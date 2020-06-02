What To Watch June 2nd To Take Away The Blues

2pm and 8pm: Stars in the House: TBA.

4pm–9:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar Tonight’s scheduled pianists are James Merillat (@James-Merillat-2) and Franca Vercelloni (@Franca-Vercelloni).

4pm: CyberTank The theme of this week’s episode is Armory!.

7:15pm: Piano Bar Live! Scott Barbarino’s Piano Bar Live! Piano Bar Live!

Michael McAssey hosts a lineup that includes Luba Mason, Phyllis Pastore, Nina Gabianelli, Bob Egan, Adam Rennie and Melvina Rose Johnson.

7:30pm: Berg’s Lulu Few existences are more perilous than those of opera heroines, who must contend with an inexhaustible supply of lethal hazards. But even by such standards, Berg’s Lulu tells a particularly harrowing tale. Based on two plays by Frank Wedekind, it is the story of the ultimate femme fatale, who seduces a series of men, kills or causes the death of four of them, is herself victimized along the way, and is ultimately slain by Jack the Ripper while working as a prostitute. Throughout, Berg provides depth, ambiguity, and psychological impact with his unsettling and unforgettable score, prodigious in complexity and power.

8pm: 92Y: The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey Writer and actor James Lecesne, who wrote the Oscar-winning gay-kid short Trevor, plays multiple characters in The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey, a solo show based on his young-adult novel about the disappearance of a teenage boy in a small town. Tony Speciale directs; the incidental music is by Duncan Sheik. The play ran Off Broadway in 2015; 92Y hosted a one-night encore performance in 2016; it is now sharing a recording of that performance for free.

Mondays in the Club with Lance songwriter, pianist and performer Lance Horne at the East Village nightlife hub Club Cumming. Loyal regulars and visitors can make requests and sing from home. Free, but contributions to the nonprofit Orchard Project arts collective are encouraged if you can afford to give. You can also tip Horne directly via Venmo at @LanceHorne.)