What To Watch June 10th To Take Away The Blues

Zach Theatre: Notes from the Field through June 14th Anna Deavere Smith 2016 piece deals with poverty, police brutality, mass incarceration and educational failure. Drawn from more than 250 interviews. The playwright originally performed the piece solo. This is Austin’s Zach Theatre 2019 production, directed by Dave Steakley. Michelle Alexander, Zell Miller III, Carla Nickerson and Kriston Woodreaux have divided the roles.

Wilma Theater: Kill Move Paradise through June 21st. Three African-American men and one younger boy, untimely ripped from their earthly lives by violence, find out what purgatory has in store for them in James Ijames’s expressionistic drama. Inspired by the deaths of Tamir Rice and others. Blanka Zizka directs this 2018 production for Philadelphia’s Wilma Theater; the cast of four, include:Avery Hannon, Anthony Martinez-Briggs, Brandon J. Pierce, and Lindsay Smiling. A donation of any size will get you a ticket, and all proceeds benefit Black Lives Matter Philly.

Denise Yolén, Ahkei Togun iPhoto: I.C. Rapoport

Matrix Theatre Company: Scraps a small LA theater engages with questions of race. Streaming the 2019 West Coast premiere production of Geraldine Inoa’s Scraps. The first hour looks at four young adults in Bed-Stuy, a few months after an unarmed friend was killed by the police; the last third takes a sharp tonal swerve into the surreal, superheated nightmare of an eight-year-old boy battered by pain about the future that awaits him. Stevie Walker-Webb directs a cast that includes Stan Mayer, Tyrin Niles, Ashlee Olivia, Damon Rutledge, Ahkei Togun and Denise Yolén. This show was done in 2018 at The Flea Theatre.

Stars in the House with Seth Rudetsky 2pm: Plays in the House: Free Speech: Performing Artists and the Power of the Spoken Word with James Alexander, Masi Asare, Valerie David, Jennifer Nelson, Awa Sal Secka, Nandita Shenoy, Riki Stevens, Janelle Stewart and Bil Wright. Hosted by Devanand Janki. At 8pm: Betty Buckley.

3pm: Linda Lavin with Billy Stritch Billy Stritch, at Lavin’s piano.

Linda Lavin

3pm: The Early Night Show with Joshua Turchin is available across all social media platforms with full videos on YouTube, Facebook Watch and www.theearlynightshow.com released every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 3pm EST.

4pm: Lincoln Center at Home – Concerts For Kids

4pm–9:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Drew Wutke (@DrewWutke) and Kenney Green (@KenneyGreenMusic).

Myths and Infrastructure

4:30 – 11pm: Festival of Live Digital Art (FOLDA) Canada’s annual Festival of Live Digital Art comeback for the 3rd year. The four-day fest includes workshops as well as live-streamed shows. (Some events require registration.) Click above to see a full calendar. Today’s lineup includes Cellar Door Project’s radio play Talk to Me (9pm) and Miwa Matreyek’s imaginative multimedia piece Myths and Infrastructure(10:30pm) as well a virtual picnic and an opening-night mixer.

Kevin Short, Diana Damrau, Quinn Kelsey, and Juan Diego Flórez Photo Marty Sohl/Met Opera

5pm: Metropolitan Opera: La Fanciulla del West Puccini’s La Fanciulla del West, had its world premiere at the Met in 1910. Nicola Luisotti conducts this 2011 performance, which stars Deborah Voigt as Wild West bar owner and Marcello Giordani and Lucio Gallo as the outlaw and lawman who pursue her.

6:30pm: HERE: Disposable Men In James Scruggs 2005 multimedia work the depiction of black men in American film and culture is explored. A live conversation between Scruggs and director Kristin Marting follows the premiere.

7pm: HERE: Send for the Million Men This 2014 piece, by Joseph Silovsky revisits the nation-dividing Sacco and Vanzetti murder trial of the 1920s in a machine-theater production that employs animatronics, robotics, puppetry and projections.

7pm: New Works Series: Teeth and Māyā New York Theatre Barn’s development series Zooms in on musicals-in-progress. Teeth, by Anna K. Jacobs and 2020 Pulitzer Prize winner Michael R. Jackson (A Strange Loop), is adapted from Mitchell Lichtenstein’s cult 2007 comedy-horror film about vagina dentata; performing the songs are Alyse Alan Louis (Soft Power) and Eric William Morris (King Kong). Selections from Cheeyang Ng and Eric Sorrels’s Māyā, whose score draws from both Western pop and classical Indian music, are sung by Kuhoo Verma (Octet) and Kimberly Chatterjee.

7:15pm: Streaming: Marymount Manhattan College’s Oh What A Lovely War. The York teams up with its longtime educational partner to stream their 2019 production of Joan Littlewood’s fiercely funny, heartbreaking and cynical take on World War I. Join director Hans Friedrichs, choreographer Rommy Sandhu, James Morgan, and others for a special pre-show chat, followed by the full production presented at The York last spring. Tune in on The York’s Facebook page live HERE, or watch on YouTube beginning at 7:10 PM. A link will be sent out on the morning of 6/10.

7:30pm: Humperdinck’s Hansel and Gretel Richard Jones’s deliciously deranged production embraces the macabre sensibility of the original Brothers Grimm story, filling the stage with comically enlarged chefs, a fish-headed table waiter, and the most epic food fight the Met stage has ever seen. This performance presents the company’s popular family-friendly version of the staging, which is abridged and sung in English but still serves up course after course of Humperdinck’s luscious music, combining lyrical, folk-inspired melody and rousing orchestral grandeur.

8pm: Cymbeline Online Shakespeare Reading with the Englewood Library to read Shakespeare’s greatest works over Zoom!We have read through ten of Shakespeare’s famous plays. This week is our grand finale, Cymbeline, featuring a large cast of those who have participated in the readings these past few months!(Scroll down to read more about our plans for Shakespeare this summer!)To register, please e-mail Library Director John Arthur at arthur@englewood.bccls.org