What To Watch July 9th To Take Away The Blues

King John (Stratford Festival) through July 9 When the rule of a hedonistic king is questioned, rebellion ensues, culminating in the chilling attempt to commit an atrocity against a child, whose mother’s anguished grief cannot atone for her blinkered ambitions for her son. Don’t miss the rare opportunity to see Shakespeare’s King John, in this magnificent, “deliciously contemporary” production.Tom McCamus plays the title role; Graham Abbey, Seana McKenna and Patricia Collins lead the supporting cast.

Summer Stock Streaming Festival Mint Theater “The Fatal Weakness” written in 1946 by George Kelly: Society woman Ollie Espenshade, after 28 years of marriage is still an incurable romantic (her fatal weakness). Perhaps discovering that her husband is a lying cheat will cure her?

“The New Morality” written in 1911 by Harold Chapin who died at age 29 in World War I: A comedy set aboard a houseboat on a fashionable reach of the Thames in 1911, in which brazen Betty Jones restores dignity to her household and harmony to her marriage.

“Women Without Men,” written in 1938 by Hazel Ellis: An all-female cast tells this humor-laced tale set in the teacher’s lounge of a private girls boarding school in Ireland in the 1930’s, where young new teacher Jean Wade, popular with her students but at odds with her quarrelsome colleagues, is accused of sabotaging her main antagonist.

Who’s Your Baghdaddy, or How I Started The Iraq War Performed and streamed live every night from a house in Sydney, Australia. Inspired by a true story, Who’s Your Baghdaddy, or How I Started the Iraq War is a satirical musical comedy. Presented as a support group for people who started the Iraq War this dark, boisterous and irreverent story follows a handful of mid-level spies whose vanity and office politics contributed to the worst intelligence blunder in modern history.

No need to select a date for this event – just scroll down and select a ticket. You will have until 12th July to watch the performance one time per ticket. Tickets start at $22

Tartuffe, starring Raúl Esparza and Samira Wiley. Molière in the Park presents a free live stream of two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Richard Wilbur’s translation of Molière’s Tartuffe. The cast includes four-time Tony nominee Raúl Esparza (Company, Seared), Emmy winner Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale, Orange Is the New Black), Kaliswa Brewster (Billions), Naomi Lorrain (Orange Is the New Black), Jared McNeill (Battlefield), Jennifer Mudge (The Irishman), Rosemary Prinz (Tribute), and Carter Redwood (When January Feels Like Summer). Extended until July 12th.

Molière in the Park Founding Artistic Director Lucie Tiberghien helms the reading. Reservations are required.

Steppin Forward Virtually to Celebrate the Music of the Legendary Neil Sedaka” Due to popular demand this concert will stream all through July. Krystin Goodwin, TV/Film actress and Fox reporter serves as host. The concert features 17 artists, in 15 performances written by Neil Sedaka with either Howard Greenfield or Phil Cody. Neil Sedaka will lead off the concert with a special, introductory message from home. Look for Renn Woods (You Mean Everything To Me), Justin Senense (I Go Ape), Paola Morales (The Immigrant), Denise Kara (Calendar Girl), Soara-Joye Ross (The Hungry Years), Xiaoqing (Mao) Zhang (Stupid Cupid), Emma Campbell (My Friend), Nina Martinez (Happy Birthday Sweet Sixteen), Kea Chan (Where The Boys Are), Kayla Merrow (The Diary), Mitch Week (Rosemary Blue), Pat Labez (Run Samson Run), Anthony Salvador Lewis (Breaking Up Is Hard To Do), Gloria Papin (Solitaire), Marissa Mulder and Jon Weber (Love Will Keep Us Together).

2pm: The Deep Blue Sea Helen McCrory stars as Hester in this 2016 National Theatre production of Terence Rattigan’s play, directed by Carrie Cracknell. Tom Burke is Freddie Page. A flat in Ladbroke Grove, West London. 1952. When Hester Collyer is found by her neighbours in the aftermath of a failed suicide attempt, the story of her tempestuous affair with a former RAF pilot and the breakdown of her marriage to a High Court judge begins to emerge. With it comes a portrait of need, loneliness and long-repressed passion.

