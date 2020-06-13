What To Watch June 13th To Take Away The Blues

The L.A. Theatre Works audio theater recording of John Ball’s In the Heat of the Night, adapted for the stage by Matt Pelfrey, will air on radio stations across the country and be available to stream free on the L.A. Theatre Works website at latw.org/broadcasts.

12pm–midnight: DanceToTheMusic Debbie Allen and JaQuel Knight are stepping up for the dance community with the help of The Annenberg Foundation, Dance Media, Aids Healthcare Foundation and their fabulous friends to keep the dance community alive amidst this crisis with #DanceToTheMusic for 12 hours of great dancing, testimonials, music, and fun. The #DanceToTheMusic livestream will raise money to keep dance teachers, dancers, and choreographers supported during COVID-19. Viewers will be able to stream #DanceToTheMusic on Saturday, June 13th from 12pm – 12am (midnight PST) on Debbie Allen’s Instagram. Debbie, JaQuel, Ellen Pompeo, Misty Copeland, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Billy Porter, Chita Rivera, Shonda Rhimes, Sergio Trujillo, Jesse Williams, Dolly Parton, D-Nice, Savion Glover, Jason Samuels Smith, Tiler Peck, Ms. Pat, Tommy Davidson, Jenifer Lewis, Twitch, Syncopated Ladies, Jean-Victor, Shiamak Davar, Dance Theater of Harlem, Phylicia Rashad, Condola Rashad, Marguerite Derricks, Bebe Neuwirth, Nigel Lythgoe, Loretta Divine, Marty Kudelka, and Mandy Moore are just some of the featured guests. Performances and dance classes from the top choreographers will also take place https://www.facebook.com/mddanceed/posts/2628851667373159.

The goal of this live stream event is to uplift humanity, motivate unity beyond the battle against COVID-19, raise awareness of the many virtual dance and movement programs available online, and raise funds to bring relief to dancers, choreographers, dance instructors and their counterparts who have been affected by the pandemic.

Funds raised through #DanceToTheMusic will be donated to several organizations that support dancers and dance teachers, including NDEO!

You can learn more at https://bit.ly/DTTM2020

On Seth Rudetsky fabulous series Stars in the House the show that has two performances everyday. At 2pm: Plays In The House: Macbeth: By William Shakespeare. Starring Donna Bullock, Rachel Crowl, Sherman Howard, Maurice Jones, Ty Jones, Linda Kenyon, Patrick Page, Gary Sloan, Owen Sloan, David Yelland and Hannah Yelland with host Andre De Shields. Directed by Gary Sloan. Sound Designer is Ryan Rumery. At 8pm: No show tonight. Please join us in watching the 65th Annual Drama Desk Awards. Program starts at 7:30pm ET. Go to www.dramadeskawards.com.

4pm–11:30pm: Festival of Live Digital Art (FOLDA) Today’s lineup include: PODPLAYS 2020: Theatre to the Power of One. How will our experiences of these stories through familiar urban spaces be transformed yet again by time, memory and this unprecedented historical event we are living through?; HAVEN by Murdoch Schon and Angelica Schwartz; Two strangers, one shared meal and 6 unanswered questions waiting in sealed envelopes: HAVEN is a two-part theatrical experiment exploring how kindness and ritual can come together online. iskwē | ᐃᐢᑫᐧᐤ is, among many other things, an artist – a creator and communicator of music and of movement, of pictures, poetry and prose. And through it all, she’s a teller of stories that have impacted our past and will inform our future. acākosīk | ᐊᒐᑯᓯᐠ is the culmination of her creation and collaboration to this point. It’s a collection of seven sonic explorations that not only blur lines between sources and styles, but also between the actual and the ideal, the real and imagined; Infinitely Yours by Miwa Matreyek and CdnStudio Wrap Up Day 4.

Infinitely Yours Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

5pm–10:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Franca Vercelloni (@Franca-Vercelloni) and Michael James Roy (@MichaelJames-Roy).

7pm: Sondheim @ 90 Roundtable,’ created and hosted by Porchlight Music Theatre Artistic Director Michael Weber, gathers talents from Chicago, Broadway and the world of theater to discuss. Each “Sondheim @ 90 Roundtable’ with Michael Weber episode focuses on a specific Sondheim musical with special guests presenting videos of Sondheim inspired performances, providing a lively discussion of that week’s work and sharing their views on Sondheim’s impact on the performing arts.

7:30pm: The Drama Desk Awards the evening will be hosted by Frank DiLella and feature appearances by Tituss Burgess, Drama Desk Award winner James Corden, two-time Drama Desk Award winner Kristin Chenoweth, Drama DeskAward winner Alan Cumming, Beanie Feldstein, two-time Drama Desk Award winner Santino Fontana, Drama Desk Award winner Renée Elise Goldsberry, two-time Drama Desk Award winner Jesse Tyler Ferguson, two-time Drama Desk Award winner Jane Krakowski, three-time Drama DeskAward winner Patti LuPone, five-time Drama Desk Award winner Audra McDonald, Drama Desk Award winner Cynthia Nixon, two-time Drama DeskAward nominee Ashley Park, Drama Desk Award nominee Andrew Rannells, Drama Desk Award winner Ali Stroker, and five-time Drama Desk Award winner Susan Stroman.

The ceremony will also celebrate the life and legacy of American theater producer and director Hal Prince with the Drama Desk Awards’ first-ever lifetime achievement honor. The Harold Prince Award will be bestowed annually for outstanding contributions to theater, and this year will be awarded posthumously to Mr. Prince. Prince passed away on July 31, 2019 at the age of 91.

7:30pm: At-Home Gala On April 25, the Met arranged an unprecedented live virtual gala, with more than 40 opera stars, as well as members of the company’s brilliant orchestra and chorus, performing from their respective homes all around the world. Hosted by Peter Gelb and Yannick Nézet-Séguin, the uplifting event demonstrated the power of opera to connect and bring light into people’s lives even when our theater is dark, and was viewed by more than 750,000 global audience members. If you missed it, or want to re-live the momentous musical moment, this two-day encore screening period is what you’ve been waiting for.

Willis Richardson

8PM: Compromise a 1925 one act by Willis Richardson–first African American playwright to have a drama produced on Broadway–via live stream video, with talkback to follow. The reading will be directed by Timothy Johnson (On Strivers Row). The cast includes Anthony T. Goss, Linda Kuriloff, Al-nisa Petty, Lily Santiago, and George Sheffey.

8pm: The Marvelous Wonderettes: Dream On It’s 1969, and The Marvelous Wonderettes are back at Springfield High (Go Chipmunks!) to throw a retirement party for their favorite homeroom teacher. As the girls sing their way through the greatest girl-group hits of the ’60s and bid Ms. McPherson a fond farewell, one of the Wonderettes reveals she’ll also be saying goodbye to search for success and happiness on her own. Act II finds the girls back together as the class of 1958 celebrates their 20-year reunion. The classic pop and rock hits of the ’70s provide the perfect soundtrack for these old friends to catch up on the places life has led them, all performed with their own marvelous. Written and created by Roger Bean. Presented by special arrangement with Stage Rights (www.stagerights.com)

9pm Serials @ The Flea: Online! The Bats, pits five serial plays against one another; the winning writers return with new installments, while the losers must start from scratch. Tonight digital delivery; a $15 donation is suggested. (Voting stays open until midnight on Tuesday.)

For more go to Adam Feldman and Time Out.