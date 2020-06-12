What To Watch June 12th To Take Away The Blues

Ilene Kristen, starred as Patty Simcox in the original Broadway cast of Grease, and daytime television legend as the devious Delia on “Ryan’s Hope” and the feisty Roxanne “Foxy Roxy” Balsom on “One Life to Live,” where she garnered two Daytime Emmy nominations, is this week’s special guest on New York City-based actor and cabaret performer Stephen S. Miller’s “The Mama Rose Show.” Kristen reveals the many monumental moments of her career with Mama Rose from her work in Grease as well as playing the character of Leona Helmsley in the Broadway musical Mayor with Nancy Giles (“CBS Sunday Morning” contributor), to her work in films including “Why Would I Lie?” with Treat Williams, as well as her love of music performing throughout New York City and recording her album “I’m Not Done With U Yet” (available on Amazon and Apple Music). Kristen also dishes with Mama Rose about her role as Dolly Faye in the new LogoTV pilot “Mélange” created and written by Tom D’Angora, starring Morgan Fairchild and directed by Gary Donatelli, who makes a cameo at the end of this week’s new episode of “The Mama Rose Show,” which can be watched here.

2pm: The Shows Must Go On!: The Wiz Live! directed by Kenny Leon and Matthew Diamond, the 2015 telecast of The Wiz. 18-year-old Shanice Williams as Dorothy, Elijah Kelley as the Scarecrow, Ne-Yo as Tin-Man, David Alan Grier as the Cowardly Lion, Queen Latifah as the Wiz, Mary J. Blige as the wicked Evilene, Uzo Aduba as Glinda and Stephanie Mills as Auntie Em. Harvey Fierstein did the rewrite.

On Seth Rudetsky fabulous series Stars in the House the show that has two performances everyday. At 2pm: University of Michigan Young Alumni. At 8pm: Cats Original Broadway Cast reunion with Betty Buckley and Ken Page

3pm: Sheen Center: Poetry In America—Live: “Finishing The Hat” a special edition of the PBS series Poetry in America that examines the newly nonagenarian Stephen Sondheim’s lyric for the Sunday in the Park with George song “Finishing the Hat.” Broadway leading lady Melissa Errico performs the song, along with two others from the show, accompanied by Tedd Firth; The New Yorker’s Adam Gopnik joins Poetry in America host and Harvard lit professor Elisa New to analyze Sondheim’s words.

3pm: Cirque du Soleil: Classics Special a new special that features acts from three of its earliest shows: Cirque Réinventé (1987), Nouvelle Expérience (1990) and Saltimbanco (1992).

3pm: The Early Night Show with Joshua Turchin

4pm–9:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Kenney Green (@KenneyGreenMusic) and Adam Michael Tilford (@Adam-Tilford-1).

5pm: Julie Halston: Virtual Halston weekly half-hour talk show, and why not? She’s one of the city’s most amusing talkers. Her guest on this episode is the 82-year-old stage actor extraordinaire Linda Lavin, who has starred with distinction in multiple Broadway shows (including Broadway Bound and The Tale of the Allergist’s Wife) but is perhaps still best known to general audiences as the title character of the 1970s sitcom Alice.

5pm: Broadway for Black Lives Matter: A Day of Accountability

Britton Smith and the Broadway Advocacy Coalition. Today’s edition is meant to be experienced in tandem with yesterday’s A Day of Listening, in which black artists shared their experience and challenged nonblack allies to hear and reflect on their stories, so if you missed that one, watch it here first. Attendance is free but registration is required.

5:30pm: San Francisco Ballet: Bjork Ballet Arthur Pita’s Björk Ballet, set to music that spans the Icelandic singer’s output from 1993 through 2017. Marco Morante does the costumes.

7pm: Pride Plays: one in two Playbill’s Pride Plays series starts up. First up Donja R. Love’s Sugar in Our Wounds. The play premiere at the New Group in 2019 with Jamyl Dobson, Leland Fowler and Edward Mawere who return only this time directed by Malika Oyetimein. This play addresses queer, black, HIV-positive identity. Love wrote the play as he approached the 10th anniversary of his diagnosis, and titled it after a CDC study that predicted that half of gay black men may end up positive. Proceeds benefit the ongoing work of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

7pm: Actors Theatre of Louisville: Fix it, Black Girl Louisville-based poet, author and activist Hannah L. Drake curates this free night of spoken word poetry, essays and songs that celebrate resistance and resilience. The cast includes Drake as well as local artists Erica Denise, Janelle Renee Dunn, Robin G, Sujotta Pace and Kala Ross.

7:30pm: At-Home Gala On April 25, the Met arranged an unprecedented live virtual gala, with more than 40 opera stars, as well as members of the company’s brilliant orchestra and chorus, performing from their respective homes all around the world. Hosted by Peter Gelb and Yannick Nézet-Séguin, the uplifting event demonstrated the power of opera to connect and bring light into people’s lives even when our theater is dark, and was viewed by more than 750,000 global audience members. If you missed it, or want to re-live the momentous musical moment, this two-day encore screening period is what you’ve been waiting for.

7:30pm–11:30pm: Festival of Live Digital Art (FOLDA) Today’s lineup includes: May I Take Your Arm? (7:30pm), about writer-performer Alex Bulmer’s experience in moving back to Toronto as a blind person; the first part of Murdoch Schon and Angelica Schwartz’s Haven, in which two strangers share a virtual interaction that will be turned into a theater piece tomorrow; and Miwa Matreyek’s imaginative multimedia piece This World Made Itself (10:30pm) which journeys through the history of the planet we chaotically inhabit.

8pm: Classical Theatre of Harlem: The Bacchae this 2019 production at Marcus Garvey Park. Carl Cofield directs a cast led by Jason C. Brown and R.J. Foster; the choreography is by Elisa Monte Dance’s Tiffany Rea-Fisher. Tickets cost $10, and you get 24 hours to watch the video once you have rented it.

9pm: From Here Equality Florida marks the fourth anniversary of the Pulse Nightclub tragedy, in which a gunman murdered 49 people at a gay club in Orlando, with a full-length video stream of writer-director Donald Rupe’s musical From Here. The show, whose premiere run at Central Florida Community Arts was shortened by the pandemic crisis, does not depict the massacre itself, but portrays its effect on a young gay man and his circle of friends.