What To Watch June 19th To Take Away The Blue

Save the date: Tomorrow and Sunday at 7pm Step-in Forward Virtually to Celebrate The Music of Neil Sedaka.

Krystin Goodwin is excited that the concert will be streamed on T2CONLINE from Step Forward Entertainment on Vimeo.

2pm: Peter Pan Live! The Shows Must Go On on December 4, 2014, a live production of the 1954 musical adaptation of Peter Pan, televised from Grumman Studios in Bethpage, New York, starring Allison Williams in the title role and Christopher Walken as Captain Hook. Also in the show was Taylor Louderman as Wendy Darling, Christian Borle as Mr. Smee/George Darling, Kelli O’Hara as Mrs. Darling, Minnie Driver as adult Wendy/Narrator, Caitlin Houlahan as Jane, Bryce Ryness as Starkey, Michael Park as Cecco and T.Oliver Reid as Oliver Shreeks

On Seth Rudetsky fabulous series Stars in the House. No show today!

3pm: coLAB’s Fourth Annual Juneteenth Presentation The Old Globe presents its fourth annual Juneteenth performance presentation video excerpts from past coLAB Juneteenth performance presentations such as The Ruby in Us and Elizabeth Hobbs Keckley: From Slavery to Modiste; a reading of the new play Ode to My Mothers by Joy Yvonne Jones, directed by Delicia Turner Sonnenberg; music; spoken word; crafts; at-home activities; an educational presentation that shares the story and history of the holiday; and much more!

3pm: Behind The Curtain Of “O” Cirque du Soleil a brand new Cirque du Soleil Behind The Curtain special! Watch some of the best live show moments of ”O” and get immersed in the world of this iconic production as the performers share their experience and emotions at that quintessential moment of an act.

3pm: The Early Night Show with Joshua Turchin

4pm–9:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Kenney Green (@KenneyGreenMusic) and Adam Michael Tilford (@Adam-Tilford-1).

Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company

4pm: Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company Dance for Social Justice will be offered on June 18, 19, 20 4PM to 6PM. Registration for Virtual classes can be accessed and is supported by DanceNYC Advancement Fund. Nai-Ni Chen Hailed as a Spiritual Choreographer by Dance Magazine and recipient of multiple choreographic fellowships from the National Endowment for the Arts and New Jersey State Council on the Arts, Nai-Ni Chen has been creating dances professionally for over thirty years in the United States. She has built a diverse repertory of over 80 original works and toured to major venues in the US and international contemporary dance festivals in 12 countries.

4:30pm: McCarter@HOME: Joyce Carol Oates By McCarter Theatre Center Celebrated author of novel, short stories, essays, and plays, Joyce Carol Oates, joins McCarter Artistic Director and Resident Playwright Emily Mann to share stories on their on their lives as writers and friends.

5pm: Julie Halston: Virtual Halston Broadway actress/comedienne Julie Halston is coming to a laptop near you! After ranting and raving on stages and cocktail parties, the comedy queen will launch “Virtual Halston,” a weekly half-hour gab-fest spotlighting her famous friends. This week it’s Tony winner Santino Fontana (Tootsie, Act One, Cinderella, CW’s Crazy Ex-Girlfriend)

6pm Red Carpet 7pm show: The Inaugural Antonyo Awards By Broadway Black A celebration of the Black Broadway and Off-Broadway community, the streamed ceremony will begin at 7 PM ET and will include a pre-show virtual red carpet, original musical numbers, presenters, and performers. Presenters and performers scheduled to participate currently include Audra McDonald, Tituss Burgess, Alex Newell, Jordan E. Cooper, Teyonah Parris, Ephraim Sykes, LaChanze, Derrick Baskin, Nicolette Robinson, Jelani Alladin, Christiani Pitts, James Monroe Iglehart, Amber Iman, Kalen Allen, Nzinga Williams, Jackson Alexander, Cody Renard Richard, Ashton Muñiz, Shereen Pimentel, Kirsten Childs, Aisha Jackson, Antoine L. Smith, Griffin Matthews, Michael McElroy, Jocelyn Bioh, and L Morgan Lee.

