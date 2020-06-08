What To Watch June 8th To Take Away The Blues

Kathleen Turner at the Philadelphia Theatre Company Photo by Mark Garvin

1pm: Detestable Films: 10k Contemptible Entertainment shares six short films by Neil LaBute (reasons to be pretty). Today’s final offering is 10k, directed by LaBute and starring Clea Alsip and J.J. Kandel

Renee Elise Goldsberry

2pm: On Seth Rudetsky fabulous series Stars in the House at 2pm: Regional Theatre Spotlight On: Philadelphia Theatre Company with Paige Price, Tamara Anderson, Jen Childs, Scott Greer, Amanda Morton, Georgiana Summers, Kathleen Turner and Brian Anthony Wilson. At 8pm Guest Host Andréa Burns with guests Broadway Inspirational Voices’ Michael McElroy, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Telly Leung and Norm Lewis

Vayu O’Donnell

2pm: Brave New World Rep: Hamlet Every Monday in June, a different cast and director in live readings of Shakespeare’s tragedy. Today’s second edition is directed by David Hammong and stars Vayu O’Donnell as the melancholy Dane; advance reservations are required to watch it live, after which it will remain viewable on the BNW site for four days, starting at 6pm.

4pm–9:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar scheduled pianists are Alex Barylski (@Alexander-Barylski) and Brandon James Gwinn (@brandonjamesg).

Stephanie J. Block

6:30pm: Long Wharf Theatre: Staged at Home annual benefit gala online hosted by the company’s Jacob Padrón and Kit Ingui. Scheduled performers include Laura Benanti, Kelli O’Hara, Stephanie J. Block, Matthew Morrison, Norm Lewis, Robin De Jesús, Bryce Pinkham, Tracey Conyer Lee, Mason Alexander Park and August Wilson Monologue Competition finalist Juwan Lee. Tickets cost $20 per household.

Josh Colley and Aidan Gemme Photos by Carol Rosegg

7:10: Th York Theatre’s fifth Virtual Company Reunion in their Live Panel Series. Revisit the 2016 production of You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown, the first production of the show to feature a cast of young professional performers, most with Broadway credentials. York’s James Morgan and theatre historian Charles Wright will moderate a live panel discussion with director Michael Unger and music director Eric Svejcar, along with several cast members. You must RSVP.

7:30pm: Mozart’s La Clemenza di Tito Shortly before the end of his tragically abbreviated life, Mozart turned to the antiquated style of opera seria—with its acrobatic feats of singing and plots taken from Classical history or mythology—for his final operatic project. But no genre was ever the same after Mozart got his hands on it, and the great master poured not only his musical genius but also his powerful sense of humanity and idealism into this work, turning an ancient Roman story of desire, betrayal, murder, and public unrest into something timeless and profound.

8pm: Jim Caruso’s Pajama Cast Party This week’s guest list includes Broadway’s Tony Yazbeck (On the Town) and improv master Colin Mochrie (Whose Line Is It Anyway?) as well as Debra McGrath, Nicolas King, Adam J. Levy, Nicole Zuraitis, Anais Reno and Amanda King. It’s free, but tips are welcome (Venmo: @Jim-Caruso-1).

9pm: Mondays in the Club with Lance songwriter, pianist and performer Lance Horne hosts his own wild night of piano-bar singing, storytelling and dancing at the East Village nightlife hub Club Cumming. The broadcast is free, but contributions to the nonprofit Orchard Project arts collective are encouraged if you can afford to give. You can also tip Horne directly via Venmo at @LanceHorne.)