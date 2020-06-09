What To Watch June 9th To Take Away The Blues

2pm Stars in the House: Regional Theatre Spotlight On: Redhouse Arts Center with Hunter Foster, Jen Cody, Mike DiSalvo, Marc Palmieri, and Temar Underwood. At 8pm: TBA.

2pm: Pianist Emanuel Ax returns as host of Live with Carnegie Hall with a program exploring the history of piano at Carnegie Hall. Guests for this episode with include pianists Paul Lewis and Garrick Ohlsson.

3pm: Rapping With The Artists: J. Alphonse Nicholson and Howard Craft discuss the theatrical realization of the play, “Freight: the Five Incarnations of Abel Green.” Must register.

4pm–9:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar Tonight’s scheduled pianists are James Merillat (@James-Merillat-2) and Franca Vercelloni (@Franca-Vercelloni).

6pm: The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues

Since 1995, the 24 Hour Plays series has set itself a challenge: to write, cast and perform new playlets in the span of a single night and day. In this weekly variation on that theme, writers create 24 monologues or two-handers for actors who record them and send them in for online broadcast. On Tuesdays from 6pm through midnight, a new piece goes live every 15 minutes on the 24 Hours Plays’ Instagram feed, where they remain viewable afterward.

7:15pm: Piano Bar Live! Scott Barbarino’s Piano Bar Live! Piano Bar Live!

Michael McAssey hosts a lineup that includes Luba Mason, Phyllis Pastore, Nina Gabianelli, Bob Egan, Adam Rennie and Melvina Rose Johnson.

The Tempest Photo by Ken Howard

7:30pm: Tchaikovsky’s Iolanta and Bartók’s Bluebeard’s Castle

Two very different fairy tales share a unique double bill. The first, Tchaikovsky’s dreamy Iolanta, explores the troubling subject of a blind princess who is kept ignorant of the existence of sight in order to spare her the pain of understanding her own affliction—yet ultimately delivers an uplifting, happy-ever-after ending. Bartók’s Bluebeard’s Castle, on the other hand, is one of the repertory’s most harrowing works, and does nothing of the sort. A darkly surreal psychological thriller about a man with a collection of murdered wives—and the arrival of his newest bride—shows off the great Hungarian composer’s uniquely visceral style of music to devastating effect.

8pm: The Room Plays series will be the culmination of new work from Eden Theater Company’s female-driven collective of emerging playwrights, actors and technicians in three scheduled Zoom performances over the course of three months. Each evening of short plays takes place in a single room of one’s living space. The first edition of The Room Plays will occur in the Bedroom, the second and third will occur in the Living Room and Bathroom respectively. Each series will consist of three original productions with a collaborative development process between actors, directors and playwrights. Each playwright will draw from their experiences during isolation and create a site-specific play that we produce and present via Zoom. By utilizing technology to continue ETC’s mission of dismantling the idea of otherness, this storytelling enables us to reflect the experiences of all of our community during our time apart from one another.

The Bedroom Plays features The Man in the Fuscia Mask written by Jake Brasch, directed by Jordan Gemaehlich and featuring Audrey Rapoport & Byron AnthonyThe Man in the Fuchsia Mask is a story that asks the question what does a person who already lives in insolation deals with being in alone during a global pandemic. And the visitor who joins her in her isolation.

Daeva written by Cassandra Paras, directed by Byron Anthony and featuring Matt Pilcie & Cassandra ParasDaeva is a short story about a young expecting couple coping with forced isolation from opposite sides of the world. Just as they near the finish line, Daeva might be the last hurdle they ever have to deal with.

In a Bubble, With Only You written by Tracy Carns, directed by Diane Davis and featuring Simone Grossman & Robbie GemaehlichOn Stella and Ray’s wedding day, Ray’s holed up in a motel room, drinking whiskey and thinking about Moby-Dick, but Stella has a bone to pick and needs him to unlock the damn door. In a Bubble, With Only You is a play about what happens when different ideas about marriage and the future collide and catch fire.

8pm: The Producers Prospective with Altar Boyz