What To Watch July 3rd To Take Away The Blues

9am and 3pm: Lungs By Old Vic Claire Foy and Matt Smith reunited Duncan Macmillan’s Lungs, Foy and Smith, co-starred as Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip in the first two seasons of Netflix‘s The Crown. In Lungs they portray a couple grappling with the decision to bring a child into today‘s world. The ticketed production, directed by Matthew Warchus, is performed live in front of a camera for up to 1,000 patrons to watch remotely. Todays performance is sold out but tickets are available for July 3 – 4 and tickets range from $20 – $65

Matt Smith, Claire Foy Photo: Helen Maybanks

12pm: Lang Lang

2pm: Michael Flatley: Celtic Tiger The international dancing master returns with another stage performance, taking as his subject the history and spirit of his native Ireland and its long traditions of music and dance.

3pm: Hamilton streams on Disney Plus. If you’re not subscribed, you won’t be able to use a free trial to see the show. Disney has shut down the free trial program, which means you’ll need to watch Hamilton from a paid subscriber account which you can do for $6.99 a month.

The hip-hop musical is hailed as a creative modern retelling of Alexander Hamilton’s journey to becoming a founding father of the US. Created by composer, playwright, performer and producer Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton won 11 Tony awards in 2016and the 2016 Pulitzer Prize in Drama.

3pm: Best of Aerial Cirque du Soleil O, Alegria, Kurios and More Rediscover these fan-favorite shows and enjoy mind-blowing acrobatics from the comfort of your home! featuring some of the best aerial acts from Cirque du Soleil!

3pm: The Early Night Show with Joshua Turchin

4pm: Composers Corner: This Ain’t No Disco By Atlantic Theater Company features the co-creators and composers of This Ain’t No Disco, Stephen Trask & Peter Yanowitz.

4pm–9:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Kenney Green (@KenneyGreenMusic) and Adam Michael Tilford (@Adam-Tilford-1).

5pm: Julie Halston: Virtual Halston Broadway actress/comedienne Julie Halston is coming to a laptop near you! After ranting and raving on stages and cocktail parties, the comedy queen will launch “Virtual Halston,” a weekly half-hour gab-fest spotlighting her famous friends. This week it’s CBS news correspondent, author, and performer Mo Rocca.

5pm: Watch Me Work: Suzan Lori Parks this performance piece, is a meditation on the artistic process, and an actual work session, featuring Suzan-Lori Parks working on her newest writing project. Traditionally hosted on the mezzanine of The Public Theater Lobby, this new version will bring the program to your home via Zoom sessions and HowlRound livestreams.

5pm: Stateville Voices By Goodman Theatre the virtual premiere of three new short plays—Parameters of Closeness by André Patterson; Ain’t Nothing Like Quality Time by Taurean Decatur; and Comic Books and Candy by Antonio McDowell—all directed by former Goodman Michael Maggio Fellow Sydney Chatman.

This festival of short plays written by incarcerated students at Stateville Correctional Center in Crest Hill, IL is the result of a Spring 2019 playwriting course taught by playwright and Goodman Artistic Associate Rebecca Gilman as part of the Northwestern Prison Education Program (NPEP).

Immediately following the plays, Chatman moderates a discussion about the performances, NPEP and life at Stateville during COVID-19, including panelists Antonio McDowell, Josh Tepfer, Patrick Pursley, and Jennifer Lackey.

7pm: Flushing Town Hall to Present a VirtualCrossCurrent Choreographic Festival The two-part dance festival will stream live as part of its new series of virtual programming, FTH at Home!

8pm: Rule of 7×7: July Edition an ongoing series that premieres 7 brand-new 10 minute plays by 7 different writers. For each show, every playwright comes up with one rule, then the 7 playwrights create new plays using all 7 rules.

7pm: New Work Series New York Theatre Barn A 40-minute live-streamed collection of musicals in development by writers under the age of 20 (they’re actually ages 13 to 18): “Hide & Seek” by Danny Feldman tells the story of a high school student who realizes that he is gay. “Two Maiden Ladies” by Abigail Greenwood is based on the true story of two women in the nineteenth century in the first same sex marriage. “The Hippie and the Hitman” by Eise Marra follows a “hippie activist” and a hitman for the Irish Republican Army. “The Perfect Fit” by Joshua Turchin (he’s the one who’s 13) follows Alexandra, a driven child actor with a powerful voice who grows concerned that she is growing too old to play a child and too young to play an adult.

7pm: Send for the Million Men Here Arts Center Joseph Silovsky uses animatronics, puppetry, and projections to tell the story of the infamous execution of immigrant anarchists Sacco and Vanzetti, and of his own life as well.

Leontyne Price

7:30pm: Mozart’s Don Giovanni Imbuing the familiar Don Juan myth with a captivating combination of comedy, seductiveness, danger, and damnation, Mozart created an enduring masterpiece that has been a cornerstone of the repertory since its 1787 premiere. The opera offers a rare opportunity for two baritones to star alongside one another as the title Lothario and his faithful yet conflicted servant, Leporello, as well as three memorable female roles—multifaceted women who both suffer the Don’s abuses and plot their revenge.

8pm: Downtown Variety Take 12 By La Mama La MaMa and CultureHub have teamed up to create Downtown Variety, which uses emerging technologies to create a new venue for artistic expression and creative connections. Powered by LiveLab, a browser-based media-router CultureHub is developing for networked collaboration between artists, technologists, and audiences.

Featuring: Shauna Davis, Timothy White Eagle, Aaron Samuel Davis, Anna Kang, and eugene the poogene with video art by Lívia Sá

8pm: On Seth Rudetsky fabulous series Stars in the House. TBA

9pm: Word Up! joins The Old Globe’s online roster of programming. Word Up! is a digital opportunity for community members to connect with each other. A fun, festive word-based collaboration between audience and artist. This Mad Libs–style communal storytelling will feature a new performing artist every week, as well as special community guests from around San Diego. Art forms on offer may include spoken word, rap, puppetry, singing, and more, often with bilingual and multicultural elements. Don’t be confused by the 6 time as that is California time.

9:30pm: Thom Pain (based on nothing) by Drama Desk Award-winner Will Eno, was a Pulitzer Prize finalist for Drama. Staring Australian performer Toby Schmitz. Andrew Henry and Toby Schmitz co-direct, with design by Trent Suidgeest, photography by Kate Williams, and Genevieve Muratore as stage manager. Red Line Productions