5:30pm: MoBBallet, the global dance community is uniting to uplift “the diversity of Black people’s beauty, creativity, ingenuity, elegance, power and perseverance” by using our platforms to feature some of the incredible artists within our own organization, and in our social Stories, artists from across the field of dance.

Danny Bacher

7pm: Danny Bacher in the House…Literally!!!

Singer/saxophonist and entertainer extraordinaire, Danny Bacher, joins forces with, “Metropolitan Zoom” for a new and true one-of-a-kind event brought directly to your home! Don’t miss this unforgettable night of swingin’ jazz, American popular song, storytelling and laughs in this virtual night club experience. Tickets $25

7pm: Nnenna Ogwo & Sterling Strings: Annual Juneteeth Celebration

On the 19th of June, 1865, Texas became the final state to officially recognize the freedom of enslaved Africans on American soil, two years after the Emancipation celebration commemorating the end of slavery in America. In the 5th year of her annual Juneteenth celebration at Joe’s Pub, pianist Nnenna Ogwo returns with her ever brilliant collaborators, Sterling Strings. Check back on performance date for streaming link!

7pm: Flushing Town Hall will celebrate the life and legacy of NEA Jazz Master Jimmy Heath, the Music Director of the Queens Jazz Orchestra, in a virtual tribute – “I’m Back Swinging Again! Mr. Heath, passed away in January at the age of 93, had been due to return to Flushing Town Hall’s stage with his orchestra that evening. The special event will feature appearances by many celebrated musical artists such as Jimmy Heath’s wife, Mona, and jazz legends Albert “Tootie” Heath, Barry Harris, Jimmy Owens, and Dorthaan Kirk; and members of Queens Jazz Orchestra, including Antonio Hart, David Wang, Jeb Patton, Michael Mossman, and Douglas Purviance.

7:05 pm: Songs for Our City, a songwriting challenge commissioning new original music from Broadway actors and composers in response to the current COVID-19 crisis, in order to both support artists during this time and provide a unique and interactive way for audiences to enjoy new music while in-person events are on pause. Tonight Marcus Paul James, Molly and the Memphis Thunder, Alexander Sage Oyen and Tim Young

Leontyne Price

7:30pm: Verdi’s La Forza del Destino This classic 1984 telecast features the legendary Leontyne Price, one of the all-time great Verdi singers, in one of her signature Verdi roles. As Leonora, a young Spanish noblewoman and one of the repertory’s most tormented characters, she endures the losses of her father, her lover, and her brother—as well as the guilt of being indirectly responsible for each of these calamitous events—before eventually being killed herself. As always, Verdi heightens the tragedy with an endless parade of heart-wrenching arias and glorious ensembles.

8pm: The Fannie Lou Hamer Story Voice of The Empowered (VOTE) an award-winning one-woman play written and performed by Mzuri Moyo Aimbaye, directed by Byron C. Saunders. A powerful and uplifting biopic of Fannie Lou Hamer’s rise from Jim Crow’s Mississippi to the Halls of Congress leading the Voting Rights Movement in 1964. Broadcast from the historic Wayne Densch Performing Arts Center in Sandford, Florida.

9pm: Polar Bears, Black Boys & Prairie Fringed Orchids By IAMA Juneteenth Theatre Justice Project a liberal white couple opens the doors of their renovated Harlem brownstone to host a cocktail party for a Black Lives Matter activist, his gay white lover and the mother of a slain 12-year-old Black boy. A night of cocktails and conversation sparks emotional debates on topics ranging from underweight polar bears and Lana Turner to saving the planet, gentrification, racial identity and protecting the lives of Black boys. The reading will be directed by Andi Chapman and feature IAMA company members Brandon Scott and Christine Woods, alongside Tesiana Elie, Todd Grinnell, Garrett Mercer, Kacie Rogers and Sheldon White. Must register.