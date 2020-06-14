What To Watch June 14th To Take Away The Blues

12 – 1:30: Puerto Rican Day Parade due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a TV special will air on the New York-based WABC-TV Channel 7. Those taking part include Hamilton and In the Heights Tony winner Lin-Manuel Miranda, his Hamilton castmate and upcoming In the Heights film star Anthony Ramos, Tony nominee and upcoming West Side Story star Ariana DeBose, Oscar nominee Rosie Pérez, Esaí Morales, Gilberto Santa Rosa, La India, Victor Manuelle, Ivonne Coll, Pedro Capó, and Kany García.

The 90-minute special, hosted by WABC-TV anchors Joe Torres and David Novarro along with The View‘s Sunny Hostin, will spotlight the Puerto Rican community’s solidarity with Black people around the world by showcasing the traditional dance of Bomba, an Afro-Puerto Rican tradition that represents resistance, survival, celebration, and healing.

2pm: On Seth Rudetsky fabulous series Stars in the House with Plays In The House Teen Edition: OZ: By Don Zolidis. Starring Julia Cassandra, Brittney Johnson, Alisa Melendez, Sayo Oni, Kevin Wang and JJ Willis. Q&A with the playwright after! Benefitting Drama Club NYC. At 8pm: The Seth Concert Series with Jeremy Jordan.

2:30: Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) 2020 TRU Voices New Plays Reading Series, presented with generous support from The Storyline Project. The series, a benefit for Theater Resources Unlimited to help make up for financial losses due to COVID-19. No Entry by Marc Paykuss, follows Jews who were displaced after being liberated from Nazi camps and placed in interim detention camps. Tickets are being offered for free during this time of crisis, with the hope that those who are able will support TRU with tax deductible donations.

4pm–9:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar scheduled pianists are Adam Michael Tilford (@Adam-Tilford-1) and Dan Daly (@DanDalyMusic).

Brian Stokes Mitchell

6 – 6:30pm: Brian Stokes Mitchell performs a Memorial For Us All concert. In the midst of an unprecedented pandemic, many rituals we hold dear are no longer possible. As we find our footing in this new terrain, faith leaders have enlisted New York City artists and Lincoln Center to offer a weekly Memorial for Us All. Music unlocks thoughts, feelings, and memories that unite and free us. These memorials allow music to begin to heal us all, as it has in so many rituals since the beginning of time.

Marilu Henner

7pm: Bucks County Playhouse, presents its second Virtual Variety Show as a part of their Sunday night at 7 p.m. Playhouse Live! series. “The show must go on”, and that’s what happens with this program of online entertainment every other Sunday. With stars from Broadway and television. This week Marilu Henner reminiscing about her role in “Grease” in Chicago in 1971, one year before it opened on Broadway. Star of TV’s “Taxi” and “Evening Shade”, Henner performed in seven Broadway shows. John Tartaglia, a Tony Award nominee and star of TV’s “Johnny and the Sprites” who grew up in Upper Dublin, PA, shares behind-the-scenes stories about “Avenue Q” with Playhouse Executive Producer Robyn Goodman, who won a Tony for producing “Avenue Q”. Original cast member of Newsies’s Ben Fankhauser will entertain audiences by singing. Watch at: BucksCountyPlayhouse.org; on Facebook @BCPTheater; on YouTube @BCPTheaterinfo.

Renée Fleming

7:30pm: Handel’s Rodelinda With a typically tangled web of plotlines and characteristic combination of gorgeous lyricism and scintillating vocal fireworks, Rodelinda is Handel opera at its finest. In this 2011 Live in HD performance (just seven years after the opera had its long-overdue Met premiere), Renée Fleming brings star power and glamorous voice to the title role of the seventh-century Queen of Lombardy. As Rodelinda, she grieves her husband, who is believed to be dead, and struggles to protect her family while rebuffing the advances of a grasping usurper.

8pm: The Cherry Orchard Festival presents Boston’s Arlekin Players Theatre with State vs. Natasha Banina (www.ArlekinPlayers.com), a newly-conceived live Zoom interactive theater art experiment , directed by Igor Golyak and featuring Arlekin company’s leading actress and 2020 Elliot Norton Award winner (Outstanding Actress) Darya Denisova. Performances will take place on Sunday evenings: June 14, 21, and 28 at 8pm live on Zoom. State vs. Natasha Banina is based on a play by contemporary Russian playwright, Yaroslava Pulinovich’s Natasha’s Dream. For information or to reserve a Zoom spot, visit CherryOrchardFestival.org. Each performance will also offer live post-show discussion.

8 – 10pm: Theatre Raleigh presents The Light in the Piazza Reunion Special, featuring the cast of our 2016 production of The Light in the Piazza. Be transported back to the streets of Florence and Rome with this musical love story with North Carolina connections!This reunion show will feature cast members from The Light in the Piazza reminiscing about the show, their rehearsals, and behind-the-scenes traditions. Featured cast and crew includes director Eric Woodall, Judy McLane, Conor Ryan, Hilary Maiberger, Dan Callaway, Lisette Glodowski, Austenne Grey, Ken Griggs, Maigan Kennedy, Newlin Parker, and Derek Robinson.