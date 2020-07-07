What To Watch July 8th To Take Away The Blues

King John (Stratford Festival) through July 9 When the rule of a hedonistic king is questioned, rebellion ensues, culminating in the chilling attempt to commit an atrocity against a child, whose mother’s anguished grief cannot atone for her blinkered ambitions for her son. Don’t miss the rare opportunity to see Shakespeare’s King John, in this magnificent, “deliciously contemporary” production.Tom McCamus plays the title role; Graham Abbey, Seana McKenna and Patricia Collins lead the supporting cast.

Summer Stock Streaming Festival Mint Theater “The Fatal Weakness” written in 1946 by George Kelly: Society woman Ollie Espenshade, after 28 years of marriage is still an incurable romantic (her fatal weakness). Perhaps discovering that her husband is a lying cheat will cure her?

“The New Morality” written in 1911 by Harold Chapin who died at age 29 in World War I: A comedy set aboard a houseboat on a fashionable reach of the Thames in 1911, in which brazen Betty Jones restores dignity to her household and harmony to her marriage.

“Women Without Men,” written in 1938 by Hazel Ellis: An all-female cast tells this humor-laced tale set in the teacher’s lounge of a private girls boarding school in Ireland in the 1930’s, where young new teacher Jean Wade, popular with her students but at odds with her quarrelsome colleagues, is accused of sabotaging her main antagonist.

Who’s Your Baghdaddy, or How I Started The Iraq War Performed and streamed live every night from a house in Sydney, Australia. Inspired by a true story, Who’s Your Baghdaddy, or How I Started the Iraq War is a satirical musical comedy. Presented as a support group for people who started the Iraq War this dark, boisterous and irreverent story follows a handful of mid-level spies whose vanity and office politics contributed to the worst intelligence blunder in modern history.

Enjoy full-scale musical theatre live from the comfort of your own home!

No need to select a date for this event – just scroll down and select a ticket. You will have until 12th July to watch the performance one time per ticket. Tickets start at $22

Tartuffe, starring Raúl Esparza and Samira Wiley. Molière in the Park presents a free live stream of two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Richard Wilbur’s translation of Molière’s Tartuffe. The cast includes four-time Tony nominee Raúl Esparza (Company, Seared), Emmy winner Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale, Orange Is the New Black), Kaliswa Brewster (Billions), Naomi Lorrain (Orange Is the New Black), Jared McNeill (Battlefield), Jennifer Mudge (The Irishman), Rosemary Prinz (Tribute), and Carter Redwood (When January Feels Like Summer). Extended until July 12th.

Molière in the Park Founding Artistic Director Lucie Tiberghien helms the reading. Reservations are required.

1pm: The Broadway Q&A Series: Denis Jones: Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn, Tootsie, and more, including directing a regional staging of Chicago.

2pm: English National Ballet: Cinderella Choreography Christopher Wheeldon. Alina Cojocaru as Cinderella, Isaac Hernández is the Prince and Jeffrey Ciro his friend and valet; also featuring Tamara Rojo, Katja Khaniukova and Emma Hawes.

3pm: The Show Must Go Online: Henry IV, Part 2 Rob Myles directs Jack Baldwin (Duke of Suffolk), Lynsey Beauchamp (Duke of Gloucester), Will Block (King Henry VI), Alix Dunmore (Earl of Warwick), David Ellis (Cardinal Beauford), Lynn Favin (Queen Margaret), Seeta Indrani (Duchess Eleanor of Gloucester), Christopher Marino (Earl of Salisbury), Lachlan McCall (Duke of Buckingham), Wendy Morgan (Richard Plantagenet), Ahd Tamimi (Duke of Somerset), and Doireann May White (Jack Cade). The ensemble consists of Candice Handy, Sulin Hasso, Robert Lightfoot, Benjamin McFadden, Patrick McHugh, Ally Poole, and Lesley Wilcox, with Louise Amos and John Defilippo as Swings.

3pm: TentTalks: The River & Art in the Hudson Valley “Mahicantuck, The River that Flows Both Ways.” highlights the fact that the Hudson River is more than a river, it is a tidal estuary, an arm of the sea where the salty seawater meets fresh water running off the land. The river is the defining natural feature of our region, and has long been a powerful inspiration to the people who live here.

