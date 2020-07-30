What To Watch July 31th To Take Away The Blues

Black Theatre Week By Black Theatre Networks from July 27–31, with a host of stage artists taking part in tributes, readings, and more.

Following a welcome address from BTN President Andre Harrington and Vice President Chris Berry, Tony Award winner André De Shields (Hadestown) will host a 50th anniversary celebration for New Federal Theatre, honoring Artistic Director Woodie King Jr., July 27.

Later events in the week (all free and open to the public) include a conversation between Tony-nominated playwright Dominique Morisseau (Ain’t Too Proud) and political analyst Dr. Michael Eric Dyson moderated by playwright Michael Dinwiddie (July 28); a presentation of two-person plays focusing on the Black LGBTQAI+ experience (July 29), a panel with The Roots’ Tarik Trotter and Oscar winner John Ridley on their upcoming musical Black No More (July 29); and a showcase of upcoming seasons by culturally Black theatres across the U.S. (July 31).

12pm: Lang Lang

1pm: College Theatre Auditions: Florida State University and AMDA Faculty from theatre programs at Florida State University and AMDA will go live to answer your questions about their specialized college theatre experiences, audition tips, and more.

2:30: The Secret Love Life of Ophelia Greenwich Theatre. A large cast reads the love letters between Hamlet and Ophelia in this play by Steven Berkoff with a special appearance by Helen Mirren as Gertrude.

Marin Ireland

3pm: The Debrief: Marin Ireland By Play-PerView. Tony nominee Marin Ireland (Reasons to Be Pretty, On The Exhale) drops by Play-PerView’s talk show The Debrief.

3pm: Best of Juggling Amalubuna, Totem, Kooza and More Cirque du Soleil, invites you to join them for the BEST OF Juggling! Let us amaze you by watching these jugglers’ skills, and witness the adrenaline they experience every time they perform in front of an audience!

3pm: The Early Night Show with Joshua Turchin

Secret Life of Bees

4pm: Creators’ Cut: The Secret Life of Bees By Atlantic Theater Company with with creators Susan Birkenhead, Sam Gold, Lynn Nottage & Duncan Sheik.

Creator’s Cut is a Watch-Party-meets-Master-Class. View selections from past Atlantic productions alongside the intrepid artists who built the world, and then stick around as they discuss transforming the work from a 2D page to the live stage!

4pm: Studies in Puppetry Form Workshop: Final Presentation By La Mama. Studies in Puppet Form and Performance introduces participants to the use of puppetry and storytelling. Participants make a puppet and learned to manipulate them to tell a story.

After 4 months (three of which were via zoom) of weekly meeting they developed a short puppet piece, which you are invited to watch live.

4pm–9:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Kenney Green (@KenneyGreenMusic) and Adam Michael Tilford (@Adam-Tilford-1).

5pm: Julie Halston: Virtual Halston Broadway actress/comedienne Julie Halston is coming to a laptop near you! After ranting and raving on stages and cocktail parties, the comedy queen will launch “Virtual Halston,” a weekly half-hour gab-fest spotlighting her famous friends. This week

This week it’s Tony nominee Mary Testa (Oklahoma!, 42nd Street).

Virtual Halston is produced by Ruby Locknar and Jim Caruso, with animation and artwork by B.T Whitehill.

5:30: Centerstage with Healthcare Heroes: Caring For Your Voice with Telly Leung By Playbill. A new live interview series Centerstage with Healthcare Heroes will pair Broadway favorites with physicians from Weill Cornell Medicine to explore the intersection of health, wellness, and theatre. The streams, presented by Playbill in partnership with WCM, will allow audiences to interact with the performers and healthcare professionals via a virtual Q&A.

The series kicks off July 31 with Telly Leung (Aladdin, Allegiance, Glee), who will speak with three voice physicians from the Sean Parker Institute for the Voice on vocal care.

7pm and 9pm: Ice Factory Festival: we need your listening The New Ohio Theatre will live stream its entire 27th annual Ice Factory Festival. Broadcast online over four weeks, the Obie-winning festival will feature four new works.

7:30pm: Dvořák’s Rusalka A cornerstone of Czech opera, Dvořák’s dark and melodious take on the old Slavic yarn about a water nymph who falls in love with a human entered the repertoire in 1901. In recent decades, it has become a staple for lyric sopranos, who relish the title role’s spellbinding Song to the Moon in the first act—although the greatest challenge might be the nymph’s silent second act, after the love-struck Rusalka trades her voice to a scenery-chewing witch for the chance to become human.

8pm: Stars in the House Avenue Q Broadway Cast Reunion Jennifer Barnhart, Stephanie D’Abruzzo, Jordan Gelber, Ann Harada, Rick Lyon, and John Tartaglia.

8pm: Pride & Prejudice She NYC Theater Festival. A new musical by Sam Caps & Annie Dillon that tells the familiar story of five sisters navigating courtship in a socially restrictive world.

Kevin Kline, Cobie Smulders

8pm: The Kindness of Strangers A host of stage and screen favorites will take part in The Kindness of Strangers, an online event celebrating Tennessee Williams set for July 31 at 8 PM ET. The roster will include Betty Buckley, Michael Cerveris, Patricia Clarkson, Wendell Pierce, and Kathleen Turner; New Orleans native Bryan Batt will host.

Rounding out the cast are Brenda Currin, Alison Fraser, John Goodman, Rodney Hicks, Corey Johnson, Ti Martin, and Harry Shearer, as well as 20 New Orleans-based actors.

8pm: The Pride of Lions, with Peppermint, Drew Droege, Garrett Clayton, More Dixon Place HOT! Festival presents an exclusive virtual performance of an extended excerpt from The Pride of Lions directed and produced by Lovell Holder with a portion of proceeds benefiting The Okra Project.

The Pride of Lions is a queer performance work by Roger Q. Mason that assays 100 years of police brutality against queer and trans people in the United States. The play stars Philippe Bowgen, Garrett Clayton, Drew Droege, Miss Peppermint, Sam Gravitte, Larry Powell, and Charlie Thurston.

The presentation is also produced by Adam Hyndman with original music by David Gonzalez and editing by Sara Martin.

9pm: Present Laughter PBS Great Performances. The 2017 revival of Noël Coward’s comedy, with Kevin Kline, Kate Burton, Kristine Nielsen, and Cobie Smulders

9pm: Evening at Pops: Keith Lockhart Steps Up By PBS Lockhart takes the podium for the first time as Boston Pops conductor. Concert is highlighted by special guests Mandy Patinkin, soprano Sylvia McNair and a surprise tribute by John Williams and trumpeter Doc Severinsen.

Concerts will air on WGBH 2 in Greater Boston and WGBY in Western, MA allowing audiences across the Commonwealth to enjoy the music of the Pops while live events are on hold.

9pm: Word Up! Join The Old Globe’s online roster of programming. More of a gathering than a show or a class, Word Up! is a digital opportunity for community members to connect with each other. Every Friday night, join Arts Engagement Programs Manager and host Laura Zablit for a fun, festive word-based collaboration between audience and artist. This Mad Libs–style communal storytelling will feature a new performing artist every week, as well as special community guests from around San Diego.