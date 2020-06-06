What To Watch June 6th To Take Away The Blues

On Seth Rudetsky fabulous series Stars in the House the show that has two performances everyday. At 2pm: Plays in the House: Blithe Spirit: By Noël Coward (c) N.C. Aventales AG 1941. With thanks to the Noël Coward Foundation for permission to present the play. Starring Merle Dandridge, Angel Desai, Montego Glover, William Jackson Harper, Kendyl Ito, Thom Sesma and Leslie Uggams. Directed by Schele Williams. At 8pm: A Phantom Phantasy with Ramin Karimloo, Norm Lewis, Howard McGillin and Hugh Panaro!!

5pm–10:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Franca Vercelloni (@Franca-Vercelloni) and Michael James Roy (@MichaelJames-Roy).

7:30pm: Verdi’s Otello In his towering penultimate opera, Verdi distills Shakespeare’s tragedy to its purest elements and demonstrates his unsurpassed mastery of characterization and pacing. Unlike his earlier works, which featured many memorable, self-contained arias, duets, and ensemble numbers, Otello proceeds almost seamlessly, with no interruption of the dramatic momentum. Iago’s duplicity, Desdemona’s wrongful death, Otello’s fall—all are made overwhelmingly visceral in a work that shows both Verdi and opera itself at the height of their powers.

7:30PM: Metropolitan Museum of Art: Silas Farley: Songs from the Spirit performed in the museum’s galleries in March, 2019. Spirituals as well as new songs written by inmates at San Quentin State Prison. Dancers Cassia Farley, Rachel Hutsell, James Shee, Taylor Stanley, Claire Kretzschmar, and Alizah Wilson are joined by soprano Kelly Griffin and tenor Robert May.

8pm: Dance Theatre of Harlem: Creole Giselle Frederic Franklin’s 1984 version of the classic ballet: still set to Adolphe Charles Adam’s music and based on Jean Coralli and Jules Perrot’s 19th-century original, now taking place Louisiana in the 1840s. DTH artistic director Virginia Johnson hosts the premiere.

8pm: Metropolitan Playhouse: Ever Young a 1924 one-act by company favorite Alice Gerstenberg that looks at four wealthy and single Palm Beach matrons. The troupe’s artistic director, Alex Roe, directs this 40-minute reading (which streams via YouTube and Zoom) as part of the continuing Virtual Playhouse project. A talkback ensues.

8pm: Seacoast Repertory Theatre: The Marvelous Wonderettes: Caps and Gowns The Marvelous Wonderettes, Andrea Lyons, Alyssa Dumas, Bay Goulet and (in drag) Jason Faria. In future weeks, the company will follow up with another Wonderettes installment and the show’s companion piece, The Andrews Brothers. Tickets for each live-only performance cost $20.

9pm Serials @ The Flea: Online! The Bats, pits five serial plays against one another; the winning writers return with new installments, while the losers must start from scratch. Tonight digital delivery; a $15 donation is suggested. (Voting stays open until midnight on Tuesday.)