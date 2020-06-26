What To Watch June 27th To Take Away The Blues

12pm: Time Zone Free a 2-hour online performing and musical spectacle! This show will connect dozens of artists with audiences from all over the Globe under the umbrella of music. Actors, musicians, performers and many more will break Time Zone limits participating from all over the word and passing the baton from one to the next with no breaks! They will perform original and or classical pieces in their native tongue or in English while being accompanied by traditional music from their respective countries. This event will be hosted and presented by Chrysi Sylaidi, a NYC-based Greek Actor, Producer and Director.

2pm and 7pm: Tartuffe, starring Raúl Esparza and Samira Wiley. Molière in the Park presents a free live stream of two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Richard Wilbur’s translation of Molière’s Tartuffe. The cast includes four-time Tony nominee Raúl Esparza (Company, Seared), Emmy winner Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale, Orange Is the New Black), Kaliswa Brewster (Billions), Naomi Lorrain (Orange Is the New Black), Jared McNeill (Battlefield), Jennifer Mudge (The Irishman), Rosemary Prinz (Tribute), and Carter Redwood (When January Feels Like Summer).

Molière in the Park Founding Artistic Director Lucie Tiberghien helms the reading. Reservations are required.

2pm: On Seth Rudetsky fabulous series Stars in the House Plays In The House: Beautiful Thing: By Jonathan Harvey. Starring Natalie Toro, Kennedy Kanagawa, Cheech Manohar, Kuhoo Verma and Jason Veasey. Directed by Devanand Janki.

Natalie Toro

​2pm: iHeartRadio Broadway’s Saturday Matinee: Be More Chill iHeartRadio Saturday Matinee features an Original Cast Recording played from start to finish. Cast and creators provide additional commentary throughout.

2pm: Global Goal: Unite for Our Future – The Concert By Global Citizen Hosted by Dwayne Johnson, join us for performances by Shakira, Coldplay, Usher, Jennifer Hudson, Justin Bieber and Quavo, Miley Cyrus, Chloe x Halle, J Balvin, Yemi Alade, Christine and the Queen, and more as we celebrate our campaign to get funding for the development and equitable distribution of COVID-19 therapeutics, tests and vaccines for everyone, everywhere.

4pm: Josh Groban: An Intimate Concert Event Josh Groban, along with long time guitarist Tariqh Akoni, and piano player Mark Stephens, will perform a career-spanning set, filled with some of his greatest hits, fan favorites and a few new songs.

5pm: Watch Me Work: Suzan Lori Parks this performance piece, is a meditation on the artistic process, and an actual work session, featuring Suzan-Lori Parks working on her newest writing project. Traditionally hosted on the mezzanine of The Public Theater Lobby, this new version will bring the program to your home via Zoom sessions and HowlRound livestreams.

Brokeback Mountain Photo Sarah Shatzie

5pm: New York City Opera’s Virtual Pride Celebration By New York City Opera Join the casts from the last four years of City Opera’s Pride series and celebrate Pride Month virtually. Cast members (Kirsten Chambers, soprano; Glenn Seven Allen, tenor; Hilary Ginther, mezzo-soprano; Brian James Myer, baritone; and Jordan Weatherston Pitts, tenor) from Angels in America, Brokeback Mountain, and Stonewall will discuss the process and importance of bringing LGBTQ+ stories to the operatic stage.

5pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Franca Vercelloni (@Franca-Vercelloni) and Michael James Roy (@MichaelJames-Roy).

7pm: Masculinity Max Pride Plays (Festival Producers Doug Nevin and Michael Urie, and Festival Director Nick Mayo) and Playbill, in partnership with Rattlestick Playwrights Theater, are proud to announce the Pride Plays 2020 Festival’s Primetime Livestream lineup and Festival lineup. Playbill.com will present a free livestream theatrical event from the LGBTQIA+ theatrical canon every Friday in June, as well as a free, publicly available celebration Pride Spectacular Concert on the evening of Pride Sunday, June 28, 2020. The events will benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids.

7pm: The Round Table a virtual-theatre event for charity featuring King Arthur, and the knights of the roundtable. We’ve created this event for to raise awareness for causes that are important to us, generate funds for people that need them now more than ever, and provide actors a creative outlet during these difficult times. Join our knights as they are trapped inside their castle suddenly, when faced with an external threat. The Tank’s portion of box office proceeds from this event will be donated to Fair Fight, whose mission is to promote fair elections in Georgia and around the country, encourage voter participation in elections, and educate voters about elections and their voting rights.

