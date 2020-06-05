MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
What To Watch June 5th To Take Away The Blues

A principal dancer at the Royal Ballet has created a powerful piece of choreography, in memory of George Floyd. The raw, moving piece is performed by Marcelino Sambé, a Portuguese ballet dancer, who named his work ‘I Can’t Breathe’.

Sambé’s piece was posted by the Royal Opera House, who captioned the video: “Nobody should have to live in fear because of the color of their skin #BlackLivesMatter.”

The music in the video is Thom Yorke’s ‘Suspirium’, a now-Grammy nominated song that the Radiohead frontman wrote for Luca Guadagnino’s 2018 horror film, Suspiria.

On Seth Rudetsky fabulous series Stars in the House the show that has two performances everyday. At 2pmFeel Good Friday. At 8pm TBA

2pm: Bristol Old Vic: A Monster Calls 2018 stage adaptation of Patrick Ness’s award-winning book, in which a miserable 13-year-old boy is visited by a storytelling monster from a yew tree.

3pmCirque du Soleil: Best of Contortion This special that focuses on body-bending, eye-popping acts of contortion from past shows including LuziaAlegría and O.

3pm: The Early Night Show with Joshua Turchin

4pm–9:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Kenney Green (@KenneyGreenMusic) and Adam Michael Tilford (@Adam-Tilford-1).

5pm: Julie Halston: Virtual Halston weekly half-hour talk show, and why not? She’s one of the city’s most amusing talkers. Her guest on the first episode is  Charles Busch.

7:30pm: The Metropolitan Opera: Thomas Adès’s The Exterminating Angel Based on Luis Buñuel’s surrealist film about an invisible force that prevents the attendees of a dinner party from leaving, Thomas Adès’s modern opera is a powerful exploration of isolation and confinement that feels particularly relevant today. Adès creates a unique and captivating sound world, incorporating a number of unusual instruments into the orchestra and asking for increasingly acrobatic vocal feats from the singers to match the escalating confusion and desperation of their characters as their captivity stretches endlessly on.

