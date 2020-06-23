What To Watch June 24th To Take Away The Blues

1pm: The Broadway Q&A Series: Lorin Latarro: The Broadway choreographer will answer questions about working on Mrs. Doubtfire, Waitress, and more.

2pm: Stars in the House with Seth Rudetsky. TBD​. At 8pm: Vanessa Williams joined by LDF’s Associate Director-Counsel Janai Nelson

2pm: Learn with Carnegie Hall with Musical Connections. Carnegie Hall’s Musical Connections is a program of the Weill Music Institute (WMI) in which men who are incarcerated at Sing Sing Correctional Facility work alongside visiting artists to compose and perform original music through workshops and performances, both during incarceration and after they return home. As part of this episode, Musical Connections artists share their vision of a path forward through music.

3pm: The Show Must Go Online: Henry IV, Part 1 performed by actors via Zoom and live streamed on YouTube—that works through Shakespeare’s plays in the order they were written. Andy McLeod, plays Henry.

3pm: Linda Lavin with Billy Stritch Billy Stritch, at Lavin’s piano.

Linda Lavin

3pm: The Early Night Show with Joshua Turchin is available across all social media platforms with full videos on YouTube, Facebook Watch and www.theearlynightshow.com released every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 3pm EST.

4pm: Lincoln Center at Home – Concerts For Kids

4pm–9:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Drew Wutke (@DrewWutke) and Kenney Green (@KenneyGreenMusic).

5pm: Watch Me Work: Suzan Lori Parks this is a performance piece, a meditation on the artistic process, and an actual work session, featuring Suzan-Lori Parks working on her newest writing project. RSVP

A scene from Act II of Humperdinck’s “Hansel and Gretel” with Alice Coote as Hansel and Christine Schäfer as Gretel. Photo: Ken Howard/Metropolitan Opera

5pm: Metropolitan Opera: Don Pasquale Donizetti’s timeless comedy Don Pasquale featuring clever scheming, an old curmudgeon, fits of temper, mistaken identities and all kinds of comic confusion. Javier Camarena, Eleonora Buratto, Ambrogio Maestri, and Levente Molnár opera singer official star.

5:30: MCC Theatre Live Labs: When A reading of C.A. Johnson’s (All the Natalie Portmans) play will feature Kecia Lewis and Antoinette Crowe-Legacy, under the direction of Taylor Reynold. Maribel, who loves costume dramas, and her daughter Jessie, who loves her. Maribel really wants to fix her daughter’s love life, and despite her mother’s many diversions, Jessie wants her mother to face the real music: the world is changing, and they could both use a little fresh air.

6:30: Here at Home: Soundstage Rob Roth’s Soundstage, featuring Rebecca Hall, is an audio and visual performance poem. Using the language of cinema, the piece reflects and refracts a ‘meditation on the muse’ and her remedy for loneliness. Through a queer lens, the piece focuses on alternative realities blending and dissolving in a metaphysical and alchemic journey where sound, time, gender, and fantasy transform.

6:30: Rattlestick Playwrights Theater and New York Theatre Salon present Global Forms Theater Festival opening night with a virtual potluck. Prepare your favorite dish and sign onto the Zoom party to meet all the artists who will be participating in our week long festival. We are so excited to kick things off with stories, food, and a live Zoom DJ.

7pm: Babbling By The Brook Paper Mill Playhouse’s Mark S. Hoebee’s conversations with a star-studded roster of performers, writers, directors, and more theatrical denizens.

7pm: New York Theatre Barn to Live Stream Excerpts From New Musicals By Jill Abramovitz, Aron Acurso, Leah Napolin and Adam Wachter The Dogs of Pripyat and Tarrytown. Based on the play by the late Leah Napolin, The Dogs of Pripyat has a book by Leah Napolin (Yentl) and Jill Abramovitz (Bread and Roses, It Shoulda Been You), music by Aron Accurso, and lyrics by Jill Abramovitz. Ukraine, 1986: In the wake of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster, citizens of nearby Pripyat are forced to evacuate, leaving behind their homes, their lives, and their beloved pets. The Dogs of Pripyat is the story of these pets, and one in particular: Boychik, a gentle lap dog that learns to survive without his masters in this harsh new world. It’s a story of hope when it seems least possible and the deep need inside all of us to create family in the most unimaginable of circumstances. The writers will present two songs from the show performed remotely by Zachary Noah Piser (Dear Evan Hansen, Sweeney Todd), Adam Rothenberg (Company, Miss Saigon), Rachel Griffin (We Have Apples), and co-writer Aron Accurso. Abramovitz most recently appeared on Broadway in Beetlejuice, and Accurso is the associate music director of the Broadway production of Aladdin. The Dogs of Pripyat has been developed in the BMI Musical Theatre Workshop, the Dramatists Guild Fellowship program, Weston Playhouse/Ghostlight and Sh-K-Boom Records, NAMT’s Festival of New Musicals, Goodspeed Musicals, City Center, University of Miami, and is and is the recipient of the Jerry Bock Award.