4pm–9:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Alex Barylski (@Alexander-Barylski) and Adam Michael Tilford (@Adam-Tilford-1).

5pm: Watch Me Work: Suzan Lori Parks this performance piece, is a meditation on the artistic process, and an actual work session, featuring Suzan-Lori Parks working on her newest writing project. Traditionally hosted on the mezzanine of The Public Theater Lobby, this new version will bring the program to your home via Zoom sessions and HowlRound livestreams.

6pm: The Living Room Plays Workshop By The Old Globe tune in to learn how to write, develop, design, direct, and present your own “living room”–inspired short plays in a final live-streamed, site-specific presentation.

6:30pm: Activating Black Artists and Allies for Racial Justice Six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald will sit down (virtually) with President of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund Sherrilyn Ifill in Black Theatre United’s inaugural event “Activating Black Artists and Allies for Racial Justice.”

McDonald is one of BTU’s founding members, along with Brian Stokes Mitchell, Billy Porter, Vanessa Williams, Brandon Victor Dixon, and more. The organization formed in June to inspire industry-wide reform and to combat industry-wide systemic racism.

7pm: We’re Still Here: A Virtual Cabaret Atlanta’s Alliance Theatre is pleased to announce a free variety show featuring Broadway stars Terry Burrell (Ethel) and Courtenay Collins (The Prom).

7pm: LAO at Home: Living Room Recital One of the world’s foremost tenors, Lawrence Brownlee, made his company debut as Tamino in The Magic Flute in 2013. He partners with pianist Myra Huang for a special online recital featuring bel canto arias and songs from Schubert to the present day, including one written for him: Tyshawn Sorey’s “Inhale, Exhale.”

7pm: Little Voice: Sara Bareilles, Jessie Nelson, and Brittany O’Grady Join co-creator and executive producer Sara Bareilles along with fellow co-creator & executive producer Jessie Nelson, and star Brittany O’Grady discussing their inspiring new Apple TV+ series Little Voice—the story of a uniquely talented performer struggling fulfill her dreams in NYC while navigating rejection, love and complicated family issues. Moderated by Entertainment Weekly’s Maureen Lenker, Bareilles, Nelson, and O’Grady discuss the making of the series and the original songs the Grammy-winning and Tony-nominated Bareilles wrote for it—along with the eclectic musicality of the city that inspired it, stories from behind the scenes, and much more.

7pm: BPN Town Hall: My Broadway Memory with guests Max Crumm & Allie Trimm My Broadway Memory, a new live, visual podcast — a celebration of memorable experiences at the theatre with Broadway’s biggest names.

7pm: Ailey All Access: Juba Artistic Director Robert Battle’s first work for the Company, Juba. The ballet explores where ritual and folk traditions exist in today’s society, as five dancers engage in a modern day “Rite of Spring” with an abstract twist. An original score by John Mackey for string quartet and percussion drives the mood of this edgy, ritualistic work.

7:30pm: Zandonai’s Francesca da Rimini The music of early–20th-century Italian composer Francesco Zandonai has largely been forgotten—with the exception of this expansive 1914 opera based on an episode from Dante’s Inferno. The melodramatic plot concerns an affair between the title character and the handsome brother of a cruel and disfigured warlord, to whom she is betrothed. Their dalliance leads to the predictable violent and tragic end, but not before Zandonai makes his case for increased recognition with a surfeit of sumptuous, luxuriously orchestrated music.

7:30pm: (Re)Live Arts Streaming Bill T. Jones’s dance and performance complex, New York Live Arts, releases two works by Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company.

8pm: Stars in the House with Seth Rudetsky. TBA

8pm: Rule of 7×7: July Edition an ongoing series that premieres 7 brand-new 10 minute plays by 7 different writers. For each show, every playwright comes up with one rule, then the 7 playwrights create new plays using all 7 rules.

8pm: The Producer’s Perspective LIVE! Episode 62: ALTAR BOYZ REUNION A special reunion with the cast and creatives of ALTAR BOYZ.