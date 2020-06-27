What To Watch June 28th To Take Away The Blues

2pm: On Seth Rudetsky fabulous series Stars in the House Plays In The House Teen Edition: Almost Maine: By John Cariani. Starring Becca Bastos, Courtnee Carter, Cheech Manohar, Colton Ryan and Tevae Shoels. Q&A with the playwright after! Benefitting New Conservatory Theatre in San Francisco. At 8pm The Seth Concert Series at Lea Salonga

4pm: Through My Eyes Closing night premiere & talk Rattlestick Playwrights Theater and New York Theatre Salon conclude their Global Forms Theater Festival. When the world shuts down, what do immigrant artists living in New York City see? In this short video, several share their perspectives through poetry, monologues, and images.

4pm–9:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar scheduled pianists are Adam Michael Tilford (@Adam-Tilford-1) and Dan Daly (@DanDalyMusic).

5pm: The 2020 Moment Invitational Film Festival The Films are in! We’re going all online and putting up $100K in cash and gear for the winners. Plus we have a new Online Workshop taught by 5 pros with live Q&A. Be sure to catch the Live Premiere.

5pm: Inside Joke: A Solo Show From Hong Kong With Love by Mikao Bo. Pan Asian Repertory Theatre (Tisa Chang, Founding Artistic Producing Director), is proud to announce a special Pride Week Virtual Event: NuWorks 2020, an annual experimental series presenting self-created work from innovative artists exploring an eclectic range of genres and techniques using poetry, text, dance and music. Featuring new works by diverse artists Kandie Carle, Mikao Bo and Shigeko Sara Suga. NuWORKS 2020 is curated by playwrights Damon Chua (The Emperors Nightingale), Richard Chang (Citizen Wong), and Project Directors Ernest Abuba and Chongren Fan.

Set in Hong Kong amid the current student protests and coronavirus scare, this one-man show is a slice of-life record of a man’s stay in the city featuring Mikao Bo.

5pm: Watch Me Work: Suzan Lori Parks this performance piece, is a meditation on the artistic process, and an actual work session, featuring Suzan-Lori Parks working on her newest writing project. Traditionally hosted on the mezzanine of The Public Theater Lobby, this new version will bring the program to your home via Zoom sessions and HowlRound livestreams.

6pm: LAO at Home: Great Opera Choruses a virtual concert led by Resident Conductor Grant Gershon, with Assistant Chorus Master Jeremy Frank as accompanist and music supervisor. With a program featuring songs from “Pagliacci,” “Il Trovatore” and “Nabucco”.

6pm: Memorial For Us All: The Mostly Mozart Festival Orchestra led by Louis Langrée, leads our ninth #MemorialForUsAll, performing works by Mozart & Arvo Pärt to honor those lost to COVID-19. Memorial For Us All is a secular community remembrance, welcoming all to celebrate the lives of those who have left us too soon.

7pm: The Night Larry Kramer Kissed Me a one-night-only streamed presentation of the 2013 multi-actor performance of David Drake’s The Night Larry Kramer Kissed Me to benefit Provincetown Theater.

Directed by Tony nominee Robert La Fosse (Dancin’, Jerome Robbins’ Broadway), the cast in the archival video features playwright and Provincetown Theatre Artistic Director Drake, Brandon Cordeiro (Ribbons), three-time Tony nominee Robin De Jesús (The Boys in the Band), Tony winner André De Shields (Hadestown), Claybourne Elder (Company), Tony nominee Rory O’Malley (The Book of Mormon), Anthony Rapp (If/Then, Rent), Wesley Taylor (SpongeBob SquarePants), Chad Ryan (Chicago premiere of The Night Larry Kramer Kissed Me), Donald C. Shorter, Jr. (La Cage aux Folles national tour), Aaron Tone (BearCity 2), and Tony winner BD Wong (M. Butterfly).

7pm: The Round Table a virtual-theatre event for charity featuring King Arthur, and the knights of the roundtable. We’ve created this event for to raise awareness for causes that are important to us, generate funds for people that need them now more than ever, and provide actors a creative outlet during these difficult times. Join our knights as they are trapped inside their castle suddenly, when faced with an external threat. The Tank’s portion of box office proceeds from this event will be donated to Fair Fight, whose mission is to promote fair elections in Georgia and around the country, encourage voter participation in elections, and educate voters about elections and their voting rights.

