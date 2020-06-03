What To Watch June 3rd To Take Away The Blues

12:30am Flexitoon, in association with Aaron Grant Theatrical, will present a free livestream of A Quarantoon to benefit the MusiCares®COVID-19 Relief Fund.

The Recording Academy® and its affiliated charitable foundation MusiCares® have established the COVID-19 Relief Fund to help their peers in the music community affected by the Coronavirus pandemic. While the Recording Academy is best known for music’s biggest night—the Grammy Awards — they serve the music community year round by providing emergency aid through MusiCares and advocacy work to protect musicians’ rights. If this puppet video tickles your fancy, please consider making a donation to MusiCares. Donations can be made during and after the broadcast at https://www.grammy.com/musicares.

Shakespeare in the Park: Much Ado About Nothing until June 7th

From the Public Theater the 2019 staging, filmed at Central Park’s Delacorte Theater for PBS’s Great Performances> The show stars Orange Is the New Black‘s Danielle Brooks and Grantham Coleman. Kenny Leon directs this all-black ensemble.

Karen Olivo

Stars in the House with Seth Rudetsky 2pm: Plays in the House: Free Speech: Performing Artists and the Power of the Spoken Word with Gilbert Bailey, Gabriel Brown, Andréa Burns, Michelle Liu Coughlin, Darian Dauchan, Samy Figerado, Ann Harada, Orville Mendoza, Ines Nassara, Karen Olivo, Nova Peyton, Christopher Richardson, Awa Sal Secka, Pearl Sun, and Jason Veasey. The 8pm show TBA

3pm: Linda Lavin with Billy Stritch Billy Stritch, at Lavin’s piano.

Linda Lavin

3pm: The Early Night Show with Joshua Turchin is available across all social media platforms with full videos on YouTube, Facebook Watch and www.theearlynightshow.com released every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 3pm EST.

4pm: Lincoln Center at Home – Concerts For Kids

4pm–9:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Drew Wutke (@DrewWutke) and Kenney Green (@KenneyGreenMusic).

Kevin Short, Diana Damrau, Quinn Kelsey, and Juan Diego Flórez Photo Marty Sohl/Met Opera

5pm: Metropolitan Opera: La Traviata This 2018 production, directed by Broadway’s Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening) and featuring a set by Christine Jones (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), costars Juan Diego Flórez and Quinn Kelsey; Yannick Nézet-Séguin is the conductor.

5:30pm: MCC Live Labs: Pues Nada This new weekly series of free one-act plays, each under 45 minutes long. Aziza Barnes’s Pues Nada, is set in a bar in East L.A.; director Whitney White’s cast of four African-American women comprises Ito Aghayere, Cherise Boothe, Karen Pittman and Samira Wiley. A post-show talkback with the company follows the initial live-stream.

HERE: Send for the Million Men

7pm: HERE: Send for the Million Men This 2014 piece, by Joseph Silovsky revisits the nation-dividing Sacco and Vanzetti murder trial of the 1920s in a machine-theater production that employs animatronics, robotics, puppetry and projections.

7pm: New Works Series: musical theater writers under 20 The Hippie and the Hitman, by 16-year-old Elise Marra, about an unusual encounter during the Troubles in Northern Ireland; The Perfect Fit, by 13-year-old Jushua Turchin, is about a ruthless stage mother; Two Maiden Ladies, by 16-year-old Abigail Greenwood, is about a 19th-century lesbian couple; and Hide and Seek, by 18-year-old Danny Feldman, is about a high schooler wrestling with his sexuality.

Laura Osnes

7pm: Marty Thomas and Rachel Potter: Quarantine Cabaret

This week their guest inclues Broadway leading ladies Laura Osnes and Kelli Barrett.

7:30pm: The Metropolitan Opera: Gluck’s Orfeo ed Euridice The immortal Orpheus myth—something of an origin story for the power of music—has inspired numerous operas and other compositions, including this 1762 masterpiece by Christoph Willibald Gluck. A prime example of what has come to be known as “reform opera,” Orfeo ed Euridice strips away the self-conscious virtuosity and labyrinthine plotlines common in earlier 18th-century opera, replacing them with musical and emotional directness intended to draw the audience more deeply into the drama.

8pm: New York City Ballet: Tribute to Balanchine In 1983, New York City Ballet celebrated the legacy of its cofounder, George Balanchine, who had died a few months earlier. Vienna Waltzes, set to music by Johann Strauss II, Franz Lehar and Richard Strauss; Mozartiana, set to music by Peter Ilyitch Tschaikovsky; and Who Cares?, set to music by George Gershwin.