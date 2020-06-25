What To Watch June 26th To Take Away The Blues

12pm: Lang Lang

12:30pm: Mayo Performing Arts Center – MPAC is celebrating the end of our virtual concert series with one last concert by Annie Minogue Band.

2pm: The Sound of Music Live! Rodgers and Hammerstein’s timeless musical classic starring Carrie Underwood returns. Stephen Moyer, Audra McDonald, Laura Benanti, Christian Borle, Kristine Nielsen, Christiane Noll and Sophia Anne Caruso are also in the cast

3pm: 60-Minute Specia #10 Cirque du Soleil La Nouba, Varekal, Quidam Rediscover these fan-favorite shows and enjoy mind-blowing acrobatics from the comfort of your home!

3pm: The Early Night Show with Joshua Turchin

4pm–9:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Kenney Green (@KenneyGreenMusic) and Adam Michael Tilford (@Adam-Tilford-1).

4pm: Creator’s Cut: Guards At The Taj By Atlantic Theater Company Rajiv Joseph, in conversation with actors Omar Metwally and Arian Moayed.

5pm: Julie Halston: Virtual Halston Broadway actress/comedienne Julie Halston is coming to a laptop near you! After ranting and raving on stages and cocktail parties, the comedy queen will launch “Virtual Halston,” a weekly half-hour gab-fest spotlighting her famous friends. This week Judy Gold visits.

5pm: The Rally – NYC Pride LGBTQIA, the Pride, community activists, organizers, politicians and more for virtual Rally. Hosted by trans journalist Ashlee Marie Preston and trans actor Brian Michael Smith, join the community as we rally together to take a stand against police brutality and discrimination and make your voice heard in this re-imagined Rally experience.

5pm: Rattlestick Playwrights Theater and New York Theatre Salon present Global Forms Theater Festival On The Table. Food is central to all of our cultures. A stop motion animation/podcast of our favorite recipes, and just a taste of our cultural background. Featuring artist Riw Rakkulchon, special thanks (Luiza Reis, Chrysi Sylaidi, Sarah Bitar)

5pm: Watch Me Work: Suzan Lori Parks this performance piece, is a meditation on the artistic process, and an actual work session, featuring Suzan-Lori Parks working on her newest writing project. Traditionally hosted on the mezzanine of The Public Theater Lobby, this new version will bring the program to your home via Zoom sessions and HowlRound livestreams.

7pm: The Men From The Boys In celebration of Pride, Playbill and Pride Plays will presents the final play by playwright Mart Crowley, who passed away in March. Men From the Boys will be directed by Zachary Quinto and stars Denis O’Hare as Michael, Rick Elice as Donald, Mario Cantone as Emory, Joseph James O’Neil as Hank, Kevyn Morrow as Bernard, and Lou Liberatore as Harold. For the new arrivals: Carson McCalley plays Scott, Charlie Carver plays Jason, and Telly Leung plays Rick.

7pm: ACT of CT’s Virtual Gala Kristin Chenoweth, K. Todd Freeman, Colin Donnell, Kate Baldwin, Carol Kane, Elizabeth Stanley, Lauren Patten, Kathryn Gallagher, Tom Kitt, and cast members from ACT’s past productions. ACT Founders Daniel C. Levine, Katie Diamond, and Bryan Perri will host the 70-minute virtual gala, which includes performances, dinner to-go by Gallo Ristorante, a silent auction, and more. ACT will donate 10 percent of gala ticket sales to the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Inc. Tickets are available here.

7pm: Harmonize Against Hunger A virtual concert to raise money for Feeding America and Project Broadway, featuring Gaten Matarazzo, Meg Donnelly, Hannah Grace Colin, Matt Gumley, Joshua Robert Colley, Luke Islam, Micaela Diamond, Analise Scarpaci, Sophia Gennusa, Michael William Nigro, Rachel Resheff, Shereen Pimentel, Nathan Salstone, Daniel Yearwood, Ashley LaLonde, and Zach Kessel.

7pm: Flushing Town Hall to Present a VirtualCrossCurrent Choreographic Festival The two-part dance festival will stream live as part of its new series of virtual programming, FTH at Home!

7:30pm: Donizetti’s L’Elisir d’Amore As intoxicating as the cheap wine passed off by a traveling huckster as the potent love potion of the title, Donizetti’s delightful comedy enchants the audience with slapstick humor and its charming lead couple: a hapless but big-hearted peasant and the clever, kind landowner he loves. It also doesn’t hurt that the score is an endless parade of spectacular ensemble numbers and show-stopping arias—like the beloved “Una furtiva lagrima,” one of opera’s ultimate tenor showcases.

7:30: The Last Five Years a brand new lockdown version of Jason Robert Brown’s The Last Five Years. The show will be streamed out internationally and is hosted by The Other Palace and produced by Lambert Jackson. Starring Lauren Samuels (Bend it Like Beckham, Over The Rainbow) who is also making her directing debut, acting opposite Danny Becker (The Prince of Egypt, Aladdin). They will record their performances entirely in isolation.

7:30pm: McCarter@HOME: In Conversation With Lucy Simon American composer for the theatre and of popular song, Lucy Simon (Carly & Lucy Simon Sing Songs for Children, Broadway’s The Secret Garden, and Dr. Zhivago), joins McCarter’s Artistic Director and Resident Playwright Emily Mann for a moderated conversation about their newfound friendship and collaboration on a brand new musical for the theatre based upon Ken Haruf’s novel Our Souls at Night. Must register.

8pm: Haley Swindal’s “Sing Happy: The Songs of Liza Minnelli” from her concert at 54 Below. Haley puts her brassy stamp on the greatest songs ever sung by Liza Minnelli. Directed by award-winning director Will Nunziata, songs include “Maybe This Time,” “Teach Me Tonight,” “Cabaret,” “Losing My Mind,” “Stepping Out,” and more

8pm: On Seth Rudetsky fabulous series Stars in the House. Marlo Thomas & Friends in Free To Be You and Me……Special. At 9:30pm: International Thespian Excellence Awards Showcase

8pm: How to Survive the End of the World By The Tank a short web-musical that has been written, rehearsed, produced and shot in its entirety since quarantine began in March. Starring Hannah Cruz, Dylan Hartwell, Greg Sullivan and Ellen Winter, with a script and lyrics by EllaRose Chary, music, lyrics and audio/video production by Brandon James Gwinn, and production management by Adrianna Lombardi.

8pm: East Side Stories: Inside Edition at Metropolitan Playhouse. All New Plays Celebrating the Life and Lore of the Lower East Side

Online readings, Week Fourteen, of readings of four new one-act plays inspired by life and history in the East Village, via live stream video, with talkback to follow, on

8:30pm: Lied Live Online: Jason Michael Webb in Concert Broadway composer, lyricist, producer Jason Michael Webb is our very special guest on this week’s Lied Live Online! His career has taken him from stage to screen, as music director for Broadway shows including The Color Purple and music supervisor for movies including The Greatest Showman. In 2019, he received a special Tony Award for his arrangements in Choir Boy.