7pm: 13 the Musical Reunion Show 13 opened on Broadway at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre on October 5, 2008. The reunion features cast members Graham Phillips, Allie Trimm, Eric Nelsen, Delaney Moro, Brynn Williams, Joey La Varco, Corey John Snide, and Mary Claire Miskell; band members Lexi Bodick, Chris Raymond, Adam Kaufman, and Zac Coe; crew member Alex Libby; book writers Dan Elish and Robert Horn, choreographers Christopher Gattelli and Harry Turpin; and special video messages from cast member Max Schneider and composer-lyricist Jason Robert Brown.

7pm: Buck’s County Playhouse Live Varity. Executive Producer Robyn Goodman interviews “Avenue Q’s” Rod and hosts a discussion with 4 fantastic women of the stage (Marsha Mason, Laura Osnes, Marla Mindelle and Jessica Stone). Brandi Chavonne Massey, (Broadway’s “Wicked” and BCP’s “Buddy” and Justin Guarini (BCP’s “Company”) perform! See some actors’ “special skills” and learn about new Courtyard performances. Producing Director Alexander Fraser, Producer Josh Fiedler and Guarini host.

7:30pm: Mozart’s Die Zauberflöte Mozart’s final completed opera is many things—mystical fable, earthy comedy, humanist manifesto, arcane Masonic credo. More than all this, though, it is one of the greatest testaments to the composer’s miraculous musical and theatrical powers. No matter how you approach or interpret the story, it whisks you away into its uniquely enchanted world, and, like the magic flute that gives the work its title, has the power to “transform sorrow” and “increase the joy and contentment of mankind.”

8pm: The Cherry Orchard Festival presents Boston’s Arlekin Players Theatre with State vs. Natasha Banina (www.ArlekinPlayers.com), a newly-conceived live Zoom interactive theater art experiment , directed by Igor Golyak and featuring Arlekin company’s leading actress and 2020 Elliot Norton Award winner (Outstanding Actress) Darya Denisova. State vs. Natasha Banina is based on a play by contemporary Russian playwright, Yaroslava Pulinovich’s Natasha’s Dream. For information or to reserve a Zoom spot, visit CherryOrchardFestival.org. Each performance will also offer live post-show discussion.

8pm: Playbill Pride Spectacular Concert Hedwig and the Angry Inch book writer, original star, and special Tony honoree John Cameron Mitchell, Pulitzer Prize-winning A Strange Loopbook writer and composer-lyricist Michael R. Jackson will perform unforgettable songs from their respective musicals as part of the Spectacular. Pose star MJ Rodriguez and Tony-nominated star of The Prom Caitlin Kinnunen will also sing songs signature of their past stage roles.

The concert will also feature performances by Jenn Colella, Cheyenne Jackson, Shakina Nayfack, Matt Gould and Griffin Matthews, Matt Rodin, and more stars to be announced in the coming weeks.

8pm: Broadway Celebrates Pride Speaker Nancy Pelosi and a growing list of special guests for Hold the House — a four-part virtual fundraising series executive produced by John Legend.

Hold the House will benefit the Hold the House Victory Fund, a joint fundraising agreement between the DCCC and 30 Members and Candidates in critical House races from around the country. This series will be the single best way for supporters to invest in holding a Democratic Majority in the House.

The original cast of Broadway’s Tony-winning musical Rent will virtually reunite. Idina Menzel, Anthony Rapp, Daphne Rubin Vega, Taye Diggs, Jesse L. Martin and Adam Pascal will perform “Seasons of Love”. They will be joined by Wilson Jermaine Heredia, Fredi Walker and other ensemble members of the founding production.

John Legend executive produced the event, which was directed by Erich Bergen. Broadway Celebrates Pride will also include appearances by Billy Porter, Ben Platt, Cyndi Lauper, the stars of “Queer Eye,” Brian Stokes Mitchell and more.