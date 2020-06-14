What To Watch June 15th To Take Away The Blues

Broadway women will gather on Instagram to #KeepSharingTheMic. Inspired by the #ShareTheMicNow campaign, Broadway Serves co-founder Dionne Figgins invited a group of extraordinary Black Women of Broadway to take over the Instagram accounts of some of Broadway’s most notable White female stars.

“Black Women have been at the forefront of every civil rights movement in this country, yet too often, our experiences and our work, are erased from that narrative, and drowned out by our White counterparts,” said Figgins. “Now, more than ever, it is essential that Black women, our voices and our stories, be amplified, acknowledged, and respected. Black women’s voices need to be heard, and I hope that this is the first of many opportunities for us to center Black women’s experiences and insights.”

Takeovers subject to change and will include Tanya Birl (On The Town, Cat On A Hot Tin Roof) and Laura Benanti (My Fair Lady, Meteor Shower), Sasha Hutchings (Oklahoma, Hamilton) and Morgan James (Motown, Godspell), and Asmeret Ghebremichael (Dreamgirls, The Book of Mormon) and Sutton Foster (“Younger,” Violet), with more ladies to be announced. Women in the Broadway community are invited to participate by facilitating their own takeovers together and using the hashtags #KeepSharingTheMic and #ShareTheMicNow.

Sierra Boggess Photo by Genevieve Rafter Keddy

2pm: On Seth Rudetsky fabulous series Stars in the House Christine Daaé Day with Sierra Boggess, Rebecca Luker and Gay Willis. ​All proceeds will benefit the the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund. At 8pm: Guest Host Andréa Burns and guests, Tony Award Nominees, Joshua Henry and Robin de Jesús.

Joshua Henry

2pm: Brave New World Rep: Hamlet Every Monday in June, a different cast and director in live readings of Shakespeare’s tragedy. In today’s edition director Grant Neale brings John Edmond Morgan as Claudius and Imran Sheikh as the melancholy Dane; advance reservations are required to watch it live, after which it will remain viewable on the BNW site for four days, starting at 6pm.

3 – 5pm: Jeremy Jordan (Newsies) performs highlights from some of his biggest roles. The Seth Concert Series is hosted by Sirius XM host and Playbill contributor Seth Rudetsky. While normally held in Provincetown, Massachusetts, under the Broadway @ Art House banner, the performances will be held indoors from the stars’ homes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tickets are $27.50.

4pm–9:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar scheduled pianists are Alex Barylski (@Alexander-Barylski) and Brandon James Gwinn (@brandonjamesg).

George Salazar Photo by Genevieve Rafter Keddy

7pm: Over 160 talented NYC public school teen artists will make their virtual Broadway debuts in the special 2020 Online Production of The Shubert Foundation High School Theatre Festival. Jelani Alladin (Frozen, Hercules at the Public Theatre) will host this year’s sixth annual event, which has previously been performed live on a Broadway stage. Guest presenters will include Broadway stars Adam Chanler-Berat (Peter and the Starcatcher), James Harkness (Ain’t Too Proud), Carly Hughes (Beautiful, “American Housewife”), George Salazar (Be More Chill), and Sherie Rene Scott (Whorl Inside A Loop). This high profile and high-energy theatre education experience for students is presented by The Shubert Foundation and the NYC Department of Education Arts Office.

Brooklyn High School of the Arts (Brooklyn) – FAME

Curtis High School (Staten Island) – LUCKY STIFF

Frank Sinatra School of the Arts (Queens) – HAIRSPRAY

Repertory Company High School for Theatre Arts (Manhattan) – AIDA

Talent Unlimited High School (Manhattan) – THE WOLVES

Since 2005, The Shubert Foundation has provided more than $6 million to the New York City Department of Education for Theatre/Arts programs. “You can’t stop the beat, and the beat of our youth is powerful.

7 – 9pm: The annual New Voices concert is the culmination of Paper Mill Playhouse’s Summer Musical Theater Conservatory, featuring 120 talented student performers ages 10–18, directed and choreographed by Paper Mill Playhouse’s professional artistic staff.

7 – 9pm: Anna Deavere Smith in Conversation. Part of 92Y’s Confronting Hate initiative. This discussion coincides with two of her most lauded works becoming available to stream: Twilight: Los Angeles, the filmed version of her 1994 one-woman play on the 1992 Los Angeles riots, will be aired on PBS’s Great Performances. Notes from the Field, a 2018 film based on her play by the same name which explores racial inequality in the justice system, is currently available via HBO’s online platforms.

7:10: Micki Grant’s DON’T BOTHER ME, I CAN’T COPE will be the sixth Virtual Company Reunion from the York Theatre Company’s Live Panel Series, with a discussion of The York’s 2016 Musicals in Mufti production. York’s James Morgan and theatre historian Charles Wright will moderate a live panel discussion with writer/composer Micki Grant, director Leslie R. Dockery, music director William Foster McDaniel. Free, but reservations are required.

7:30 – 9:30: Michael Urie will lead the all-star cast for The Government Inspector. Arnie Burton, Stephen Derosa, Ryan Garbayo, Kelly Hutchinson, David Manis, Ben Mehl, David Manis, Michael McGrath, Talene Monahon, Luis Moreno, James Rana, Tom Alan Robbins, Mary Lou Rosato, and Mary Testa will join in. The original production was directed by Jesse Berger and played in 2017 and was a hysterical hit.

7:30pm: Rossini’s Armida The first of two Rossini rarities on the schedule this week, Armida provides a showcase for one dazzling diva and no fewer than six high-flying tenors. Renée Fleming delivers the dazzle in the title role, a Crusades-era Damascene sorceress who uses her overpowering beauty to further her ambitious, self-serving plans. Even she is not immune to love, however, and the true drama stems from the question of whether her allure and her enchantments will be enough to turn an enemy into a paramour.

8pm: Jim Caruso’s Pajama Cast Party The show will feature singer/songwriter Ann Hampton Callaway, folk singer Christine Lavin, the dazzling Miss Coco Peru, Las Vegas piano man Jamie Hosmer, blues singer Burgandy Williams and NYC jazz singer Alexis Cole! Rumor has it that each performer (and some of the viewers) will give Ms. Callaway a word or phrase to use in a never-heard, totally-original, absolutely-on-the-spot, grand finale improv song!

9pm: Mondays in the Club with Lance songwriter, pianist and performer Lance Horne hosts a night of piano-bar singing, storytelling and dancing at the East Village Club Cumming. Contributions to the nonprofit Orchard Project. You can tip Horne directly via Venmo at @LanceHorne.)

Beth Leavel

9:15 – 10:15: Muny Magic in Your Home: Beth Leavel The first Muny Magic in Your Home. Also featured a guest appearance from Tony Award nominee Lara Teeter (On Your Toes), as well as other very special surprise artists. Ms. Leavel’s music director is Phil Reno and she is joined by Vince Clark on bass and Nick Savage on drums.