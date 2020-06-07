What To Watch June 7th To Take Away The Blues

2pm: On Seth Rudetsky fabulous series Stars in the House with Plays in the House Jr.: Teen Edition: Free Speech: Teen Performing Artists and the Power of the Spoken Word

4pm–9:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar scheduled pianists are Adam Michael Tilford (@Adam-Tilford-1) and Dan Daly (@DanDalyMusic).

7:30pm: Massenet’s Thaïs It is the most operatic of scenarios: The devotion of an ascetic monk who has dedicated his life to God is tested against the allure of the world’s most voluptuous, seductive courtesan. And in this glorious, rarely performed jewel, Massenet milks the melodrama for all it’s worth, clothing the story in music as glamorous and sensual as the seductive title character herself—portrayed in this 2008 Live in HD performance by the great Renée Fleming.

7:30pm: Seacoast Repertory Theatre: The Marvelous Wonderettes: Caps and GownsBen Hart and Brandon James direct the cast of four: Andrea Lyons, Alyssa Dumas, Bay Goulet and (in drag) Jason Faria. In future weeks, the company will follow up with another Wonderettes installment and the show’s companion piece, The Andrews Brothers. Tickets for each live-only performance cost $20.

8pm: Fountain Theatre: Citizen: An American Lyric Stephen Sachs, the artistic director of Los Angeles’s Fountain Theatre, presents an online reading of his 2015 stage adaptation of Claudia Rankine’s award-winning book of poems about racism in America. Shirley Jo Finney directs the one-time live stream, in which original cast members Bernard K. Addison, Leith Burke, Tony Maggio, Monnae Michaell and Lisa Pescia are joined by Adenrele Ojo.

Brent Barrett

8pm: Kritzerland: June Is Bustin’ In All Over Bruce Kimmel is the force behind Kritzerland. The cast of this virtual version includes Brent Barrett, Kerry O’Malley, Christiane Noll, Daniel Bellusci, Hartley Powers, Sami Staitman, Adrienne Stiefel and Robert Yacko; Kimmel is the host, and Richard Allen serves as musical director.