Join HVSF’s Sean McNall for a talk with Hadrien Coumans, The Lenape Center, and Paul Gallay, Riverkeeper, on their organizations’ passion for the river and how artists have drawn creative and spiritual inspiration from this geological phenomenon.

3pm: LAO at Home: Learn at Home (Grown-Up Edition) Bass-baritone (and self-described opera obsessive) Nicholas Brownlee hosts Il TRIVIAtore, a lively quiz game for opera fans of all stripes, from eager newcomers to seasoned aficionados.

3pm: Linda Lavin with Billy Stritch Billy Stritch, at Lavin’s piano.

Linda Lavin

3pm: The Early Night Show with Joshua Turchin is available across all social media platforms with full videos on YouTube, Facebook Watch and www.theearlynightshow.com released every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 3pm EST.

4pm: Lincoln Center at Home – Concerts For Kids

4pm: Why We Do It: Nat Wolff The New Group Founding Artistic Director Scott Elliott for a conversation about theatre and performance.

4pm–9:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Drew Wutke (@DrewWutke) and Kenney Green (@KenneyGreenMusic).

5pm: Watch Me Work: Suzan Lori Parks this is a performance piece, a meditation on the artistic process, and an actual work session, featuring Suzan-Lori Parks working on her newest writing project. RSVP

5pm: A Taste Of York! Virtual Happy Hour event with director Bill Castellino (Desperate Measures, Cagney), patron and hostess extraordinaire Jacqueline Parker, York’s Marketing Director Ryan Klink,and a very special guest as they prepare and share their recipes for a delectable starter, dinner entree, dessert, and perhaps even a cocktail. Hosted by The York’s own Jim Morgan.

5pm: Metropolitan Opera: Roméo et Juliette Gounod’s Roméo et Juliette, conducted by Gianandrea Noseda conducts this 2013 performance, which was directed by Bartlett Sher and stars Vittorio Grigolo and Diana Damrau in the title roles.

7pm: Babbling By The Brook Paper Mill Playhouse’s Mark S. Hoebee’s conversations with a star-studded roster of performers, writers, directors, and more theatrical denizens.

7pm: New York Theatre Barn to Live Stream Excerpts From New Musicals Francois and the Rebels and American Morning. The company will be giving 50% of its donations each week to a different charity that supports black lives and civil rights.

Francois and the Rebels has a book, music, and lyrics by Jaime Cepero, featuring live performances performed remotely by L Morgan Lee (A Strange Loop) and Alex Lugo (Rent). The musical is a punk rock telling of the 1791 Haitian Revolution. With a pulsing punk rock score, and a story pulled from historic events full of love, loss, and deception, Francois and the Rebels tells an important and often forgotten black history through the lens of an immersive high energy rock and roll experience.

American Morning is written and composed by Timothy Huang. The presentation features live performances performed remotely by Cathy Ang (KPOP), Marc delaCruz (Hamilton), and Raymond J. Lee (Soft Power)

Inspired by an article from the 2009 New York Times, American Morning tells the story of two immigrant cab drivers who share opposite shifts off the same medallion. The two men’s fates become intertwined as forced competition drives a wedge between them that culminates in a single desperate act that leaves one dead and the other brutalized.

7:30pm: Mozart’s Così fan tutte The last of Mozart’s legendary collaborations with librettist Lorenzo Da Ponte, this exuberant comedy of manners and morals tracks an ill-conceived bet about women’s fidelity and the darkly hilarious fall-out it produces. The master composer lines his score with one sublime musical number after another, and ultimately manages to communicate universal truths about both women and men, and the nature of attraction and love, even as the laughs keep coming.

7:30pm: The Line Jessica Blank and Erik Jensen will debut their newest work, The Line, via a world-premiere live stream this summer. A documentary work based on the first-person accounts of New York City’s first responders during the COVID-19 pandemic, the play will be presented by The Public Theater (where Blank and Jensen’s other docu-drama Coal Countrywas in the midst of its run when the coronavirus outbreak occurred).

The Line will be live streamed for free, feauring a company made up of Santino Fontana, Arjun Gupta, John Ortiz, Alison Pill, Nicholas Pinnock, Jamey Sheridan, and Lorraine Toussaint.

8pm: Stars in the House TBA