What To Watch June 25th To Take Away The Blues

1pm: Zalmen Mlotek’s Living Room Concert Mr. Mlotek is an internationally recognized authority on Yiddish folk and theater music as well as a leading figure in the Jewish theatre and concert worlds. For the past 20 years, he has been the Artistic Director and conductor at Folksbiene. Directed by Joel Grey.

2pm National Theatre: A Midsummer Night’s Dream Shakespeare’s most famous romantic comedy will be filmed live from the Bridge Theatre in London, and presented in encore screenings at IFC Center. Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones), Oliver Chris (Green Wing, NT Live: Young Marx), David Moorst (NT Live: Allelujah!) and Hammed Animashaun (The Barber Shop Chronicles) lead the cast as Titania, Oberon, Puck and Bottom.

Directed by Nicholas Hytner, this production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream will build on the success of his immersive staging of Julius Caesar (NT Live 2018). The Bridge Theatre will become a forest – a dream world of flying fairies, contagious fogs and moonlight revels, surrounded by a roving audience following the action on foot.

3pm: Soundtrack of Our Lives: A Celebration for the Film and TV Music Community The event will raise money for MusiCares and feature appearances by Sting, Catherine O’Hara (pictured), “Weird Al” Yankovic, Elisabeth Moss, Anika Noni Rose, William Shatner, Auli’i Cravalho, John Stamos, Patti LuPone, Danny Elfman, Andra Day, Zachary Levi, Reba McEntire, Clive Davis, Hans Zimmer, Alan Menken, Hildur Gudnadóttir, Alex Newell, Arturo Sandoval, Rita Wilson, Harvey Fierstein, Holly Hunter, Marc Shaiman and Darren Criss, among others.

The hour-long show will also feature special performances including a musical number by Zachary Levi, Patti LuPone, Alex Newell, Yankovic, Peter Gallagher and Harvey Fierstein, and a song from “The Nightmare Before Christmas” featuring a reunion of Danny Elfman, O’Hara, Paul Reubens and Ken Page. Also on deck: Alan Menken and his daughter Anna Rose perform “A Whole New World” from “Aladdin” and Paul Williams sings his classic “The Rainbow Connection” from “The Muppet Movie” with special guests.

4pm–9:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Alex Barylski (@Alexander-Barylski) and Adam Michael Tilford (@Adam-Tilford-1).

5pm: Watch Me Work: Suzan Lori Parks this performance piece, is a meditation on the artistic process, and an actual work session, featuring Suzan-Lori Parks working on her newest writing project. Traditionally hosted on the mezzanine of The Public Theater Lobby, this new version will bring the program to your home via Zoom sessions and HowlRound livestreams.

6pm: The Living Room Plays Workshop By The Old Globe tune in to learn how to write, develop, design, direct, and present your own “living room”–inspired short plays in a final live-streamed, site-specific presentation.

6pm: Classic Stage Company: Brad Giovanine, Katrina Yaukey, Whit K. Lee, and Rob Morriso. Members of the cast of Assassins speak and occasionally sing, in conversation with director John Doyle.

6:30: Rattlestick Playwrights Theater and New York Theatre Salon present Global Forms Theater Festival opening night with a virtual potluck. Prepare your favorite dish and sign onto the Zoom party to meet all the artists who will be participating in our week long festival. We are so excited to kick things off with stories, food, and a live Zoom DJ.

7pm: Falsettos Sing-A-Long A special sing-along edition of William Finn and James Lapine’s Falsettos will stream for free on BroadwayHD as part of the ongoing Pride celebration. Donations during the stream will benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and its emergency grants for pandemic relief.

The production, presented by Jujamcyn and Lincoln Center Theater, opened at the Walter Kerr Theatre in 2016. Lapine directed the revival, which starred Christian Borle as Marvin, Andrew Rannells as Whizzer, Brandon Uranowitz as Mendel, and Stephanie J. Block as Trina—each of whom earned Tony nominations for their work. The staging was filmed in 2017 for PBS’ Live From Lincoln Center.

7pm: Stratford Festival: The Adventures of Pericles Scott Wentworth directs a 2015 production of this magical production of Shakespeare’s epic tale is a delight for the eye and ear. Filled with music and brilliant spectacle, it follows a fairy-tale hero on a miraculous journey to one of literature’s most poignant reunions. “Moving and fun from beginning to end,” it is a story rarely told, and one you won’t soon forget. Evan Buliung stars.

7pm: Hypochondriac 1 Theater in Quarantine presents Hypochondriac 1, the first installment of a new adaption of Moliere’s The Imaginary Invalid.

7pm and 9pm: Still Waiting By Redhouse written specifically for Zoom is the Sequel to the Regional Premier play Waiting for the Host, which Redhouse recently produced and streamed. In addition to streaming Still Waiting, Redhouse will reactivate the stream of Waiting for the Host for those that were unable to see the initial streamed performances.

Written by playwright Marc Palmieri and designed specifically for online performance, Still Waiting continues a few months after the All Saint’s Church production of their online version of The Passion Playwhile adding a new character, a pretentious Artistic Director, played by Jeremy Kushnier.

