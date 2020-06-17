What To Watch June 18th To Take Away The Blues

1pm: Irish Repertory Theatre: Meet the Makers Frank McCourt… and How He Got That Way—A Conversation with Ellen McCourt and Malachy McCourt a look back on the life and work of the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of Angela’s Ashes and ‘Tis, the late Frank McCourt. McCourt was an Irish Repertory Theatre actor, playwright (The Irish…and How They Got That Way) and board member since the company’s founding.

1pm: Zalmen Mlotek’s Living Room Concert Mr. Mlotek is an internationally recognized authority on Yiddish folk and theater music as well as a leading figure in the Jewish theatre and concert worlds. For the past 20 years, he has been the Artistic Director and conductor at Folksbiene. Directed by Joel Grey.

David Henry Hwang Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Harold & Mimi Steinberg Charitable Trust

4pm: David Henry Hwang: Playwriting Workshop and Q&A as part of the ongoing American Theatre Wing’s Master Class Series, esteemed playwright, screenwriter and theater professor, David Henry Hwang, will host a playwriting workshop and Q&A discussion, moderated by the Wing’s President & CEO Heather Hitchens. RSVP’s a must.

Nai-Ni Chen

4pm: Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company Dance for Social Justice will be offered on June 18, 19, 20 4PM to 6PM. Registration for Virtual classes can be accessed and is supported by DanceNYC Advancement Fund. Nai-Ni Chen Hailed as a Spiritual Choreographer by Dance Magazine and recipient of multiple choreographic fellowships from the National Endowment for the Arts and New Jersey State Council on the Arts, Nai-Ni Chen has been creating dances professionally for over thirty years in the United States. She has built a diverse repertory of over 80 original works and toured to major venues in the US and international contemporary dance festivals in 12 countries.

4pm–9:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Alex Barylski (@Alexander-Barylski) and Adam Michael Tilford (@Adam-Tilford-1).

5pm: Watch Me Work: Suzan Lori Parks this performance piece, is a meditation on the artistic process, and an actual work session, featuring Suzan-Lori Parks working on her newest writing project. Traditionally hosted on the mezzanine of The Public Theater Lobby, this new version will bring the program to your home via Zoom sessions and HowlRound livestreams.

6pm: The Living Room Plays Workshop By The Old Globe tune in to learn how to write, develop, design, direct, and present your own “living room”–inspired short plays in a final live-streamed, site-specific presentation.

Andy Grotelueschen in Tootsie Photo: Matthew Murphy

6pm: Classic Stage Company: Andy Grotelueschen members of the cast of Assassins speak and occasionally sing, in conversation with director John Doyle. The series continues with Andy Grotelueschen, who plays Samuel Byck.

7pm: National Theatre at Home: Small Island filmed live during its sold-out run in 2019, the National Theatre’s epic production of Andrea Levy’s Orange Prize-winning novel is streaming with National Theatre at Home to mark Windrush Day 2020. Small Island embarks on a journey from Jamaica to Britain, through the Second World War to 1948 – the year the HMT Empire Windrush docked at Tilbury. A company of 40 actors take to the stage of the Olivier Theatre in this timely and moving story.

7pm: Possibilities Of Being. New York Theatre Workshop and Poetic Theater Productions for a free community Virtual Open Mic Night highlighting queer artists and celebrating PRIDE! The evening’s theme: Possibilities Of Being. When we open ourselves to look beyond heteronormativity and beyond the gender binary, the possibilities of being are endless. How do YOU choose to live in those possibilities and embrace your queerness? Original music, songs, poetry, spoken word, drag, story-telling, and other forms of performance! All languages welcome! As a community of artists, we strive to share our work in a welcoming and inclusive space. RSVP a must.

7pm: BPN Town Hall: My Broadway Memory with guests Caitlin Kinnunen & Josh Lamon a new live, visual podcast with Broadway’s biggest names. Guests will choose a Playbill from their collection at random and take a trip down memory lane. Michael, Brian, and guests discuss the headshots, ads, and other traits that make a Playbill a time capsule of Broadway history. Michael and Brian are calling out to theatre fans everywhere to join in on the fun by creating their own My Broadway Memory videos and sharing them to Instagram or Facebook. Be sure to tag @MyBroadwayMemory and use use the hashtag #MyBroadwayMemory to have a chance at being featured on the Broadway Podcast Network site.

7pm: The 1599 Project: Hamlet Directed by Jim Niesen starring in alphabetical order; Joey Collins, Terry Greiss, Michael-David Gordon, Sam Metzger, Alex Spieth and Katie Wieland. Original Music by Sam Day Harmet.

Jarrod Spector photo Genevieve Rafter Keddy

7pm: Scott Siegel Great American Songbook Concert 2X Tony Nominee Jarrod Spector, Tony Nominee Robert Cuccioli, Drama Desk Nominee Elizabeth Stanely, Obie Award Winner and Drama Desk Nominee Eddie Korbich, TV and Musical Theater Star Kelli Barrett, Broadway song and dance stars Jeremy Benton, Kelly Sheehan, and Bryan Hunt, plus up-and-coming stars CoCo Smith (The Book of Mormon), Emily Janes(The Boy From Oz in Australia), and The Drinkwater Brothers (Feinstein’s/54 Below, Birdland, etc.) Look for the songs written by Irving Berlin, Jerome Kern, Lerner & Loewe, and Andrew Lloyd Weber, as well as Billy Joel, and Stephen Sills, among others.

7:05 pm: Songs for Our City, a songwriting challenge commissioning new original music from Broadway actors and composers in response to the current COVID-19 crisis, in order to both support artists during this time and provide a unique and interactive way for audiences to enjoy new music while in-person events are on pause. Tonight Lauren Elder, Max Sangerman, Dru Serkes and Ethan Slater

7:30pm: Verdi’s La Forza del Destino This classic 1984 telecast features the legendary Leontyne Price, one of the all-time great Verdi singers, in one of her signature Verdi roles. As Leonora, a young Spanish noblewoman and one of the repertory’s most tormented characters, she endures the losses of her father, her lover, and her brother—as well as the guilt of being indirectly responsible for each of these calamitous events—before eventually being killed herself. As always, Verdi heightens the tragedy with an endless parade of heart-wrenching arias and glorious ensembles.

7:30pm: (Re)Live Arts Streaming Bill T. Jones’s dance and performance complex, New York Live Arts, releases two works by Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company.

Lillias White

8pm: Stars in the House with Seth Rudetsky. Black Theatre United Founders Brandon Victor Dixon, LaChanze, Audra McDonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell and Lillias White.

Faith Ringgold

8pm: MoMA artist Faith Ringgold and curator Anne Umland to kick off Virtual Views: Faith Ringgold, which explores the artist’s powerful mural-scale painting American People Series #20: Die,and more.