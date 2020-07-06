What To Watch July 7th To Take Away The Blues

King John (Stratford Festival) through July 9 When the rule of a hedonistic king is questioned, rebellion ensues, culminating in the chilling attempt to commit an atrocity against a child, whose mother’s anguished grief cannot atone for her blinkered ambitions for her son. Don’t miss the rare opportunity to see Shakespeare’s King John, in this magnificent, “deliciously contemporary” production.Tom McCamus plays the title role; Graham Abbey, Seana McKenna and Patricia Collins lead the supporting cast.

Tom McCamus

Who’s Your Baghdaddy, or How I Started The Iraq War Performed and streamed live every night from a house in Sydney, Australia. Inspired by a true story, Who’s Your Baghdaddy, or How I Started the Iraq War is a satirical musical comedy. Presented as a support group for people who started the Iraq War this dark, boisterous and irreverent story follows a handful of mid-level spies whose vanity and office politics contributed to the worst intelligence blunder in modern history.

Enjoy full-scale musical theatre live from the comfort of your own home!

No need to select a date for this event – just scroll down and select a ticket. You will have until 12th July to watch the performance one time per ticket. Tickets start at $22

Tartuffe, starring Raúl Esparza and Samira Wiley. Molière in the Park presents a free live stream of two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Richard Wilbur’s translation of Molière’s Tartuffe. The cast includes four-time Tony nominee Raúl Esparza (Company, Seared), Emmy winner Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale, Orange Is the New Black), Kaliswa Brewster (Billions), Naomi Lorrain (Orange Is the New Black), Jared McNeill (Battlefield), Jennifer Mudge (The Irishman), Rosemary Prinz (Tribute), and Carter Redwood (When January Feels Like Summer). Extended until July 12th.

Molière in the Park Founding Artistic Director Lucie Tiberghien helms the reading. Reservations are required.

2pm: Live from Carnegie Hall Hosted by Wynton Marsalis, Rhiannon Giddens, Rosanne Cash, Angélique Kidjo, Joshua Bell, Kurt Weill Fest, The Philadelphia Orchestra, Yannick Nezet-Seguin and Carnegie Hall.

3pm: Virtual Salon the Future of Theatre From the Rattlestick Theatre. What are artists learning as they create now and what might be retained in the future? A sharing of the ideas-in-progress about: sustaining once faithful audiences; the process of restarting living theater that is healthy for actors, designers etc and audience and dreaming about and creating a more democratic theater-for-the-people.

4pm: CyberTank Variety Show: Welcome to CyberTank: an e-home for e-merging artists. CyberTank hosts a weekly, remote, multidisciplinary, variety arts gathering open to all as well as other programming throughout the week. Help The Tank keep on Tankin’. Hosted by Phoenix Dey.

Tatiana Maslany, Joshua Boone Photo by Jan Versweyveld

4:30pm: Playbill’s Stream Stealers: Tatiana Maslany The stage and screen star played Diana Christiensen in Network on Broadway in 2018–19.

Prior to her turn on the Main Stem, Maslany played a multitude of characters in Orphan Black from 2013–2017, winning a Primetime Emmy for her performance(s) in 2016. Since then, she’s appeared in several film and TV shows, including the HBO drama Perry Mason.

5- 5:45pm: Music and Mind Live with Renée Fleming launched in 2016 under Fleming’s leadership with Dr. Francis Collins. The program is a partnership between the Kennedy Center and the National Endowment for the Arts.

4pm–9:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar Tonight’s scheduled pianists are James Merillat (@James-Merillat-2) and Franca Vercelloni (@Franca-Vercelloni).

5pm: LAO at Home: Learn at Home (Grown-Up Edition) Gather the whole family together as soprano Jamie Chamberlin and tenor Nathan Granner (along with Esther the opera dog) take us on a virtual trip to the opera in this episode of Sing Out Loud.

5pm:Virtual Musical Theater Workshop for ages 7-12. (each week includes 3 classes: drama, dance & voice) Stage Right now offers a weekly VIRTUAL musical theater workshop for students. Students will participate in three classes during the week, where they will work on Broadway material to develop their performing skills. Each week consists of:

1 Drama Class (Tuesday 30 min.)

1 Choreography Class (Thursday, 30 min.)

1 Vocal Class (*Friday, 45 min.)

Each week is different and customized for the students in the class. The class size is limited. $45

6pm: Playwrights Unstuck The Old Globe’s Arts Engagement Programs Manager Katherine Harroff and Literary Manager and Dramaturg Danielle Mages Amato checks in with Globe-commissioned San Diego–based playwrights Miki Vale, Jonathan Mello, Jessica Hilt, and Mike Sears on the status of their developing work.

Be a fly on the wall as they meet weekly with a different playwright—first for a check-in and reading of their script by actors in The Old Globe and University of San Diego Shiley Graduate Theatre Program, then for discussions of the progress made over the ensuing month.

7pm: John & Jen: A Virtual Production By Short North Stage. From composer Andrew Lippa and lyricist Tom Greenwald this musical stream on Vimeo July 5–12. Filmed at the Garden Theater in Columbus, Ohio, John & Jen: A Virtual Production stars Hunter Minor and Dionysia Williams. Short North Stage Artistic Director Edward Carignan directs with musical direction by Lori Kay Harvey. With a book by Lippa and Greenwald, the two-hander follows Jen and her relationships with the two Johns of her life: her younger brother, who was killed in Vietnam, and his namesake, the son who is trying to find his way in a confusing world. On-demand for $15 at ShortNorthStage.org, with a special opening night Zoom party set for July 5th at 7 PM ET with composer Andrew Lippa.

7pm: Eva Price Tony Award-winning Broadway producer of Oklahoma!, Jagged Little Pill, who was just announced on the inaugural list of Crain’s Notable LGBTQ Leaders & Executives, will launch a new podcast called “My First Show” exclusively on Broadway Podcast Network. The first episode, featuring Emmy nominated TV & Broadway star Jesse Tyler Ferguson (“Modern Family,”...Spelling Bee, Fully Committed), launches tonight.

7:15pm: Piano Bar Live! Scott Barbarino’s Piano Bar Live! This week’s guests will be Sharon McNight, Klea Blackhurst, Kenney Green, Bobby Belfry and Mauricio Lozano.

7:30pm: Verdi’s Il Trovatore The clichéd quip, attributed to Enrico Caruso, is that it’s easy to put on a great performance of Verdi’s hot-blooded potboiler—all you need is the four best singers in the world. In this 1988 telecast, the Met sought to do just that, assembling a powerhouse quartet to tackle the daunting principal roles: Éva Marton, Dolora Zajick, Luciano Pavarotti, and Sherrill Milnes. The four stars tear into Verdi’s thrilling score, packed from beginning to end with memorable arias, searing and swooning duets, and rousing ensemble and choral numbers.

7:15: Piano Bar Live! hosted by Carol O’Shaughnessy and Scott Barbarino, with pianists Tom LaMark, Brian Patton & Jim Rice joined by performers Leslie Anderson, Joe Berry, Mary Callanan, Lynda D’Amour, Brian De Lorenzo, Diane Ellis, Colleen Powers and Warren Schein www.facebook.com/PianoBarLive or on PBL!

8pm: Stars in the House: Ben Stiller

8pm: The Producers Prospective with Bartlett Sher.