Loosely based on Washington Irving’s The Legend of Sleepy Hollow, Tarrytown is a contemporary new musical with book, music and lyrics by Adam Wachter. Set in present day Tarrytown, New York, the musical tells the story of Ichabod Crane, a gay music teacher who, after being fired from a private school in Manhattan, moves to Tarrytown for a job at the local public high school. There he meets the principal’s secretary Katrina. The small-town-girl is enthralled with Ichabod’s former big-city life, while he is equally infatuated with her gorgeous and flirtatious husband Brom. The musical culminates on Halloween, when a ghost story Brom tells about a headless horseman sparks an explosive chain of events for the three characters, changing their lives forever. Wachter will present two songs from the show performed remotely by Rachel Cahoon and Jaye Alexander. Wachter is a music director recently featured on six episodes of the Disney+ series Encore!. Tarrytown has been developed by Diversionary Theatre where it won the San Diego Theatre Critics’ Circle Craig Noel Award for Best New Musical, Backyard Renaissance, MCC Theatre, and has a studio cast recording now streaming on Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, Amazon, or wherever music streams to benefit The Actors Fund’s COVID-19 assistance programs.

7:30pm: Saint-Saëns’s Samson et Dalila The biblical story of Samson and Delilah has resonated throughout the ages because it is universal—a tale of desire and passion, violence and revenge. In his operatic adaptation, Saint-Saëns intensifies these elemental human experiences with music of unsurpassed sensuality, music that caresses the ear and sets the heart pounding. Much is required of the title pair, a mezzo-soprano who must be both seductive and scathing, and a tenor who must transform from implacable to broken to reborn. When everything comes together, it is as exhilarating an opera as they come.

7:30: Obsessions Of An Art Student by Carrie Robbins a group of actors, several of which were part of the original Ridiculous Theatre (created by Charles Ludlum), present an original short piece. Everett Quinton (Ridiculous Theatre), Shane Baker (yiddish translator/consult on Joel Grey’s Yiddish “Fiddler”), & Daniel Neiden (singer, oftime translator of Sholom Aleicham) & other talented folks are involved. Turn on your computer a bit before 7:30 and please join us via the link below: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88653181319

8pm: The Oedipus Project starring Frances McDormand, Oscar Isaac, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Frankie Faison, David Strathairn, and Public Advocate Jumaane Williams. The Oedipus Project is an innovative new digital initiative by Theater of War Productions using scenes from Sophocles’ Oedipus the King as a catalyst for powerful, healing online conversations about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic upon diverse communities throughout the United States.

8pm: Much to be Done: A Live Stonewall Panel Discussion Liz Bouk, mezzo-soprano; Lisa Chavez- mezzo-soprano; Jessica Fishenfeld, soprano; Brian James Myer, baritone; and Jordan Weatherston Pitts, tenor and the creative team (Carolyn Kuan, conductor and moderator; Mark Campbell, lyricist; and a special message from composer Iain Bell) of the New York City Opera world premiere production of Iain Bell and Mark Campbell’s groundbreaking Stonewall for a reunion panel and discussion on the occasion of the one year anniversary of the premiere.

9:30pm: Voice of Women Artists During the Pandemic. Excerpted from Waves: A Confluence of Women’s Voices, a luminous work which will soon find its home. Nzadi’s recent book is Brief Evidence of Heaven: Poems from the life of Anna Murray Douglass (Whirlwind Press), a finalist for the 2015 Phillis Wheatley Poetry Prize from the Quarterly Black Book Review. St Pauls College of Bengaluru, India, in an international webinar. AROHO Panelists Darlene Chandler Bassett, Karina Puente, and Sun Cooper will be participating live with Moderator Saranya Francis, with a special video message from Bhanu Kapil. Participant fees benefit St Pauls Department of Humanities and AROHO.

8pm: The Producers Prospective with Mandy Gonzalez