What To Watch July 4th To Take Away The Blues

Tartuffe, starring Raúl Esparza and Samira Wiley. Molière in the Park presents a free live stream of two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Richard Wilbur’s translation of Molière’s Tartuffe. The cast includes four-time Tony nominee Raúl Esparza (Company, Seared), Emmy winner Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale, Orange Is the New Black), Kaliswa Brewster (Billions), Naomi Lorrain (Orange Is the New Black), Jared McNeill (Battlefield), Jennifer Mudge (The Irishman), Rosemary Prinz (Tribute), and Carter Redwood (When January Feels Like Summer). Extended until July 12th.

Molière in the Park Founding Artistic Director Lucie Tiberghien helms the reading. Reservations are required.

9am and 3pm: Lungs By Old Vic Claire Foy and Matt Smith reunited Duncan Macmillan’s Lungs, Foy and Smith, co-starred as Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip in the first two seasons of Netflix‘s The Crown. In Lungs they portray a couple grappling with the decision to bring a child into today‘s world. The ticketed production, directed by Matthew Warchus, is performed live in front of a camera for up to 1,000 patrons to watch remotely. Todays performance is sold out but tickets are available for July 3 – 4 and tickets range from $20 – $65

Matt Smith, Claire Foy Photo: Helen Maybanks

​1pm: The Fourth of July – NYC Students Perform Voices of a People’s History By Lincoln Center. Any telling of history is incomplete without the voices of the oppressed. Today, 17 graduating seniors from The Maxine Greene High School for Imaginative Inquiry breathe new life into words of social justice heroes who have resisted and dissented throughout American history. This video is part of a larger commissioned project and ongoing partnership between Lincoln Center and Voices of a People’s History of the United States, which seeks to educate and inspire a new generation working for social justice.

5pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Franca Vercelloni (@Franca-Vercelloni) and Michael James Roy (@MichaelJames-Roy).

7:30pm: Donizetti’s Don Pasquale Donizetti’s uproarious yet sophisticated comedy pits a clever young widow against a crusty old bachelor, who is no match for her wiles. John Dexter’s lavish production was created as a parting gift for the beloved American soprano Beverly Sills, who bid farewell to the Met in 1979 as Norina, a perfect showcase for her infectious stage energy and spectacular musical gifts, and the only one of her roles with the company to be preserved is a telecast.

8pm: A Capitol Fourth By PBS Stage and screen stars Vanessa Williams and John Stamos will host the 40th anniversary presentation of A Capitol Fourth, which will air on PBS July 4 at 8 PM ET.

The annual July 4 celebration will feature new performances from locations across the country, as well as highlights from the concert’s 40-year history. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the traditional live concert will not be held on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol; instead, this year’s performances were pre-taped without a live audience.

The broadcast will feature performances by Tony winner Brian Stokes Mitchell (Kiss Me, Kate, Ragtime), Tony winner Kelli O’Hara (The King and I, South Pacific), Mandy Gonzalez (Hamilton, In the Heights), Grammy winner and Tony nominee Renée Fleming (Carousel), Grammy winner Patti LaBelle, Grammy winner John Fogerty, The Temptations, country music star Trace Adkins, singer-songwriter Andy Grammer, Grammy-winning gospel vocalist Yolanda Adams, singer-songwriter Brantley Gilbert, country music star Lauren Alaina, and members of the National Symphony Orchestra under the direction of pops conductor Jack Everly.

The 90-minute presentation will also feature a tribute to workers on the front lines in the fight against the pandemic, a segment honoring the contributions of African American heroes from past and present, and a salute to wounded warriors and their families.

8pm: The Fourth in America The Broadway casts of Ain’t Too Proud and Girl From the North Country will perform during CNN’s Indpedence Day celebrations.

The event will feature musical performances from Jewel, Barry Manilow, Martina McBride, Kenny Loggins, Andy Grammer, Carlos Santana and Cindy Blackman Santana, CeCe Winans, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, The O’Jays, Don McLean, Jesse Colin Young and Little Kids Rock, Billy Ray Cyrus, Burt Bacharach & Musicians from the Berklee College of Music, and Harlem Gospel Choir.Firework shows in New York, Washington, Jacksonville, Houston and Nashville will also be highlighted throughout the night.

It will stream live for subscribers on CNN.com’s homepage and across mobile devices via CNN’s apps for iOS and Android. It can also be viewed on CNNgo (at CNN.com/go on your desktop, smartphone, and iPad, and via CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, SamsungSmart TV, Chromecast and Android TV).