7pm: Quarantine Cabaret and Cocktails produced and hosted by entertainer and LML Music founder, Lee Lessack, and actor and frequent SNL regular, Robert Bannon. See above for the guests.

7pm: Kernel of Sanity By Bard at the Gate Matthew Hancock, Abigail Breslin, Josh Hamilton, and Miatta Lebile star in Kermit Frazier’s Kernel of Sanity as part of Paula Vogel’s Bard at the Gate series, followed by a live discussion on Zoom with Frazier, director Gregg Daniel, and Pulitzer Prize winner Vogel.

The 1978, Kernel of Sanity examines the close relationship between a young Black actor and an older Caucasian actor with whom he had previously appeared in a production of One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.

Free, but a donation is suggested, to help Martha’s Table, supporting higher quality education, health and wellness resources, nutrition, and parents in the neighborhoods in Washington, D.C. on both sides of the Anacostia River.

7pm: BPN Town Hall: My Broadway Memory with guests Caitlin Kinnunen & Josh Lamon a new live, visual podcast with Broadway’s biggest names. Guests will choose a Playbill from their collection at random and take a trip down memory lane. Michael, Brian, and guests discuss the headshots, ads, and other traits that make a Playbill a time capsule of Broadway history. Michael and Brian are calling out to theatre fans everywhere to join in on the fun by creating their own My Broadway Memory videos and sharing them to Instagram or Facebook. Be sure to tag @MyBroadwayMemory and use use the hashtag #MyBroadwayMemory to have a chance at being featured on the Broadway Podcast Network site.

7pm: The 1599 Project: Hamlet Directed by Jim Niesen starring in alphabetical order; Joey Collins, Terry Greiss, Michael-David Gordon, Sam Metzger, Alex Spieth and Katie Wieland. Original Music by Sam Day Harmet.

7:30pm: Massenet’s Manon A beautiful ingénue with a taste for the finer things makes her way to Paris, where she becomes irresistible to the men around her—including the passionate Chevalier des Grieux, whose all-consuming love for her leads to ruin. Based on the same scandalous 18th-century novella that inspired Puccini’s Manon Lescaut, Massenet’s version features one of the all-time most challenging, and most beguiling, roles for soprano, as well as the composer’s trademark combination of sophistication and sensuality.

7:30pm: (Re)Live Arts Streaming Bill T. Jones’s dance and performance complex, New York Live Arts, releases two works by Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company.

8pm: Stars in the House with Seth Rudetsky. Pride Special

8pm: King Lear By NY Classic Theatre a free virtual zoom reading of William Shakespeare’s King Lear as a fundraiser for an intended full production later this year. Seven Equity actors, who will all be receiving salary, health insurance and pension benefits for the rehearsals and performance. The cast features Connie Castanzo as Cordelia/Fool, Vivia Font as Goneril/Cornwall, Josh Jeffers as Edmund/Kent, John Michalski as King Lear, Jamila Sabares-Klemm as Regan/Albany, Nick Salamone as Gloucester and Luke Zimmerman as Edgar/Oswald.

The rehearsed virtual reading, adapted and directed by Mr. Burdman, will utilize the “happy ending” of Nahum Tate’s 1681 adaptation, which was popular in England for over 150 years, until Shakespeare’s original tragic text was restored in 1838. The Tate version of King Lear has not been performed in New York City in over 30 years. In its full production, NY Classical intends to stage Shakespeare’s and Tate’s versions on alternate nights.

9pm: Can’t Cancel Pride iHeartRadio and P&G bring together the most inspirational voices in the LGBTQ community, along with LGBTQ allies, for a benefit stream. Katy Perry, Adam Lambert, Big Freedia, Billy Porter, Kim Petras, Melissa Etheridge, Sia and Ricky Martin, all lend their support.

P&G and iHeart’s goal is to raise $5 million to help a broad spectrum of people in the LGBTQ community most in need, and have partnered with 6 organizations with a long track-record in creating positive change within the community.

10pm: Steppin Forward Virtually to Celebrate the Music of the Legendary Neil Sedaka” Krystin Goodwin, TV/Film actress and Fox reporter will serve as host. The concert features 17 artists, in 15 performances written by Neil Sedaka with either Howard Greenfield or Phil Cody. Neil Sedaka will lead off the concert with a special, introductory message from home. Look for Renn Woods (You Mean Everything To Me), Justin Senense (I Go Ape), Paola Morales (The Immigrant), Denise Kara (Calendar Girl), Soara-Joye Ross (The Hungry Years), Xiaoqing (Mao) Zhang (Stupid Cupid), Emma Campbell (My Friend), Nina Martinez (Happy Birthday Sweet Sixteen), Kea Chan (Where The Boys Are), Kayla Merrow (The Diary), Mitch Week (Rosemary Blue), Pat Labez (Run Samson Run), Anthony Salvador Lewis (Breaking Up Is Hard To Do), Gloria Papin (Solitaire), Marissa Mulder and Jon Weber (Love Will Keep Us Together).

The virtual concert, free of charge, donations can be made to benefit The Actors Fund. The show will be streamed on broadwayworld.com, T2Conline.com YouTube and Facebook Live. Now on demand until July 6th!