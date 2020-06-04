What To Watch June 4th To Take Away The Blues

2pm: NT Live: Coriolanus Tom Hiddleston, director Josie Rourke’s in the 2013 production of Shakespeare’s Coriolanus.

Tom Hiddleston

2pm: Stars in the House: Variety Thursday! with guests TBD. At 8pm: James Monroe Iglehart and Friends.

James Monroe Iglehart Photo by Genevieve Rafter Keddy

4pm–9:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Alex Barylski (@Alexander-Barylski) and Adam Michael Tilford (@Adam-Tilford-1).

Tom Wopat

7:00 PM: Scott Siegel’s Great American Songbook Concert: Volume 4

Tonight Elizabeth Stanley, Kerry Butler, Lesli Margherita, Tom Wopat, Lisa Brescia, Beth Malone, Jason Graae and Sam Gravitte, Stephanie D’Abruzzo, Jill Paice, Danny Gardner, Ali Ewoldt and Lisa Howard.

7:30pm: The Metropolitan Opera: Puccini’s Tosca In his classic potboiler, Puccini stirs together some of humanity’s strongest motivating forces—love and loyalty, fear and cruelty—to create an operatic thriller that sinks its teeth into the listener with the opening chords and never lets go. Taking place in Rome in 1800, the story concerns a fiery yet devoted diva, the painter/revolutionary she loves, and a sadistic police chief determined to crush political rebellion and claim Tosca for himself. All three are among opera’s most indelible characters.

7:30: Let’s Stay (in) Together: A Benefit to Support the Apollo Theater

Originally scheduled for Tuesday, June 2, this Black Music Month concert benefit for Harlem’s historic Apollo Theater has moved its showtime to tonight. The event, which centers of performances of songs by such past Apollo stars as Patti Labelle, Stevie Wonder, Dionne Warwick, Kool & the Gang, Michael McDonald, Vernon Reid, Gary Clark Jr., Ziggy Marley, Keb’ Mo’, Lil Buck and Jon Boogz, Celisse Henderson, Marc Bamuthi Joseph, Doug E. Fresh, Teddy Riley, “Captain” Kirk Douglas (of the Roots), Robert Randolph, Infinity’s Song, Ray Chew, Warren Haynes, Roy Wood Jr. and DJ Reborn.

Alex Newell Photo by Genevieve Rafter Keddy

8pm: Beyond the Shelter: An Interactive Virtual Pride Kick-Off Party!

This is a live interactive Pride Month concert to benefit New Alternatives, which provides assistance to homeless LGBTQ youth. The virtual event is scheduled to include performances or appearances by performers from Broadway and beyond, including Tituss Burgess, Alex Newell, Elizabeth Stanley, Lauren Patten, Christian Dante White, Morgan Lee, Marty Thomas, Zach Miko, Mykal Kilgore, Jevon McFerrin, Nicholas Rodriguez, Angela Birchett, Candice Marie Woods, Antoine L. Smith,, Aisha Jackson, Alyssa Fox, Steven LaBrie, Arielle Jacobs, JJ Caruncho, Brie Zimmer, Jarvis Manning, Emilie Battle, Madge Dietrich and Marquise Hitchcock.

8pm Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater: Chroma, Grace, Takademe and Revelations Wayne McGregor’s Chroma (2006), set to songs by the White Stripes; Ronald K. Brown’s Grace (1999), a blend of modern and West African dance; current artistic director Robert Battle’s brief, funny solo Takademe (1999), which makes us of Indian Kathak rhythms; and the troupe’s signature work, Ailey’s enormously popular 1960 group piece Revelations, which explores the African-American soul in a group dance set to spirituals, gospel songs and holy blues.

Billy Stritch Photo by Genevieve Rafter Keddy

8pm: Billy Stritch live-streams a cabaret show from his apartment on Thursday nights. Expect stories and standards from the Great American Songbook, with some Brazilian favorites thrown in for good measure. Requests are welcome. This week at “Billy’s Place” songs by Cole Porter, Rodgers and Hart, and Noel Coward among others. He’ll also be honoring a few requests and singing a song or two by yesterday’s birthday boy, the great Marvin Hamlisch.