7pm: Lead with Love: Project Angel Food Emergency Telethon Project Angel Food started during the AIDS pandemic in 1989 and continues to operate to serve the Los Angeles community during COVID-19. Hosted by Emmy Award-winner Eric McCormack, Tony Award nominee Sheryl Lee Ralphand KTLA 5 anchor Jessica Holmes. Presented by City National Bank and executive produced by Emmy Award-winner Brad Bessey, KTLA 5 in Los Angeles will broadcast the telethon

The telethon will feature appearances and performances, live and pre-taped, by such supporters as Jamie Lee Curtis, Sir Elton John, Sharon Stone, Kelly Clarkson, CeeLo Green, Marie Osmond, Pauley Perrette, Billy Idol, Marianne Williamson, Kristin Chenoweth, John Goodman, Valerie Bertinelli, Marlee Matlin, Zachary Levi, Juan Pablo Di Pace, Olivia Newton-John, Kelly Osbourne, Charo, Danny Trejo, Matt Bomer, Cheryl Tiegs, Deborah Cox, Tyler Henry, Carson Kressley, Eileen Davidson, Chrissy Metz, Sandra Lee, Lisa Rinna, Harry Hamlin and many more.

7:30pm: Broadway On Demand, Korean mega-hit musical, Xcalibur directed by Stephen Rayne, premiered in Korea on June 15, 2019 at the sprawling Sejong Center for the Performing Arts in Seoul, Korea. The production was the most anticipated show of the Korean season with an all-star cast including Kai, in the role of King Arthur, and was the latest collaboration between Grammy®- and Tony®-nominated composer Frank Wildhorn, playwright Ivan Menchell and lyricist Robin Lerner.

This star-studded production of Xcalibur comes exclusively to Broadway on Demand, where viewers will be able to stream the world premier streaming. The streaming starts with an exclusive, free, pre-show red carpet event at 7:30 PM hosted by Laura Heywood (Broadway Fanatic) that features cast members, Wildhorn, and the producing team from Korea. The premier stream and a 48-hour on-demand playback rental will be made available for $5.99 until July 6th.

7:30pm: Massenet’s Cendrillon A beloved fairy tale retold with wit and whimsy and encased in a highly polished veneer of French elegance, this operatic take on the classic Cinderella story has everything you’d expect—heartache, humor, hijinks, and a happy ending, all delivered on the wings of Massenet’s gorgeous music. In a magical staging by Laurent Pelly, Charles Perrault’s words literally come to life before your eyes, with the action unfolding on the pages of a book.

7:30: The Last Five Years a brand new lockdown version of Jason Robert Brown’s The Last Five Years. The show will be streamed out internationally and is hosted by The Other Palace and produced by Lambert Jackson. Starring Lauren Samuels (Bend it Like Beckham, Over The Rainbow) who is also making her directing debut, acting opposite Danny Becker (The Prince of Egypt, Aladdin). They will record their performances entirely in isolation.

7:30pm: BSC Baseh: On With The Show! – A Free Virtual Fundraiser Barrington Stage Company (BSC), free virtual party and fundraiser. To register for the free event or to donate, visit https://barringtonstageco.org/play-a-role/bash/.

BSC BASH will feature special performances by Alexandra Silber (Broadway’s Fiddler on the Roof, BSC’s South Pacific: In Concert), Elizabeth Stanley (Broadway’s Jagged Little Pill, Broadway and BSC’s On the Town), Alysha Umphress (Broadway’s American Idiot, Broadway and BSC’s On the Town), Jordan Craig (Broadway’s Phantom of the Opera, BSC’s South Pacific: In Concert), Alan H. Green (Broadway’s School of Rock, BSC’s American Underground), and Jeff McCarthy (Broadway’s Beauty and the Beast, BSC’s Sweeney Todd), with appearances from BSC artists Joshua Bergasse, Darren Cohen, Mark H. Dold, Robert La Fosse, Jeffrey Page, John Rando, Debra Jo Rupp, Mark St. Germain, and Shannon Tyo. Darren Cohen also serves as Musical Director.

All proceeds raised will benefit BSC’s Next Act, a critical funding campaign that will ensure that BSC not only survives 2020, but thrives in 2021. All contributions support BSC’s vital mission to produce top-notch theatre in the Berkshires, and to engage our community with vibrant, inclusive educational outreach programs.

8pm: Rule of 7×7: Pride Edition By The Tank on ongoing series at The Tank that premieres 7 brand-new 10-minute plays by 7 different writers. For each show, every playwright comes up with one rule, then the 7 playwrights create new plays using all 7 rules. Now, it’s time for a special Pride edition! 7 LGBTQIA+ writers, 7 rules, 7 short plays featuring LGBTQIA+ casts. Must RSVP.