-form improv show! Watch as The Groundlings Players begin with suggestions given by you, and then proceed to weave the stories together, traveling back and forth through time, playing different characters in many different situations. AND, they keep it up for an uncanny 60 minutes straight!

This Event will be run through ZOOM WEBINAR. All participants will receive a link prior to the event, which will require ZOOM registration. Please make sure you are registered and logged in 5 mins before the show to guarantee full access.