What To Watch June 11th To Take Away The Blues

1:30-2:30 pm: ShowStoppers® invites you to the next episode of ShowStoppers® TV, “Dads & Grads,” Ditch the tie. Trash the gift card. Discover tech tools to celebrate Dads & Grads. Meet tech companies with gear for amazing fathers and awesome grads — including Matterport, Omron and Shure. The companies will share product and industry information, announcements and demos — 10 minutes each, in a conference moderated by a guest host. An interactive Q&A will follow the presentations, and break-out rooms will open afterward to continue the conversation online. Must RSVP.

The guest moderator will be Rob Pegoraro, a freelance journalist who writes about interesting problems and possibilities in consumer technology. Rob tries to make sense of computers, consumer electronics, telecom services, the Internet, software and other things that beep or blink for a variety of online and print outlets. And … he’s a dad.

2pm: National Theatre at Home: The Madness of George III From Nottingham Playhouse’s 2018 revival of Alan Bennett’s historical drama The Madness of George III, which examines the harrowing mental illness that descending upon the King of England in 1788, several years after his forces lost a chunk of the empire in the American Revolution. Adam Penford directs a cast led by Mark Gatiss as the unruly ruler, Debra Gillett as his queen and Adrian Scarborough as his primary physician.

Mark Gatiss, centre, with Adrian Scarborough, David Hounslow, Andrew Joshi and Harry Kershaw in The Madness of George III. Photo by Manuel Harlan

2pm: Regional Theatre Spotlight On: Change The Perception with Denise Lee, Thomas Collier, Devon Miller, W. Jerome Stevenson, David Stewart and Brandon White. At 8pm: Genies In A Bottle with Juwan Crawley, James Monroe Iglehart, Michael James Leslie and Trevor Dion Nicholas

James Monroe Iglehart

3pm–11:30pm: Festival of Live Digital Art (FOLDA) Today’s lineup includes Alanna Mitchell’s climate-conscious Field Notes from the Future (7:30pm) and a six-city dance party with DJSyrus Marcus Ware (10pm).

4pm–9:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Alex Barylski (@Alexander-Barylski) and Adam Michael Tilford (@Adam-Tilford-1).

7pm: Offstage: Opening Night The New York Times presents the first edition of its new digital series, which offers performances and discussions about how the theater world is adjusting to the great pause. Cast members from Broadway’s Company, including Katrina Lenk and Patti LuPone, sing the show’s opening number; Elizabeth Stanley (Jagged Little Pill) and Mare Winningham (Girl from the North Country) perform songs from their suspended shows, and Mary-Louise Parker shares a monologue from The Sound Inside. Times writers set up the prerecorded segments and talk with with subjects including Slave Play author Jeremy O. Harris, Moulin Rouge! choreographer Sonya Tayeh and Sixcreators Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss. Newly added to the program is an introductory panel discussion with Adrienne Warren, Daniel J. Watts, Celia Rose Gooding and director Kenny Leon about the impact of the global protest movement. Advance reservations are required to watch.

7pm: Theater of War: The King Lear Project director Bryan Doerries uses selected scenes from Shakespeare’s King Lear as an entry point for a conversation about aging, dementia, elder care and family dynamics. The cast includes Frankie Faison, Amy Ryan, Kathryn Erbe, Marjolaine Goldsmith, David Zayas and NYC Public Advocate Jumaane Williams. Reservations are required to Zoom in.

Jonathan Goad photo Don Dixon / Stratford Festival

7pm: Stratford Festival: Hamlet Antoni Cimolino directs a 2015 production of Shakespeare’s talky tragedy, where a ghost and a prince meet and everyone ends in mincemeat. Jonathan Goad stars as the indecisive Dane.

7pm: Irondale Ensemble: The 1599 Project: Julius Caesar derived from its 2016 marathon, The 1599 Project, which combined four plays that Shakespeare wrote at the end of the 16th century into a single four-hour show directed by Jim Niesen. For this incarnation, the company has revised the text and divided it into four sections, each followed by a discussion with the artists. Tonight’s second episode is devoted to Julius Caesar.

7:30pm: John Corigliano’s The Ghosts of Versailles Commissioned by the Met in 1980 to be a centerpiece of its 100th-anniversary celebration in 1983, John Corigliano’s The Ghosts of Versailles unfortunately took more than a decade to complete, finally receiving its belated world premiere in 1991. Both comic and grand, the opera takes as its jumping-off point Beaumarchais’s La Mère Coupable (The Guilty Mother), the final entry in the trilogy of plays that began with The Barber of Seville and The Marriage of Figaro. But in a triumph of imagination, Corigliano and librettist William M. Hoffmann set their scene in an otherworldly version of Louis XVI’s court, populated by the ghosts of familiar figures such as Marie Antoinette, Count Almaviva, Figaro and Susanna, and Beaumarchais himself. Despite the modern twist, however, the opera revels in the same intrigues and hijinks that turn the gears of Mozart’s and Rossini’s earlier Beaumarchais adaptations.

7:30:The Ailey Spirit Gala founded in 1958 to expand opportunities for African-American performers. This virtual gala that includes performances by Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater and its junior wing, Ailey II, as well as students from the Ailey School and AileyCamp. The entertainment includes Eternity, which has been created for this event by Ailey II Artistic Director Troy Powell. A dance party follows the main presentation, with music by DJ D-Nice and Ms. Nix.

7:30pm: (Re)Live Arts Streaming Bill T. Jones’s dance and performance complex, New York Live Arts, releases two works by Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company: Story/Time (2012), a collage of 90 one-minute stories inspired by John Cage’s Indeterminacy (and Merce Cunningham’s use of chance procedures), set to a score by Ted Coffey; and Fondly Do We Hope/Fervently Do We Hope (2009), which commemorates Abraham Lincoln. Kota Yamazaki and Mina Nishimura in Darkness Odyssey Part 3—Non-Opera, Becoming (2019) is the third and final installment of a piece that draws on Tatsumi Hijikata’s butoh “dance of darkness” and the mind-bending poststructuralist philosophy of Gilles Deleuze and Félix Guattari. Cynthia Oliver’s BOOM! and Soulyemane Badolo’s Barack (2013) are also on the list, as are two conversations: one between Jones and Jedediah Wheeler, the artistic director of Montclair State University’s excellent Peak Performances program (where Story/Time premiered), and another between Moisés Kaufman and Mary Marshall Clark

7:30pm Folksbiene Live: Zalmen Mlotek Today’s edition features songs of love.

8pm Josh Groban: Josh Groban in Concert In this 2002 performance his Italian repertoire as well as Don McLean’s “Vincent (Starry, Starry Night)” and the Christmas favorite “O Holy Night.” The videos stay viewable for several hours so they can be seen by his considerable contingent of international admirers.